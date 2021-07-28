Sensational Woodmere Stealdeal rebounded from his first career defeat in his 2021 debut a week ago as he blasted into the Truro and Maritime record books with a dazzling 1:52:2 victory, fastest mile ever by a three year old in Atlantic Canada last Saturday at Truro Raceway. Driver Marc Campbell hustled Woodmere Stealdeal (Steelhead Hanover) right to the front in this division of Atlantic Sire Stake colts @$8,320 cutting fractions of 27:4, 55:4 at the half but he couldn’t shake Elliot Moose who stayed within striking distance as they sped past the third marker in 1:24 and headed for home. Stealdeal who is owned by Kevin Dorey and Robert Summarah of Halifax stopped the clock in 1:52:2, shattering the previous track record of 1:54:1 set by Mr Kelly in 2020.
In the earlier division for three year old colts, Jadensmagicsteel equalled the track and Maritime stakes record winning in 1:54:1 for driver Adam Merner, trainer Melissa Rennie and the Boys Will Be Boys Stable; the Steelhead Hanover sophomore survived in a furious stretch battle with Steel Reeper and Justcallmedoc to clinch the victory. The track record would, however, not stand for long.
But there was more from the three year old colts as the B division produced a couple of eye popping miles. Woodmere Alvin (Rollwithitharry) routed a $3000 class with a stunning 1:53:2 victory for driver Cory MacPherson, a track record for age and gait which would last less than a hour. The colt is owned by Mike Pollard of PEI and trained by Mike McGuigan. In the other B division also @$3000, driver Paul Langille whistled Woodmere Cecil (Rollwithitharry) gate to wire winning in 1:55:1, a time which only a few years ago would have almost guaranteed an A class victory. This pacer is owned by Debbie Francis, Blake Wells and Rosanne Langille of Nova Scotia.
Not to be outdone, the Atlantic Sire Stake two year old colts put on quite a show of their own on Friday night during the big Truro week. Fern Hill General, a Malicious colt, with just a few starts under his belt established himself as the leader of the freshman class with an impressive 1:55:1 victory. Handled by Brodie MacPhee for trainer Earl Smith and for co-owners Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey, the colt was on top at every station and appeared to have plenty left in the tank.
A Tale of Two Fiddlers - Book Launch
Red Shores Charlottetown, July 28th
Written by Atlantic Post Calls co-editor Fred MacDonald this memoir tells of the writers journeys in Charlottetown as newspaper and shoe-shine boy in the mid-1950s and retraces his own families history, all the while, weaving through the lives of some of the Island’s best known sports heroes from baseball to harness racing. The Launch is 7:00 to 9:00 at Red Shores Charlottetown, Wednesday, July 28th and includes a few speakers, harness racing clips and should be a fun night. To reserve a seat and the meal, contact Red Shores top of the Park 902-620-4264.
Time to Dance - Already Favorite in Gold Cup and Saucer
Time to Dance broke the all age Truro Raceway track record in winning the Grand Circuit week finale Saturday at Truro Raceway in a dazzling 1:51.2 for driver -trainer Marc Campbell and co-owners Richard Campbell and Matt McDonald of Ontario. The pacer took the lions share of the $7500 Lyndsay Construction Invitational purse and is clearly the boss of the Invitational ranks with Old Home Week looming in the background.
The victory comes on the heels of the $25,000 Governors Plate at Summerside where the pacer used similar gate to wire tactics to score a going away 1:53:1 victory in SRW’s signature race. Iron-sided Rose Run Quest with Atlantic Canada’s unofficial comeback driver of the year Walter Cheverie got the deuce with Avatar J third in the eight-horse field.
Driver Gilles Barrieau emerged as the leading points driver for the big week and earned the Basil Whelan Memorial Trophy in memory of the former great Summerside driver whose family have been and still are heavily involved in Canadian harness racing.
PEI – A Tough Place to Win a Race Especially Old Home Week
The rumours will be surfacing over the next few weeks about who is coming for Old Home Week and you can rest assured all the Maritime provinces will be expecting visitors as most haven’t seen family in a over a year and a half. On the harness racing front, this year in particular there are more good Invitational type horses than any time in the past twenty years with top class horses winning in 1:53 and 1:54 with regularity. Time to Dance has been ruling the roost here in the Maritimes winning in 1:51 and change on the Island and on the mainland but as was the case last Gold Cup and Saucer night, he will have to earn it, the outcome that night in doubt right to the end.
The Open Mares is also a wide-open affair with a different winner every week, the draw and racing luck a major player in the outcomes. There will be no easy racing here and as was the case last Saturday in Truro, a B stake three year old colt performer Woodmere Alvin won in 1:53:2 and the other B, Woodmere Cecil went in 1:55:1.
Clare MacDonald, One of Maritimes Best Drivers, Hits Milestone
Congratulations to our own Clare MacDonald from Antigonish as she continues her winning ways in the Maritime stakes program. Some media folks refer to Clare as the best female driver in Canada and that she is. The Post Calls refers to Clare as one of the best trainer-drivers in the region, period.
Congratulations to Dr Ian Moore and driver Mark MacDonald on winning the most important pacing event in the USA, the $700,000 Meadowlands Pace in a thrilling tension filled race. A tremendous race and a Canadian bred pacer Lawless Shadow (by Shadow Play), Canadian owners Moore, Serge Savard, Ron Maclellan of Papermaker fame and Frank Cannon. They will be tough to beat in September’s North American Cup at Mohawk.
