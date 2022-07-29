Buzzsaw Russ

Buzzsaw Russ, with John DeLong aboard, winning at Hoosier Park in Indiana. The son of Rockin Image likely paced the fastest final quarter, ever, for a rookie pacer in his first career start.

 (Dean Gillette Photography)
Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

One thing that stands out this season, in harness racing all over, is the crazy speed that horses are showing. Whether its gate speed, brushing speed or final quarter speed - I can't remember a time where it's been so noticeable and this is for all ages - in both the trotters and pacers...

One of the latest eye-popping performances, for me, was a two-year-old - Buzzsaw Russ - making his first career start at Hoosier Park's once-around oval. He showed plenty in his two qualifiers - home in 26.3 and winning both in 1:56.3 and 1:54.1 respectively... So on the night of his debut and just before his race - it was mentioned on the broadcast that his trainer (Melissa Essig) had said that "This colt is very special!" 

