If you’re from PEI and love harness racing, the Gold Cup and Saucer is your Mt. Everest, your Stanley Cup, it’s the pinnacle of harness racing. It’s the dream from the first time you sit behind a horse. On Gold Cup and Saucer night 2021, we watched brothers Robert and Patrick Shepherd reach the summit as Robert guided Patrick’s horse, Smooth Lou to victory in the August classic.
First to greet Robert and Patrick in the winner’s circle were their parents Harold and Francis and grandmother Elinor. The celebratory embrace was one of the greatest moments of the year. The raw emotion of the victory sinking in during the post race interview was palpable. You could feel how much it meant to the Shepherd family to win that race.
Fulfilling a childhood dream is at the top of everyone’s to-do lists. Maybe not on their day-to-day lists but definitely in the back of their minds. But what do you do when you work extremely hard for that dream and finally succeed and make it your reality? What’s next?
For the Shepherd boys, it was a time to reflect and time to slow down. Robert and his partner Isabelle Darveau have two young children. Patrick is also a father of two young children. Everyone involved in harness racing knows the sacrifices that need to be made to be successful in this business. In Ontario, it means racing five nights a week and barn work every day of the week. ‘It’s great when you’re young’, as they say, but when you have a family, the long hours away can get old really fast.
Robert and Isabelle decided to move closer to Isabelle’s family in St-Eustache, Quebec, a town just 40 minutes west of Montreal. They’re also just a 12-hour drive to PEI. Robert has 3,879 driving wins and $27.5 million in career earnings. He’s been a leading driver on the ‘B’ circuit for 15 years and finished 2nd in the country for wins multiple times.
With this move, Robert and Isabelle can still train a stable of horses and Robert cuts down his driving duties from five nights a week to two nights a week which will give them more time at home together. He will drive at Rideau Carlton Raceway and Hippodrome Trois Rivieres.
Patrick reduced his stable of twenty horses down to a stable of four horses, with a focus on quality over quantity. He was racing every night of the week and the majority of his stock were low end claimers. It was a lot of work for little return. Patrick has 1,119 training wins and almost $6 million in career earnings.
He now trains Sir Pugsley and 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer champ, Smooth Lou along with a couple of $30,000 claimers. Patrick’s also enrolling into the Ontario Fire Academy. He would like to be a fire fighter and have a couple horses on the side. The change of pace will allow for more time spent at home with his two young boys.
After fulfilling their childhood dream together, it’s quite clear that the Shepherd boys have set a new goal of finding that perfect work-life balance.
