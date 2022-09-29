Snow Swift and driver-owner Sheldon Campbell

Snow Swift and driver-owner Sheldon Campbell in winners circle after winning the 1971 Earl Avery Memorial at Island Park Raceway, Woodstock NB. Also in the winners circle from left to right Rod Campbell, Shirley Campbell, Mrs. Earl Avery and Bill Campbell.
Don Ling

The Campbells of Augustine Cove, PEI story had its beginning in 1810. That was the year that Duncan Campbell, an ex soldier from Scotland, immigrated with his family to this fair Isle, to clear land and farm. Four generations later, still residents of Augustine Cove, came "young Sheldon" in 1927, eldest in a family of six children.

Sheldon's father Bruce operated an 86 acre mixed farm with a fox breeding business on the side, quite a common situation at the time in Prince Edward Island. Sadly, his wife would pass away unexpectedly in 1938, victim of a post op infection following a botched bit of dental surgery. The family broke up with only Sheldon and two of his older siblings able to remain with their Dad on the farm.

