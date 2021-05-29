For those who didn’t watch Jayson Baxter’s “Saving Sammy” series on CTV Atlantic News at 5 on May 10-14, it is a must-see story of a Nova Scotia racing family and a special horse. The episodes are archived at https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/saving-sammy
No spoiler alert is needed, even if you read the article below before watching the series.
Dennis Baxter is the father of News at 5 co-host/producer Jayson. Now 76 years old, he still lives near the former site of Sackville Downs. “Since I was three years old, I’ve been involved with horses,” he told Atlantic Post Calls. “My grandfather’s my background: He was a pretty established horseman here, if I do say so myself. A really good horseman.”
Fergie Baxter came from Hants County, NS. “You know the famous Joe O’Brien?” asked Dennis. “Well, my grandfather raced against him on the Island and won the British Consul’s Trophy where Joe didn’t win it. He was that good. That was the biggest honour we’d get back in those days.”
“He was a tremendous horseman, and he used to come into the old city market. He’d bring a pony hitched to a wagon, with his wife and maybe two kids, and stayed the entire weekend. He did that one time, and the roads were muck and mud. Sunday afternoon, he left back for McKay Section, just back of Brooklyn. When he got there, he’s fanatic about taking care of his horses. My grandmother went in the house, made supper. He went out and took care of the horse, went in, had supper, came back out and the mare had a foal by her side. That’s how tough they were.”
Working horses were part of everyday life, but how did Fergie Baxter get involved with harness racing? “In those days, they had a traveling veterinarian who used to go from farm to farm, village to village. My grandfather was 11 years old when he started, and that’s why he knew so much about these home cures and stuff like that,” said Dennis. Jayson added that Fergie Baxter was “like an apprentice to this veterinarian,” learning in the literal field.
Dennis recounted examples of his grandfather’s healing skills. “Gordon White had a little horse called Carmen's Pet race Sunday on the [Halifax] Exhibition Grounds. Broke his hind leg. They’re going to destroy him. My grandfather said, ‘Don't do that!’”
A conversation followed: “Oh, he’s done.’ “Let me set it.’”
After Fergie Baxter set Carmen’s Pet’s injured leg, the horse came back to race the next year.
According to Dennis, his grandfather unfortunately wasn’t permitted to offer first aid to Convair when Breau Stables’ well-known pacer was injured in a race. “Rufin Barrieau had him. I’m there. He broke a bone and Rufin’s in the first turn. Beautiful horse. [Rufin] took the harness off him, he just grabbed him around the stifles: ’Come on, Connie.’ Connie walked back in the barn and [Fergie] coaxed them to let him set that leg, and they wouldn’t do it.” Instead, “a big, prominent vet” was flown in from Montreal. “It didn’t work,” said Dennis. “I mean, he walked, but…” He still believes that his grandfather’s repertoire of remedies could have better helped Convair. Dennis holds onto that valuable knowledge: “I still do that somewhat, from memory of things that [Fergie] did.” (Jayson proudly added that the liniments also work well on humans with sore muscles; he’s used them.)
The racing gene was passed on in the Baxter family, although Dennis’ father wasn’t a harness horseman. Jayson is a knowledgeable follower of the sport, who has created something special with the pro-racing documentary “Saving Sammy.” Dennis said his uncles and cousins carried on the tradition in a more hands-on way: “Joe Baxter is my second cousin, and he’s doing really well.”
Fergie Baxter “had several sides to him. You either loved him or hated him. He was that kind of guy,” explained Dennis. “But there was a very compassionate side of him too, and I idolized him.” Fergie’s dedication to racing was evident from his travels: “He worked for the railway, and he’d load a bunch of horses on the railway cars and go to Middleton or New Glasgow and race horses.”
Dennis remembered visiting his grandfather’s stable on Queen Street in Halifax. “You know the old Infirmary? Just up a block from that he had a barn,” he recalled. “Well, it was one of those ‘grandfather’ deals: They couldn’t move him out. He would harness a horse and go all right down to Point Pleasant Park and jog the horse. Now that’s a whole other story there!”
When he lived in Halifax, Fergie had “a magnificent horse, a horse called Joe Direct,” remembered Dennis. “I think he bought him out of St. John for $250. He was a write off, and [Fergie] turned that horse around. When he was done with him, that horse wore a Billy Direct harness; that’s the lightest harness, open bridle, and he raced him free-legged.”
Joe Direct gained a following among racegoers. “People remember him,” noted Dennis. “He would go to Bridgewater and race there, and go to the Island, New Glasgow, Middleton. See, there’s a lot of tracks back then.” He didn’t think his grandfather raced Joe Direct at the Halifax Commons, “but he had a horse called Sully--they couldn’t beat him. The first heat, there wasn’t a horse around that could beat him off the gate. They used to race three heats those days.”
In the modern era of Maritime racing, Dennis Baxter and his star mare Lotsa Bunny (p, 4, 1:57.1s; $64,102 US) made headlines in Post Calls and beyond. The Precious Bunny daughter was purchased on a trip to Ohio. Jayson was working in broadcasting in Windsor, Ontario at the time, so he happily attended the sale as well. He observed that it was his father’s “incredible patience” with the filly (“and all of his horses”) that brought out their ability: “Bunny needed it--she was really headstrong.”
Lotsa Bunny sold under original name “Cash Flow” at the 1996 Buckeye Yearling Sale. “I watched her step off the trailer on the Friday night,” recalled Dennis. “This woman who was handling her said, ‘You really like this filly?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I do, but I won’t be getting her.’” The Lower Sackville horseman assumed the filly would be out of his price range. Instead, “at any rate, she became mine” for $8,500 (US).
She won races across our region, but also in Ohio, New York, and Montreal, making 42 trips to the winners’ circle in her 174-start career. “Two years in a row she was voted the Horse of the Year at Truro, and that takes something to do,” recounts her owner/trainer/driver. “She was so incredible. I raced that mare 50 times a year, followed it up with 46 times a year and 44. Horses just don’t do that.” Lotsa Bunny often had to contend with facing male pacers from the #8 hole at Truro, which Baxter said Doug Harkness referred to as “death valley.”
Dennis fondly remembered one of her starts from the outside post at Truro: “I set her right on the gate and they all thought I was going to leave. [...] So I took her right back to last, and it’s just down past the half, I tipped her and from there to the three-quarter pole, we went around every horse and had the fastest winning mile of the season, 1:59.3.” She paced the winning mile March 31, 2002, at age seven.
Spring 2003 at Truro Raceway, “It’s a beautiful day, my wife is there and Sam [Samson, Dennis’ best friend] is there, and I’m stripping the harness off” Lotsa Bunny, recalled Dennis. “I turned to them and I said, ‘That’s the last time the harness is ever going on that mare.’” When they asked what was wrong, he replied, “She’s as good as new-printed money, but I’m not going to wait ‘til she’s 18 and breed her when she’s arthritic.” Baxter said he then asked Kilkerran Farm master Doug Ferguson to check if Lotsa Bunny was likely to get in foal if bred. The answer was yes, so Dennis took her to Morrisville, NY, where a farm manager nonetheless declared that she would need to wait to be bred to Space Shuttle. “I left her there for a month or five weeks, got her in foal. Back again, trucked her all the way to Sussex,” remembers her owner. Lotsa Bunny foaled Samspace (p, 6, 1:53.2h; $159,501) at Alfred Moeller’s Charlotte Ranch on May 13, 2004.
Like “Saving Sammy” itself, a conversation with Dennis and Jayson Baxter requires more than one installment to cover the ground leading up to Samspace’s remarkable life, plus Jayson’s rationale for creating the timely series. Stay tuned.
