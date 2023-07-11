Just before we get into all the great stuff in this week’s edition, I want to dedicate this column to Boyd MacDonald of Crapaud, who is in the Prince County Hospital here in Summerside. A lot of people might not realize the contribution that Boyd has made to harness racing, not only here in the Maritimes, but especially right here at Summerside Raceway. Boyd always brought horses to race here at Summerside, and most nights would have one for almost every class. And that was long before he got his license to drive them himself. So, Boyd this column’s for you. I hope you enjoy it, and all the best for a speedy recovery and seeing you back at the races very soon!
It’s hard to believe that another July 1st (Dominion Day) racing program is in the books at the historic Summerside Raceway. It was a beautiful day for racing and a very healthy wager on the card as well. In the first race Midnight MacNeill was the winner for owners Greg Kirby and Nathaniel Smith and driver Kenny Murphy in a time of 1:56.4, turning back He Can Rock (Adam Merner) and Talk Some Smack (Myles Heffernan). Race 2 went to Kingsley Walsh and Frank Balcom’s Whiskey Terror for Dale Spence in her first lifetime start, the mile in 2:02 over Quick Glance (Kenny Murphy) and La Vie En Belle (Kyle DesRoches). Race 3 went to Chris MacInnis’ Jays Little Spark for Dale Spence’s second win of the afternoon in 1:58.3 right to the 11-year-old mare’s record! Turning back Starshipsalicia (Patrick Shepherd) and Machbook Pro (Adam Merner). Race 4 the winner was Fernhill Hero from the Earl Watts stable, Patrick Shepherd was in the bike and they stopped the clock in 2:00.4 over Doc Awesome (Jason Hughes) and Future’s Diablo (Adam Merner). Race 5 went to the Polley’s Brookdale Maggie for David Dowling in 1:59, turning back Wickedly Sinful (Taylor Doyle) and Pickpocket Princess (Jason Hughes). Race 6 went to Robbie and Reece Williams’ Starship Alicia with Dale Spence in the bike for his third win of the day, over Shifting Views (Norris Rogers) and Heart And Guts (Devon Wallace). Race 7 went to Redland Misspretty from the Kyle Willilams stable; Patrick Shepherd was in the bike for his second win of the afternoon, the mile in 1:57.4 over Beauty Bling (Adam Merner) and Tobin’s Future (Kenny Murphy). Race 8 The Canada Day Pace went to Leith, Les, and Spencer Waite’s Soccer Hanover with Norris Rogers in the bike wire to wire in 1:57.3 over Custard’s Dungeon (David Dowling) and Rymar Jimbo (Kenny Murphy). Race 9 went to Darren Smith and Jody Sanderson’s Avatar J with Jason Hughes in the bike in a snappy 1:55.4 over Coasttocoast Shark (Dale Spence) and Ironside Seelster (Adam Merner). Race 10 was won by Greg Kirby and Nathaniel Smith’s Stoney Curtis for Kenny Murphy’s second win on the day, this time in 1:57.3, it was also a double for the owners and trainer Christopher Davies! They bested Sweet Success (Jason Hughes) and Silver Jake (Devon Wallace). Race 11 the Canada Day feature went to John and Tommy Collings’ Century Invictus for trainer-driver Jason Hughes’ second win of the afternoon, in 1:55.4, turning back Sauble Attack (Dale Spence) and Frontier Cruise (Adam Merner). Race 12 the finale went to Greg MacInnis’ Melody Maker for Dale Spence’s fourth trip to the winner’s circle and trainer Greg MacInnis’ training double, the mile in 1:56.2 over Brumby (Adam Merner) and Montrose Hope (Jason Hughes). The wager was $66,601.
