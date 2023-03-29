The Truro Horsemen’s Club was packed last Sunday (March 19), as the Truro Harness Horse Owners Association (THHOA) welcomed new Truro Raceway general manager Steve Fitzsimmons.
“Well, it was the biggest turnout they’ve ever had for a meeting,” said a pleased Fitzgerald. “We gave away a cooler I brought down from Ontario as a door prize; 103 people filled out a ballot and we think there were at least another 20 to 50 in attendance.”
The audience heard his plans for improvements at the Bible Hill, NS track this season and updates on a few “operational issues” such as “stall rentals, forms and paperwork–nothing earth-shattering.” He could not comment on the online wagering revenue distribution matter currently before the Halifax Supreme Court (Truro Race Limited vs. Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission) at the meeting or in this interview.
Upgrading the Bible Hill, NS track’s wagering menu and promotions is a priority for Fitzsimmons, who said he’s eager to add two regular racing analysts to the track’s livestream when live racing gets rolling in June. He brings change to a facility that first opened in 1865, two years before Joseph Oller invented pari-mutuel wagering, in an era when harness racing was mainstream entertainment.
“The performance level of the racetrack has been sub-par for quite some time,” he told APC, referring to handle in particular. “Things haven’t been working for them, and I’m coming from a racetrack that just had a tremendous amount of success, a track that was doing poorly before I got there. I think a lot of synergies exist between Hanover and Truro [Raceways], as far as some of the problems that they both had, that I was able to deal with at Hanover and improve. I think the same holds true for Truro.”
Upgrading Truro’s presentation is an immediate plan for Fitzsimmons. “The broadcast is very important, and we’re going to have a pre-game show. We’re going to add additional cameras, and ultimately, when we get into the grandstand, a studio for our commentators as well.”
Better betting options will accompany the track’s improved presentation this season. “The wagering menu has been uncompetitive for a very long time, as far as comparing it to other racetracks in Canada,” he observed. Win/place/show, exactor, and triactor wagers will all have takeout lowered this season “by about six percent,” when racing returns in June. The highlight: “Our 12% takeout Pick-5 is going to separate us from the pack.”
Fitzsimmons said he’s already heard from serious horseplayers in other provinces, indicating that they are interested in trying out Truro Raceway’s new low-takeout wagering options, which will include the more-attractive Pick-5 and a late Pick-4 with $750 guaranteed pool and 15% takeout. These are harness racing bettors who have largely avoided Truro in the past, due to high takeout rates, small pools, and little exposure to the product.
Truro Raceway will also be introducing a weekly $100 Survivor contest, in which players will get updated throughout the live simulcast show about the number of “survivors” whose selections remain live after every few races. The contest was popular at Hanover Raceway: “We had about 150 who played every week in our free Survivor,” he said. “When we were down to 20 people [remaining live], you know if you’re one of those 20 people, [even] if you’re watching at home. And if you’re watching at home, playing your free contest, you’re also wagering at home.”
He said Horseplayer Interactive (HPIbet) rebates will be introduced for Truro customers playing online as well: “Opening day we’ll have that and the entire Grand Circuit week, we’ll have three percent cash back for HPIbet customers on their wagers at Truro” that meet a minimum dollar amount, “not super high–I think $60 is probably the number.”
Fitzsimmons said quality of racing was not the cause of low handle at Truro–he called the product “playable,” but low-visibility. “It’s just that not enough people know about it. I would call it a hidden gem, actually,” he added. Lengthy grandstand renovations that kept customers outside also had an unfortunate impact.
“My observations are that it's a gorgeous racetrack. When the grandstand is open, it will be a huge positive and it will be good for the next 40 years.
The product is quite good actually; it’s just that, in my humble view, it’s been underexposed. Of course, when you have an uncompetitive wagering menu, people aren’t going to play it. The product is very comparable to Hanover Raceway, in general. I think the drivers are exactly on par with the level of drivers there, and I think the horses are very similar as well, although there can be a horse population issue here, at times.”
Returning to the grandstand issue, he said that it should partially re-open this season, although not right away. “They’re working on getting the lower part of the grandstand up and running. It may or may not be ready for opening day, but if it’s not, it won’t be super-far past that. The upper level of the grandstand is phase 3 of this project; it won't be available to us, indefinitely. The bottom part will have wagering [tellers] and a teletheatre. We’ll have some food and drink available there, and washrooms.That will be the first step.”
