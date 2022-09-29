The Campbells of Augustine Cove, PEI story had its beginning in 1810. That was the year that Duncan Campbell, an ex soldier from Scotland, immigrated with his family to this fair Isle, to clear land and farm. Four generations later, still residents of Augustine Cove, came "young Sheldon" in 1927, eldest in a family of six children.
Sheldon's father Bruce operated an 86 acre mixed farm with a fox breeding business on the side, quite a common situation at the time in Prince Edward Island. Sadly, his wife would pass away unexpectedly in 1938, victim of a post op infection following a botched bit of dental surgery. The family broke up with only Sheldon and two of his older siblings able to remain with their Dad on the farm.
Bruce Campbell also liked the horses, especially standardbreds, and dabbled in the breeding end of things. He bred his mare Queenie La Copia (breeding not proven) to Frank MacKays leading stallion Calumet Budlong in 1943, getting Campbells Buddy the following year. When Sheldon left home for Charlottetown in 1949 he took the unraced five year old gelding with him, with plans to get him to the races.
Shel first worked a couple of years for Willard and Lorne Kelly, joining with their other helpers Sam Burt and George Harnish, before moving to the James "Roach" MacGregor Stable at the CDP in 1951. It was Roach who drove Campbells Buddy to a 2:17.3 maiden score that year on June 23, the seven year old pacer's first of nine seasonal wins. Campbells Buddy progressed so well over the summer that he ended up with Frank MacAlduff in that horseman's fall jaunt to Foxboro Raceway (Boston), with Sheldon in tow. A brief stop in Woodstock, NB on the way gave Buddy a win and his 2:13 speed badge.
Sheldon Campbell obtained his harness racing drivers license in 1952, and reined Campbells Buddy to a Charlottetown double heat victory on Aug 1. In their second trip that afternoon they turned back George Callbeck and his great mare Anns Dream in a 2:11.3 mile. That would be the life best for the gelding from his 21 wins over five campaigns, total earnings $3,774. Purses were quite small in those days.
A chance meeting in 1952 with Howard Johnson, owner of a taxi company in Saint John, resulted in Shel moving to the New Brunswick port city that fall. He raced Campbells Buddy at the local track while driving cab for the next three years. A local restaurateur Alfred Roberts also raced horses there, and it wasn't long before his 18 year old daughter Shirley caught Sheldon's eye. They married in 1955, with Shel joining the family restaurant business.
Shirley and Sheldon would enjoy a wonderful 47 year marriage. "We never had an argument or a fight" explains Sheldon, "although there was real sadness when we lost our daughter Shelly at 16 months of age". She had been born with spina bifida, and is buried in the Cape Traverse, PEI cemetery. Two active boys completed the family, Roderick and Bill.
The Roberts family sold their Saint John restaurant in the late 1950's and opened one in Naswaak Village, NB, just north of Fredericton. Sheldon did lots of cooking while Shirley waited tables in the very busy establishment. But there were also lots of horses to race for his father in law, and this kept Shel hopping.
Foremost was Adioo Chief, one of the first sons of Adios to come to the Maritimes in 1956. Shel reined the free legged pacer to a CDP triple heat victory during Old Home Week that summer, beating G Ann C and Meg. And in September he drove the 2 y/o Jollity filly Blue Cheer to a PEI Colt Stake win with a pair of 2:18.2 scores.
In 1958 Sheldon had a very special Colt Stake day when he won the two year old trot with Miss Honey Fingo (Watchim) in 2:49 and 2:38.1(!!!), and the two year old pace behind the True Hal filly Lady Lou Hal in 2:18 and 2:19. Some oldtimers might remember that star studded day in Charlottetown when the other Colt Stake champions were Mary Leah (3 y/o trot), Lady Lakeburn (4 y/o trot) in 2:09.1 and 3 y/o pacer Izzie Reynard in a respectable 2:14.1. All classes went for a purse of $500 in those days.
Through the 1960's Sheldon Campbell raced only occasionally, mostly at Fredericton, as he was kept close to home by restaurant demands. There was Worthy Duke, owned by Ken Underhill of Nashwaaksis, his own Bootys Boy and even a drive behind the fast class pacer J Scotch Hal when he was in town. However, the 1970's would be a different story.
Snow Swift
In the fall of 1969 CDP starter Ed Downe was returning to Charlottetown from Texas with their recently purchased wine starting car when he stopped into the Fredericton Raceway for a chat with local horsemen. Ed reported there was a nice looking roan yearling for sale at Lewiston, Maine. A short time later, and following the exchange of $1,000, Shirl and Shel had themselves a horse. Snow Swift, a son of Volstadt sire Bobby Swift p,4,2:00.2, was out of the good record Sampson Hanover mare Snows Baby p,3,2:08.3h.
Snow Swift made ten Fredericton starts at two, winning four and $372, with a best time of 2:13.2 in his final outing October 5th. But Shel felt there was lots more to be had, and he was content to bide his time.
