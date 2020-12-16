With the Holiday season upon us and 2020 coming to a close, I thought it would a good time to look back at this racing season and list who I think made Santa’s Harness Racing Nice list this year.
Right at the top of Santa’s Nice list has to be our local racetracks. What they’ve done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic so that we could still enjoy harness racing has been incredible. Each track followed the protocols and guidelines put in place so that racing could continue and it wasn’t an easy task. They had to submit plans of operation to the Chief Public Health Office and wait for approval. Once approved, it was up to the tracks to ensure everything went according to plan. There were so many things to consider from the number of patrons allowed on site to the number of people allowed in the paddock and barn area. They needed extra staff to make sure everyone followed the rules and I don’t think tracks got the recognition they deserve for pulling off such a monumental feat with so many moving parts.
Also, at the top of Santa’s Nice list is Harness the Hope PEI. Harness the Hope PEI has raised $100,000 over the past two years to help Islanders fight cancer. Kudos to Samantha Gallant and her committee, they’ve done an amazing job with this fundraiser. Congratulations!
The top three equine athletes on Santa’s Nice list are Woodmere Stealdeal, Tobins Brownie and aged pacer Time To Dance.
Woodmere Stealdeal was purchased at the 2019 Atlantic Classic Sale for what now feels like a modest price of $22,500 by Kevin Dorey of Middle Sackville and Robert Sumarah of Halifax, NS. Under the care of the talented Danny Romo, this colt put together a freshman campaign to remember with 13 wins from 13 starts and $68,646 in purse earnings in 2020. He set track records at every track he graced and currently holds the Atlantic two-year-old pacing record of 1:54.1 - a record he shares with fellow two-year-old colt - Bettim Again.
Tobins Brownie is owned by James Quinn of York, Carl Peterson of Hunter River and Amy Katherine Lakie of Montague, PE. This daughter of Stonebridge Terror banked $51,296 with nine wins from thirteen starts this year. She finished the season with six wins in a row, which included winning the Island Breeder’s Final, Atlantic Breeder’s Crown and Maritime Breeder’s Final in her final three starts. What a great way to end the year.
Time To Dance also finished 2020 on a winning streak. The son of A Rocknroll Dance – Mystical Gypsy was claimed on January 25 by Brent Campbell of Charlottetown, PE and Matthew McDonald of Edwards, ON for $18,750. They shipped him home for a break and prepared him for our summer meet. He won his first two starts on the Island and reeled off 8 in a row to finish the year for trainer-driver Marc Campbell. This four-year-old gelding captured multiple Preferred wins, the Cecil Ladner Memorial, Johnny Conroy Memorial and Gold Cup and Saucer. He banked $60,950 on our fair Isle this summer which is not too shabby for a 15 claimer!
I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2021!
