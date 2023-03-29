Horsemen - General Manager meet at Truro

Horsemen and the general manager meet at Truro.
Melissa Keith 2022 photo

APC columnist Melissa Keith

The Truro Horsemen’s Club was packed last Sunday (March 19), as the Truro Harness Horse Owners Association (THHOA) welcomed new Truro Raceway general manager Steve Fitzsimmons. 

“Well, it was the biggest turnout they’ve ever had for a meeting,” said a pleased Fitzgerald.  “We gave away a cooler I brought down from Ontario as a door prize; 103 people filled out a ballot and we think there were at least another 20 to 50 in attendance.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.