Being the fourth born into a family of ten, Shaun MacIsaac learned very early the value of cooperation, civility and hard work. The children of Dr Leo MacIsaac and wife Rita have enjoyed more then average success, with three of the brothers high profile Charlottetown businessmen. In Shaun's words "we had wonderful parents, who expected us to do our best".
It was Old Home Week 1944 when young Leo MacIsaac, a Dental School student at McGill University in Montreal, accompanied his Dad from their Nova Scotia home to the Island to attend the races. Socializing at Milton's Old Spain in Charlottetown with some buddies just happened to be near a table of young Island ladies. And as is commonplace with youth, cross table conversations began. And one of those women was Rita Coady RN, a recent graduate from the City Hospital, who was headed to Montreal that fall to pursue Public Health Nursing. Well, the rest is history, and a subsequent marriage in 1946 led to the large family growing up next to the Belvedere Golf Course. And the MacIsaac boys---all very good golfers.
Not far from their Greensview Drive home was the Claude O'Brien Stable on Kensington Road. Young Shaun often visited those horses. His grandfather Dr Dan MacIsaac, a veterinarian in the Antigonish, NS area, had been half owner of two of a young Joe O'Brien's famous early horses --- Aaron L and Direct L. The photo of !9 year old Joe holding the two large standardbreds is featured in the O'Brien display on Level Two of the CDP.
But the low key Shaun MacIsaac, at age 67, is much more then just another horse owner. He has had an accomplished athletic career with three years on the UPEI Panthers hockey team and a golf handicap of 8, is co-founder of the big PEI accounting firm MRSB, a successful real estate developer with wife Heather, and has played significant roles on the PEI political scene. He was active in the campaigns of two PC premiers ---Pat Binns and Dennis King.
Let's focus on Shaun's harness racing history. After some routine experiences in the 1980's with Hazel Brook Lady (only 8 races), the moderately successful filly Hidden Intentions (with partner Ewen Taylor) and Maritime stake success with Nu Condition (owned with his father and two brothers), he hit the big time with Buster Hill in 1963.
Buster, a son of Hedgerow Hill, was the first foal from the Atlantic Sires champion trot mare Jenny Ayres 2, 2:06.2f. But the bidding at the 1992 PEI Sale for Hip # 40 was slow, and breeder Vernon Weeks bid him in at $2200. Shaun would later purchase the colt and put him in the hands of Paul MacDonald. Buster Hill was the best of his class at two (Dairy Queen winner) and very good at three, before being sold to the US. He went on to a 1:57.2 record at the Meadowlands and career earnings of $134,125.
Card Trick Hanover
A few years later Shaun's standardbred luck would take a bold leap up thanks to the assistance of Earl Smith. As per usual Earl was in attendance at the 1999 Harrisburg Sale. He was standing next to fellow Islander Elton "Dewey" Miller when Hip # 336 came through. As Earl remembers "she was a nice big Cams Card Shark filly who had not yet grown into herself, a much higher back end". Her breeding was impeccable (a Hanover product) and the boys liked her, but the bidding had stalled. Dewey asked Earl to bid on her for him and he would settle up later. Card Trick Hanover was hammered down at $4500, and she was soon on her way to PEI.
Late in November that year Shaun was seeking a new horse and checked with Earl who mentioned Dewey's filly. A phone call and ten thousand dollars later Shaun had the filly and placed her with Earl . Over the next two months brother Danny MacIsaac took an interest in the big striding filly and asked Earl if there were any problems with her. Earl prophetically replied "the only problem you'll have with her is what to do with all the money she'll make". Danny quickly paid Shaun half of the total expenses to that point, and forward they went.
Because of her size it was felt a bigger track would help and later that spring Card Trick Hanover was sent to Marcel Barrieau in Montreal He qualified her once in late June (2:02.2) and then recommended turnout to let her develop physically. She was back in training that fall before two January qualifiers. Her first start at Hippodrome Montreal was a victory in 2:00.3. After a second win was disqualified, and a Judge's scratch in Feb, she qualified over the Three Rivers half miler in 2:01. Then a final Montreal trip Mar 31 for a 1:59.3 record, final quarter 28.2
Three year old Card Trick Hanover was a hot property and the MacIsaac boys sold 80% of her to Mardon Stables of Toronto ---price around $90,000. Mardon's regular trainer Bruce MacDonald took over and prepared her for the Stake trail. She would record wins in the Town Pro elimination, a $48,400 late closer final at Montreal, the $71,762 Shady Daisey at Freehold, a $43,100 NJSS at Freehold and the $216,738 Matron final at Dover Downs. The latter was a 1:53.3f score over Cathedra Dot Com and established her three year old speed mark. Total earnings that season were $284,539 from 26 starts.
Her four year old campaign added another $321,630 to her bank account with a 27-5 - 3 .-6 summary. She raced Open Mare classes at both Toronto tracks and the Meadowlands, with the highlight being a 1:49.1 win at the Big M in a $250,000 Stake final. In that one Eternal Camnation was second and Bunny Lake (dam of Tobago Cays) third.
Card Trick would make another 19 starts at five. Her last win was a 1:52.3 score in March at Mohawk against Open Mare competition. Her seasonal money of $169,960 pushed lifetime earnings to $775,129 from only 72 starts. This was a nice return on Dewey Miller's $4500 gamble.
But the Card Trick money train was not quite finished. After retirement she was sold as a broodmare to Blue Chip Farm for $120,000. She has since produced six foals, most selling very well at auction, but not living up to expectations. Four of the six made the 1:56 list but none are in the $100,000 club.