The 1971 race season for Snow Swift began on May 31 at Fredericton with a win in 2:11,3. It would conclude on Oct 16 at EPR in Saint John with a 5 - 2 summary in a $750 Invitational behind Victory Creed (Doug Walsh) and their twin 2:05 triumphs. But in between, there was something very special for the Campbell clan and their roan warrior. In that '71 campaign there was to be 13 wins and 10 deuces from 35 races, and a bankroll over $7,000.
Snow Swifts ninth outing that summer served notice, a 2:07 win July 12 at Fredericton against Junior Invitational foes. He then was elevated to the Fredericton INV ranks, finishing second to Blazer State, and third to Jimmie Eden, before a 2:06.3 victory in the top class July 23rd. There was another third (to Thinks Dream this time) and then it was off to Island Park Raceway in Woodstock for their Old Home Week of racing.
Woodstock's big race was named in honor of that town's most famous harness racer --- Earle Avery of Meadow Skipper fame. The Invitational Handicap went for $800, and was captured by three year old Snow Swift and Sheldon in a personal best of 2:06.2. Finishing in their wake were Nell Scott, Thinks Dream, Elmwood , Blazer State and Merry Lehigh. An added bonus for the Campbells was the appearance of Mrs. Earle Avery for the presentation, and a winners photo of which Sheldon is very proud.
Then it was from one Old Home Week to another, as the Campbells trucked Snowy to Charlottetown for a couple of dates. On Tuesday night they finished 4 - 4 to Andys Son in Invitational ranks before logging a bang up second to Gons Butler in a 2:05.3 Friday night thriller. That same evening 9 y/o Andys Son took the prestigious Gold Cup and Saucer trophy with wins in 2:05.4 and 2:05.1 over Victory Creed and Mastertrick. The quickest 3 y/o Atlantic Sires Stake on Monday afternoon that week was Darn Good Flash in 2:09 for Leonard Walsh.
It was then back to New Brunswick for a 2:05.1 record trip against EPR's best in a $700 INV. Second was Milton Downey's Don Juan N with Winnows Limited third. There was another EPR Invitational start, 3 - 2 behind Warbucks Pick on an off track, before the big test that lay just ahead. It was the Donnie Turner Memorial at Truro, Snow Swifts only stake race for the year. The three year old pacers would go in three divisions for $1878 each, with a nine horse race-off for $3756 --- big money for sure.
Turner Divisional winners that day were ASS colt champion Thats My David 2:07.3 (Dave Pinkney), Ohio bred David Lee by Butlers Dream (TDis on a setback) and Snow Swift 2:07.1. The much anticipated race-off was a coup de grace for Snowy and Shel, a 2:08.1 victory. Myron Bell's Thorpe Hanover sophomore Grant Minbar (Roach MacGregor) took second followed by David Lee and Thats My David. The case was steadily being made for the best three year old District 10 pacer of 1971.
Returning to Fredericton Snow Swift was 2 - 1 to Warbucks Picks 1 - 3, with Snowy's 2:06.2 score the quickest of their Exhibition Week. Down to Saint John a week later it was 2 - 2 to Senator George and Joe Goguen, and then 1 - 4 to Senator Georges 2 - 1 on Sep 25th. One week after that was another big day for the standardbreds at Exhibition Park.
On Oct 2, 1971 the Saint John track was offering a double header of day/night action. Along with Invitationals on both cards there was a Maritime bred three year old stake in two divisions of $2,002 each with a winners race-off for $890. Thats My David and Quick Jester (Jim Moore) shared a 1 -2 summary in the first division, while Miss Adios Alex (Willard Carr) won both heats in the second division. The latter proved best in the final over TMD and the Jester. Fastest win time for the sophomores that day was 2:07.3 in the filly's first heat score.
The afternoon card also featured a Match Race for $800 between the Whebby speedsters Andys Son and Gons Butler. This special promotion resulted in the Maritime's first 2:00 mile --- 9 y/o Andys Son in rein to Elmore White. Gons Butler is listed in the Year Book as DNF, meaning the aged son of Amortizor had to do some of the miracle mile on his own. Perhaps the greatest horse to ever campaign regularly in these parts, Andys Son won 15 of 23 starts that summer for over $11,000, pushing lifetime money past $170,000.
That same afternoon was also noteworthy for Snow Swift. Shel reined him to a 1 - 1 summary in the top $1,500 INV over old nemesis Senator George 2 - 2 and a few other bearcats. Deserving special attention was their first heat victory in 2:04.4, a tab that would be Snow Swifts lifetime mark.
Sheldon and Snowy would make another couple of starts in October against Invitational horses, keeping his "never miss a cheque" streak intact. The roan warrior from Maine, with only one stake event, had compiled an impressive 35 -- 13-10-4 summary for $7,199. He had competed against the best horses in the Region, beating all at least once except for the Whebby headliners Andys Son and Gons Butler. It was quite a story, and worthy of Regional laurels, although, if memory serves me well, that distinction went to Maritime bred Thats My David with 30 wins and $13,048.
When asked about the secret to Snow Swifts success Sheldon was quick to respond. "I never front run him, and he was so smart that he always looked over for a hole getting into the first turn, and boy, could he come home wicked". It also should be added that Sheldon did all his own shoeing.