Losing grandstand access during the extended renovations added to Truro’s woes over the peak Covid-19 restriction years. “I also think a lot of ‘change orders’ have happened,” explained Fitzsimmons. “I’ve been told over a hundred change orders to what was being done in the grandstand have occurred, and those take time to process too–approximately two months by the time the get back from the government to the Agriculture ministry and into the hands of the contractors, so the end result was delays, delays, delays.”
Truro Raceway will be focusing on fan-friendly initiatives that build attendance this season. That includes introducing races of mixed distances, weiner dog races, Harness the Hope events, and a driver tribute day, as well as another fan favourite from Hanover Raceway.
“We will have a mini horse race or two,” he said, mentioning events for both child and adult drivers. At Hanover, “the mini horses came over to the tarmac to get their photos taken and got petted by all the kids that came. It drew a significant family crowd, more than typical days would…It really brings out people who have probably never been to the track before. If that’s their first exposure, it’s probably a good impression that's left with them, if it's done properly.”
Bringing more people into contact with Standardbreds this season will also raise interest in Truro Raceway. “One of the goals I have is to get people closer to the horses, drivers, and trainers,” continued the general manager. “So we will do everything possible to get the horses up closer to people, whether that's an opportunity to come back into the barns and see them, or whatever the promotion might be, because people are going to fall in love with them as much as we do.”
Fitzsimmons said the Horsemen’s Club audience was receptive and interested in new ideas for the track, viewing his success with Hanover Raceway as an indication of how he could help Truro Raceway. A boost in original 2023 race dates (from 14 to 26, all Sunday afternoons, plus Tuesday and Friday during Atlantic Grand Circuit Week) is a strong start. “We have limited resources–we understand that. But we’re going to use them to the max and be creative as much as we can be, and everything isn’t necessarily about spending money," he noted. "We will find ways to be creative and competitive.”
The racetrack manager’s own background is another indicator of his passion for helping struggling tracks succeed.
“My father got into [harness racing] through a friend, and he decided to buy a 75-acre farm north of Arthur, Ontario, just two and a half miles down the road from Henry Stables,” recalled Fitzsimmons. “He ended up buying a cast-off racehorse [Dont Panic (p, 5, Q2:09.2h; $1,804)] from a sires stakes barn, essentially. That turned into his first horse, that basically taught him as much about the industry as he taught the horse, I think. He got lots of help from George Henry, [Mohawk driver] Trevor’s brother, who became a very close and dear friend, and is to this day. He helped my dad learn about the business…The Henry family in general were great to my family.”
“I was grooming horses for my Dad on the weekends. He usually had one or two and would race at Orangeville, Elmira, and of course Hanover Raceway. So that’s where I basically got the bug, when I was about 12. I’ve owned horses for 35 years since then, off and on. I was in a completely different business, but I had the opportunity to be GM of Hanover Raceway, which was my hometown track, so that was a thrill to be able to restore them to a much better path ahead. We doubled their wagering handle in three years and their product was immensely improved. I was really proud of the team I got to work with there, and I’m hoping to do similar things here.”
“Back in the day, 30 years ago, I trained a horse that was a Mohawk horse at the time, one of the Henrys’ horses over their track in 2:05, which would be about 1:57 or 1:58.” That horse was pacer George Denis (p, 6, 1:57.3f; $50,618), “a claimer at Mohawk, who raced fairly well there.”
While no longer able to get into the jog cart himself, Fitzsimmons has spent plenty of time sitting behind Standardbreds. “I trained a horse here and there, and certainly jogged a ton for my Dad…It’s not been a career. It’s been so much fun. It was a passion job at Hanover Raceway, and it’s going to be a continuation of that here at Truro, my new home.”
“We have a couple of really important goals. One of them is to double our handle, at least, in year #1. So they averaged $13,000 last year. We’re looking to get $26,000+ to start, and then I honestly believe that in the not-too-distant future, this could be a $40,000 to $50,000 racetrack every card. Like I said, we were able to get Hanover from $26,000 to $56,000, and I think this is a very comparable situation to that.”
Fostering community connections with not-for-profit groups is his other main objective this season: “We find that that is always such a positive thing for the community, but it also brings additional people…and often leads to new fans,” explained Fitzsimmons. For existing fans looking to get more involved, two new Hubtown Horse Owners Club fractional pacers will be arriving soon: “They will be here in early April and we will be offering the opportunity to be part of that group in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.