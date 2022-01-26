Reg MacPherson’s Sock It Away continued his winning ways at Red Shores Charlottetown with an impressive victory in last Sunday’s $3200 top class. In this one the now seven year old son of Pang Shui came calling on pace-setter The Rev at the half and when driver Marc Campbell asked him for more he responded stepping away in the stretch for the 1:57 and change score with a sizzling 27:2 last quarter over a game The Rev who held for the deuce. Mikey Camden, My Land and Bugsy Maguire finished 2-3-4 on this chilly afternoon in a race where Sock It Away was clearly the best, and bettors thought so too, the ticket on the nose returning $2.70.
Ken Murphy who had a solid 2021 season in the driving ranks continued where he left off last year with a hat-trick on the January 9th card. He gave Doc Darryl a heady drive as the Sunshine Beach five year old closed gamely to post a nose victory in the $2800 co-feature over Burn Out Hanover and Nogreatmischief scoring in 1:59 and change for owner Morgan Shepherd of Brackley Beach. Murphy’s other wins came with Rock The Baby (2:01:3) for Windemere Farms in the $2100 class and with iron-sided Winter Blast (1:58:1) in the $2300 test for co-owners Jennifer Doyle and Danny Birt of Vernon Bridge.
Gilles Barrieau, Corey MacPherson and David Dowling each posted driving doubles. Barrieau took the curtain raiser, a fillies and mares event, winning with ease in 2:02:2 with the Jeremes Jet mare Lady Lakeshore for Windemere Farms and River Valley Management of Saint John; Gilles came back in won race two scoring with the lightly raced three year old Lachlanonthe Beach in 2:02 for co-owners Wayne MacRae of Nova Scotia and Howmac Farms of PEI.
Dowling won the $2800 Fillies and Mares Preferred with Ladylike for trainer Colin Johnson and owner Debbie Element of Village green, PEI. In this one, Dowling had the Shadow Play mare on the move at the half and she had plenty to spare in winning in 1:59 and change over Elm Grove Mistress and The Time To Win. He nabbed his second on the card going back to back getting up in the final strides to win in 2:01:3 with Windemere Albert for co-owners Windemere Farms, Roger Burns, Allard Racing and Claude Poirier.
Corey MacPherson registered his double winning with Magical Cowgirl (2:02:3) for Pat Murphy and Faith Mitchum of Augustine Cove and with Top Of Her Trade (2:02:4) for the Crazy Eight Stable of Charlottetown and Todd Walsh. Other winners were Arnoldthepaperboy (2:02:4) for driver Ken Arsenault and owners Gary Ford of Stratford and Bill Kinney of Hunter River, Harbourlite Jerry( 2:01:4) for driver Harold Shepherd and owner Ralph Jardine of Ontario, and Mantario (2:00:2) in the $2600 class, the second win of the day for the Jennifer Doyle and Danny Birt duo of Vernon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.