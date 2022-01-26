A lot of good things happen, but a lot of sad stuff, too, like the devastating fire at Balls Creek, Donmar Farms last month where Kevin Bailey and Joe Nearing were just about wiped out. It was indeed a sad day for Cape Breton harness racing as trainer-driver Kevin Bailey lost eleven head, while Joe Nearing lost three. It was a terrible loss and since that day horsemen here and throughout the country have been pulling together much as horsemen had done since the fire at Classy Lane, Ontario a few years ago.
The outpouring of support has been heart-warming, fellow horsepeople helping one another. There have been so many gestures, and donations from all over that I am confident we will rebound. The support was fantastic, but that is nothing that wasn’t expected.
On a more upbeat topic, it’s great to see Mappos Lion and Hippy John racing big at Mohawk. Both horses have taken new records and they join Atlantic Sire Stake stars Woodmere Stealdeal, Mystifying, Tobins Brownie, Emmy Lou Hayes all of whom are racing very well.
Woodbine Mohawk Park
December 18th: Hippy John 1st 155.3
Mappos Lion 1st 153.1
December 26th: Mappos Lion 3rd
January 1st: Mappos Lion 1st 153.2
January 8th; Mappos Lion 1st 153.3
Hippy John 4th
Truro:
December 12th: Daddy Let Me Drive 4th
December 19th: Indy Wheelbarrow 4th
Daddy Let Me Drive, Smile for me Sara, and Chase N Madi, all picked up second place finishes.
50/50 WINNERS;
December 19th: Charlotte Campbell $1165 with Duncan MacKinnon and Margaret MacIntyre won the gift cards.
January 2nd: The monies raised for this weeks 50/50 was donated to the fund for Kevin Bailey/ Joe Nearing
The winner was Sasha MacNeil $1510
The 50/50 will take a break until January 23rd.
Quote:
God once said “ I need someone strong enough to pull a cart, but gentle enough to love a child. Smart enough to protect his master, and passionate enough to love his family. Someone with so much love they can lift the spirits of a broken heart” So God created the horse.
