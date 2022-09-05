Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

The Gold Cup and Saucer race goes for $100,000 but the folks at the CDP make it look like a race for a million dollars and that was evident Saturday night as an enormous crowd turned out for the big spectacle, the most hyped and storied race on Canadian soil. The nine horse field attracted a sensational field with pacers from the big track at Mohawk and from Northfield, Ohio, from Yonkers, New York, from Plainridge, Massachusetts, from Rideau Carleton and Grand River, Ontario. The race also attracted an immense crowd, the biggest ever and somewhere in the range of 20-000-25,000 easily the biggest gate attraction for harness race in North America this year with the exception of the upcoming Little Brown Jug in Delaware, Ohio.

When the Gold Cup and Saucer field headed down the stretch for the start of the race, the crowd was in a frenzy, the grandstand full, and the fans crammed together almost 10 deep from along the final bend and stretching all the way down the homestretch meeting the grandstand audience. It was the biggest crowd ever here and they were not to be disappointed!

Anthony MacDonald and Sintra celebrate their Gold Cup and Saucer win.

Marc Campbell

Driver Marc Campbell receives the Francis McIsaac Old Home Week Leading Driver Award from Bev McIsaac while McIsaac family members look on.

