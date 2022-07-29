One thing that stands out this season, in harness racing all over, is the crazy speed that horses are showing. Whether its gate speed, brushing speed or final quarter speed - I can't remember a time where it's been so noticeable and this is for all ages - in both the trotters and pacers...
One of the latest eye-popping performances, for me, was a two-year-old - Buzzsaw Russ - making his first career start at Hoosier Park's once-around oval. He showed plenty in his two qualifiers - home in 26.3 and winning both in 1:56.3 and 1:54.1 respectively... So on the night of his debut and just before his race - it was mentioned on the broadcast that his trainer (Melissa Essig) had said that "This colt is very special!"
Let go as a 7/2 second-choice - the $70,000 stake race appeared to be all his, in the early going, as the 1/5 fave (Coach Stephanos) jumped it off leaving... Sitting sixth, throughout, Buzzsaw Russ would come storming up on the wide side - with driver John DeLong not lifting a line - to win going away in 1:53 - with his final quarter clocked and charted in 25.1 - and yes you are reading that right - 25.1!
So, is Buzzsaw Russ a superstar in the making? It's very possible... I know he looked more the part, of a future superstar, winning his stake - than the two-year-old I saw win a $7,500 maiden race in Ohio, a few weeks ago, where the caller actually stated "Here's a future superstar!"... That supposed 'future superstar' did come back to race in a $55,000 Ohio stake, this past weekend, where he finished a well-beaten second... He was OK, but he didn't quite live up to his aforementioned hype.
As an announcer and a long-time racing fan - to hear 'future superstar' used in a race call for a maiden win - it just didn't fit the script... I'm thinking maybe save those kind of race calls for the horses that have been there and done that - like the mare Test Of Faith winning in 1:47 or the stallion Bulldog Hanover winning in 1:45.4.... They are now harness racing's newest world record holders - SUPERSTARS if you will - courtesy of their crushing victories at The Meadowlands last weekend.
'The Beach' Lives On
Beach Glass (Somebeachsomewhere-Im With Her-Bettors Delight), owned by Truro's Schooner II Stable, has done what his sire had tried to do some 14 years ago... He has won the Meadowlands Pace! One of the greatest efforts in defeat, by any harness horse, took place back on July 19, 2008, when Somebeachsomewhere found himself parked three-wide, to an opening half of 51.4, with Paul MacDonell aboard. The Beach did eventually make front, but he'd been used very hard - which would catch up with him in the stretch - when Art Official and Ron Pierce would pick him off to win by a neck in 1:47 flat.
With the 2008 Meadowlands Pace purse at $1,100,000 and the 2022 Meadowlands Pace purse at $600,000 - both father and son would take home, basically, the same amount of money in their respective BIG M events... The Beach would bank $300,000 for his elim win and second-best finish in the Final, while Beach Glass would put away $310,000 for his wins in both the elim and Final. I guess if you're talking about what a dollar is worth now, versus a dollar in 2008, it's safe to say The Beach came out on top money-wise.
Beach Glass, with Yannick Gingras driving for trainer Brent McGrath, would pace to a new mark of 1:47.2, in The Meadowlands' signature pace, on a night where all one-mile events were clocked in 1:51 or better. The track, on this night, was VERY FAST and it was noticeable right off the bat as Backstreet Shadow, racing for a purse of $18,500, would stop the clock in 1:47.2 to win the opener... So much speed!
That's a wrap from where I'm sitting... We'll look forward to seeing many of you on Gold Cup and Saucer night if all goes well - drive on!