Snow Swift made such an impression on knowledgeable Maritime horsemen that Ralph MacFadyen brought sire Bobby Swift to his Hunter River Just Another Farm for stud duty. His dam Snows Baby also ended up in PEI with Ralph A MacDonald of Cornwall, but lightning does not usually strike twice in the same spot. Over five Island breeding seasons Bobby Swift only produced 15 foals, his best the roan mare Bound For Glory p,5,2:09h ($17,766). Unfortunately, Mr. MacDonald's two Bobby Swift covers to Snows Baby resulted in a pair of non racers.
Snow Swift would race for another four years, but was never able to better his 2:04.4 record. In 1972 his best day came in a $1,200 Fredericton INV with double heat victories of 2:05.4 over Adios June and Another Red. He did try some big Maritime events with a 7 - 4 in Prince Abbots Gold Cup and Saucer victory and a 5 - 6 in the Johnny Conroy Memorial behind Gons Butler at Truro. There would be another four wins in '73 before a bit of a bounceback in 1974 with almost $7,000 made on 6 wins. He won three higher priced CDP Invitationals, best time 2:06.3.
The Later Years
Shirley and Sheldon purchased a 68 acre farm in Mount Albion, PEI in 1972, the year Snow Swift competed in the Gold Cup and Saucer. They bought the Down East yearling Pals Penny for $1,800 at a Vernon Downs Sale the next year, and soon thereafter divested of their restaurant interests and settled into Island country life. They got Penny to the races at two, winning one of a pair of Charlottetown starts in 2:15.2. She did develop into a nice race-mare and lowered her mark each year ages three thru five. Eventually taking a 2:03.2h tab, and with earnings over $11,000, she was retired at six.
Like their parents, the Campbells tried the standardbred breeding game. Pals Penny would have four foals on the Mount Albion farm, with two taking a record. Her first, Rare Penny p,2:06.1h ($4,550), was by Captain Rob with her third being the Hedgerow Hill filly Pente Hill p,2:03.3h.
Snow Swift also had a chance in the breeding shed, although not a great one. In three seasons of service from a western PEI base he sired seven foals. There was only one winner, the lone foal from his final crop in 1982. Dr. George Bishop had bred him to Joppas Derby Maid, resulting in Cabin Still p,2:07.4h. Through age seven this fellow raced at Truro for Thomas Greene of Kennetcook, NS. Only two of Snowy's seven foals were grey, and Cabin Still was not one of them.
Shirley Campbell died of lung cancer in 2002, a couple of years after quitting cigarettes. Like her daughter Shelly, she is buried in the Cape Traverse cemetery, a final resting place that is reserved for soon to be 95 year old Sheldon (Nov 12). But there is no reason to rush things.
Sheldon now lives on the Mount Albion farm with son Rod, just the two of them. His other son Bill has lived in Alberta for many years. After suffering repeated syncopal attacks (dropping spells) Shel received a cardiac pacemaker in 2007, and is doing fine. Judging from my almost two hour interview his mind is as sharp as a tack. A lifelong smoker, he confesses to still doing twenty a day, "roll my own", but during my visit he never lit up. He has never used alcohol and enjoys cooking for himself. "I don't go out much, only for a haircut and doctor appointments, and I love to chop wood", he states.
Sheldon continues to follow local racing quite closely, thanks to the Race Day on line broadcast, and has great interest in three year old filly Goodgraciouseileen. This daughter of Pang Shui is owned by neighbor David Fraser, and Shel was involved in some of her early lessons.
He recently gave his treasured maroon and gold driving silks to Mr. Fraser's daughter for her to use in warm up duties eventually. From only 13 starts this year the Paul Murphy bred and Todd Weatherbie trained youngster has 6 top threes and a 2:02.2 record from Summerside. Wouldn't it be something to see this filly crack the two minute list before season's end.
It was a distinct pleasure to reconnect with Sheldon Campbell on September 10. It is wonderful to converse with someone of advanced years who authored an industrious successful life and continues to display an extremely positive attitude.
Mr. Sheldon Campbell --- take a well deserved bow, and keep cheering on that filly. You just might be her good luck piece.
The Notebook
The Saulsbrook Victor show at Mohawk continues to play well. The gelded son of Source of Pride has now elevated himself into an upper class that features $100,000 also eligibles as a condition. Trainer Ronnie MacDonald paid $4,700 to get him off an Amish truck a little over one year ago for son Brett, the lucky owner. Brett has turned the driving chores over to Austin Sorrie of late, and the four year old out of the top broodmare Atlanta Girl just keeps going faster. He has been charted in 1:49 or better each of his last two outings, fourth both times, and now has over $127,000 from 36 starts for Ronnie,( $96,000 this year). His present speed badge is 1:51.1, but that should come down shortly.
Source of Pride was reported to have bred less then 10 mares this past season. With offspring like Mystifying, The Real Princess and Victor, and at least five of his 46 race eligible foals on the 1:55 list, one would wonder why his numbers were low. It is hoped he will continue to be offered for stallion duty in this region for another few seasons.
