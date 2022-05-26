Southwind Ricardo repeated as Horse of the Year, Kiss Me I'm Irish and Ryan Campbell won the Joe and Wilson Collins top driver of the year to highlight the 2021 Cape Breton Island Horseowners Association Awards presented virtually two weeks ago through the Northside Downs facebook page.
Southwind Ricardo finished tops at the Downs in earnings, $8949, had the most top class wins, 8, and tied for the fastest local win mile of the season, 1:56.3 for owners Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Bernie Gillis and Willie Seymour.
Kiss Me I'm Irish had 6 wins from 13 starts for owners Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil, including a season's best 1:57 victory in a year where Kiss Me I'm Irish often took on the boys in the tough Winners Over at the Downs.Johnnie Jack was voted Iron Horse of the Year, had the most wins on the season, 9, and tied for the fastest mile of the season for owner and trainer Travis Campbell.
Most Improved horse went to Red Rum She Wrote, awarded posthumously to owner and trainer Barry Bates with the mare winning five of twenty-two starts and a life's best 1:56.4 score in 2021.
Ryan Campbell and Mark Pezzarello shared the top dash winning driver award, renamed the Doug "Sonny" Rankin Memorial Award, while Harold LeBlanc and Ian MacNeil shared the award for top training wins with 13 each.
Other horse award winners included: Two Year old colt of the Year, Cheeky Play
Two Year old filly of the year, Whosyourfather, Three Year old filly to Finer Things
and Three Year old colt of the year, Hotlikewasabi.
The inaugural Gwen Struthers Memorial Award winner is Laurie Ann Turner, while the annual President's Award was posthumously awarded to Sonny Rankin. The Standardbred Canada Horse Owner's of the Year Award went to the Wouldn't Say No Stable, while the Senior Horseman winner was Jimmy Struthers.
An Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to all aged track record holder Rotten Ronnie, while Cape Breton Post's Jeremy Fraser was presented with a media excellence award for his outstanding local and national harness racing coverage. All the winners from the past season can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWD9Ck5IuCI.
Revenant on Opening Day
Revenant and driver Adam Lynk led all the way and fended off a late challenge from Runaway Mystery to win in 2:00.2 to highlight the first race card of the 2022 season on a sunny day with some strong, cool winds.
Revenant used the rail position to establish the lead into the first turn in front of Kiss Me Im Irish, with Southwind Ricardo moving up early to be third on the outside at the opening quarter. Revenant and Southwind Ricardo would battle neck and neck past the half and all the way to the three quarters, with Runaway Mystery on the outside set to mount a three wide challenge off the final turn. In the stretch Revenant would hold off Runaway Mystery by a neck on the line with Southwind Ricardo staying for third, beaten a length and a half. Kiss Me Im Irish, Gentry Seelster and Senior K rounded out the field of six. Revenant is co-owned by Kyla MacDonald, Tyler and Colby Lynk, and trained by Shawn Lynk.
Chef Triples Up
Ardon Mofford led all drivers on opening day with a driving triple, including all three winners coming from the outside post six, the rarest of hat tricks at Northside from the outside post. Mofford won the first race of the season, reining home three year old Whosyourfather to a 2:02.1 decision for owner Debra Rankin, a new mark for the filly who prevailed by three lengths over Elm Grove Quiggly, with The Fascinator finishing third.
Mofford then picked up his second win aboard Dellas Playboy, who made the lead after an early break by Keeperoftherealm, and never looked back, scoring a dominant win by nine lengths in 2:01.2 for owner George Della Valle.
Literally Hanover upset the fourth race as the longest shot on the board, to complete the driving triple for Mofford, who used a three wide move off the final term to win in 2:03.3. Literally Hanover finished two lengths ahead of Keep A Secret, with Ten Mile Beach third. Literally Hanover paid $33.60 to win for owners Jim and Jane Lewis.
Other winners on opening day included Big Engine, who led all the way to in 1:59.2, the fastest mile of the day, for owner, trainer and driver Evan Wilson, and Don't Tell Kim, who won her first start of her four year old season for driver Mark Pezzarello and owner Tonya Mofford in 2:01.3. Fans wagered $8602.00 on the six dashes.
Tentative Deal Reached For Exhibition Property
The Cape Breton Exhibition Society has emerged to be the new owners of the Cape Breton Farmers Exhibition grounds property that includes Northside Downs. The sale, which hasn't been finalized yet, should mean that harness racing will be maintained at the Regent St. oval for years to come, along with light horse shows, riding events and possibly the return of the annual Farmers Exhibition, which was forced to shut down for the past two years due to Covid.
In our next edition we will recap our May cards and look ahead to a busy summer schedule of stakes action across the Maritimes. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good training, good racing and good handicapping.
