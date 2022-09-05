The Gold Cup and Saucer race goes for $100,000 but the folks at the CDP make it look like a race for a million dollars and that was evident Saturday night as an enormous crowd turned out for the big spectacle, the most hyped and storied race on Canadian soil. The nine horse field attracted a sensational field with pacers from the big track at Mohawk and from Northfield, Ohio, from Yonkers, New York, from Plainridge, Massachusetts, from Rideau Carleton and Grand River, Ontario. The race also attracted an immense crowd, the biggest ever and somewhere in the range of 20-000-25,000 easily the biggest gate attraction for harness race in North America this year with the exception of the upcoming Little Brown Jug in Delaware, Ohio.
When the Gold Cup and Saucer field headed down the stretch for the start of the race, the crowd was in a frenzy, the grandstand full, and the fans crammed together almost 10 deep from along the final bend and stretching all the way down the homestretch meeting the grandstand audience. It was the biggest crowd ever here and they were not to be disappointed!
Betting favorite Patrickthepiranah A blasted off the gate for veteran Wally Hennessey and parked Ideal Perception and Montague driving star Austin Sorrie past the opening quarter in a wicked 26:1 and while this was happening Anthony MacDonald followed the three horse Ideal Perception and landed in the third spot along the rail. Just as Sorrie passed in front of the grandstand after a blistering 54:1, MacDonald tipped Sintra to the outside and from there it was clear sailing as he and Sintra opened by five lengths as they turned for home. Anthony didn’t urge the Sintra onwards as the classy nine year old knew what he had to do and he paced hard to the wire stopping the timers in 1:50:1, equalling the Red Shores (aka CDP) track record.
Jody Jamieson was 2nd with No Plan Intended, co-owned by Carl Jamieson and the combo of Jenn Doyle and Danny Birt, a stable that has been on fire this summer. Rhodena Road and driver Brett MacDonald sat 8th at the half and rallied 3 deep on the final bend to earn show money, a nose ahead of Maritime driving star Red Doucet and Maritime bred Bettim Again who sat fourth most of the way with Jeff Lilley’s pacer. Major Hill picked up the final cheque followed by Ideal Perception, Time to Dance, Laughagain Hanover and Patrickthepiranha.
For driver Anthony MacDonald who had been in this race 13 times over a 19 year span, the win was the climax of the year for the Fractional ownership group The Stable.Ca, who are in the midst of a terrific season. There was an enormous crowd in the Gold Cup and Saucer winner’s circle, many of them shareholders in Sintra, the horse that as Vance Cameron said, ”makes dreams come true”.
Finally … Anthony in Gold Cup and Saucer spotlight
Anthony MacDonald had come so close to winning the Gold Cup and Saucer in the past that he had almost given up trying but the Old Home Week attraction of his home track and province forced him to give it one more try with Sintra p, 1:47.2 who looked awesome in winning his Trial for James MacDonald. Originally Anthony had been listed to drive four of his own trotters on the big Mohawk card on Saturday, August 20th but when James told him that he was committed to his own owners at Mohawk and could not make it to Charlottetown, he swung into action. He called his brother Mark and asked him to fly up to Toronto after the big Pocono card Saturday afternoon along with drivers Dexter Dunn, Tim Tetrick and the MacCarthy boys on a chartered plane to substitute for Anthony who listened to his heart and flew to Charlottetown Friday to drive Sintra. It was a decision he will never regret.
Marc Campbell, Old Home Week Top Driver
Mike McGuigan wins Earl Smith Trainer title
When the dust cleared Saturday night, a number of major Old Home Week driver trophies were handed out and had you been following the racing all week there were no great surprises. Marc Campbell, emerged as the top driver in points and wins while veteran Mike McGuigan captured the first ever and newly minted Earl Smith Trainer of the Week award for top Old Home Week trainer and in addition won the Chucker’s Trophy top percentage driver award for the Week. It was great to see Mike win both awards and it’s proof there are no shortcuts in the training business, one puts in the work with the horses and one hopes for the best. Congratulations to both Marc and Mike.
Kilted Pace at Pinette attracts big crowd
The annual Kilted Pace, the signature race at the beautiful and picturesque Pinette Raceway, took place Sunday afternoon, August 21st less than 24 hours after the Gold Cup and Saucer and it attracted one of the biggest crowds ever for the big day. All the drivers wore kilts and it was a glorious site and Pinette Raceway, the pride of the matinee PEI harness racing circuit, was dressed for the occasion. The host track looked great and with coolers to the winning horse of every race the crowd got into the race cheering and applauding as the horses headed down the stretch.