Shaun's next equine adventure followed a similar pattern to the Card Trick Hanover story. At the 2009 PEI Select Sale, Sandy Baird of Trenton NS haltered a Royal Mattjesty filly for $2700.A few months later he decided to sell her, and phoned Shaun to inquire about potential Island buyers. Before the call finished Mr MacIsaac had himself another horse---Charlotte's Maggie. She was placed with CDP trainer Tommie Weatherbie and did not race until 2011.
As a three year old Maggie won 12 of 21 starts and $57,472. She had Stake victories in the rich Stanfield, Lady Slipper Gold, PEI Colt, MacKenzie and the Island Breeders. Gilles Barrieau reined her to a 1:57.3 sophomore record in the PEI Colt Stake win.
At four Charlotte's Maggie had four wins, including an Atlantic Mares Open at Fredericton, before being sold to Ontario. She went on to win at the Meadowlands in 1:50.2 at five on route to lifetime earnings of $182,362 with a 131---32-16-15 summary. A very successful racehorse indeed.
Another of Shaun's youngsters was Mittaroiandcheese by Betterthancheddar. A $20,000 purchase at the 2018 London Select Sale, she was developed by partner Kent Ronahan before trying the Ontario Grass Roots program at two without much success. They campaigned her on PEI at three, winning 4 of 14. She took a 1:57 record at CDP for Adam Merner Old Home Week and won another three outings in Sept before being sold to New York interests. Just recently the mare took a 1:55.2 record at Tioga Downs, now racing on Lasix.
The Current Situation
After being a one or two horse owner, sometimes with a partner or two, Shaun MacIsaac now finds himself involved in the partial ownership of six standardbreds. He has interests in three two year olds and a like number of sophomores, with all doing quite well.
The Maritime headliner would be Jadensmagicsteel, a three year old Steelhead Hanover colt who has won his last two ASS "A" starts, the most recent a 1:54.1 tour of Truro. Out of former Maritime champion Meridian Magic he is owned by the Boys Will Be Boys Stable headed by banker Mike May. Former trainer Adam Merner is now back in the bike, has the colt looking very sharp, and keeping the group of six owners very happy. Of course, a meeting with Woodmere Steeldeal can not be far off???
There is also a Boys Will Be Boys 2 Stable of which Shaun is one of the eight partners. They purchased Windemere Miagrace at the 2020 PEI Select Sale for $21,500 and placed her with Adam Merner. This full sister to Maritime Horse of the Year Sock It Away was victorious in her second start, a Truro "B" stake in 1:59.1.
Shaun is also in on two freshman colts, both non Maritime bred. Boracay Hanover (Sunshine Beach) was a $7,000 Harrisburg purchase last fall with partners Kent Ronahan and Norm Clary. His dam Billie Blue Chip (p,1:51.1 $602,818) has produced four of six in 1:55. Boracay has raced twice, finishing second and third. Pedigree expert Norman Hall assessed this fellow as the second best Ontario sired colt at Harrisburg in 2020, next to Stag Party's full brother. Could be a good one for sure.
The other two year old is Saulsbrook Raptor, owned in partnership with Jody Sanderson and the breeder Saulsbrook Stable. He's a son of Shadow Play and the second foal out of Rhea Blue Chip, she being a daughter of Card Trick Hanover. Her first foal was Saulsbrook Lanny p, 3, 1:51s ($174,575), still racing in New York at age seven. Saulsbrook Raptor qualified at CDP on July 17, finishing second with a chart of 2:01.4 for driver Kenny Arsenault and trainer Danny MacDonald.
Shaun has partnered with political candidate Jody Sanderson on another young pacer, three year old The Twist. This son of Bettors Delight came out of the Lexington Select Sale at $18,000 US and is in the hands of Jamie Copley in Ottawa, who is also a partner. The Twist has won 3 of his first six starts and took a 1:57.1 mark in his most recent at Rideau Carleton. An encouraging beginning!
Shaun's final piece in his sixpack is a son of Betting Line p,3,1:47.2f ($2,238,518). As Shaun explains " I was in Delaware in 2016 when Betting Line won the Jug in 1:49. He was the most impressive horse I had seen, and I always planned to get one of his offspring". Trainer Chris MacKay bought Southwind Ramsay, a colt from Betting Line's first crop, at Harrisburg in 2019 ($12,000) for Donnie MacRae. When Shaun heard of this he contacted Mr MacRae and his offer to buy in was accepted. The colt made seven starts at two, winning once, with a 1:58.2 mark at Truro. There have been four outings this year, but no more wins--yet. He's a half brother to Southwind Roulette 4,1:50.4f ($678,571) and the gallant Northside campaigner Southwind Ricardo, now with over $110,000 on his card.
Summing Up
Shaun MacIsaac has a passion for standardbreds. A Chartered Accountant by profession, he has navigated carefully along the path of harness racing ownership. He seems to have done well in a financial sense, especially after Card Trick Hanover allowed him to play with "house money". And now he has displayed support for the current trend towards larger ownership groups.
He has made many contributions to the Maritime Harness Racing scene, serving two three-year terms on the Atlantic Standardbred Breeders Association Board, the last term as President. From that position he had input to the formation of the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association. He currently sits on the Board of Atlantic Lotto and has solid political connections, very helpful for our sport.
But a real feather in his cap is the Greenway Development in Stratford, PEI. A few years ago Shaun and a partner purchased the Joe Smallwood farm on the Kinlock Road. They subsequently built numerous Row Housing units for rental to seniors at reasonable cost. Greenway has been carefully planned with no drive through streets, allowing different sections to connect with golf carts or walking. However, the best part for harness racing fans is the naming on two of the short streets. The main entry to Greenway is J K Beauty Lane, which T-bones a short distance later on Sauls Pride Crescent. What a nice tribute to Joe Smallwood, one of the greatest horseman (trainer, driver, breeder) to ever come from these parts. Thank you Shaun MacIsaac.
