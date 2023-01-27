Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Beach Glass, the Meadowlands Pace winner last summer and Stockade Seelster, the richest two year old pacer in Canada last year headline the horse stars up for honours at the O’Brien Awards slated for February 4th in Mississauga, Ontario. Beach Glass was trained and owned by Brent MacGrath and his Schooner 2 Stable of Truro is a finalist in the three year old colt pace category with arch rival Pebble Beach.

O'Brien Awards

Stockade Seelster owned by Sally and Paul MacDonald of Souris, PEI was the leading money winning two year old pacing colt last summer in Ontario and the son of State Treasurer is a finalist in the Two Year old colt category. The millionaire mare So Much More is a candidate for Older Pacing Mare and although not now Atlantic Canada owned, she was bred and owned here by Doug, Tom and Cam MacPhee of Nine Mile Creek, PEI.

Ian Moore

Dr Ian Moore

Finalist - Horsemanship Award
James MacDonald

James MacDonald (with son Griffin)

Finalist - Driver Of The Year
Curtis MacDonald

Curtis MacDonald

Finalist - Outstanding Video, Film or Broadcast
frances lund

Frances Lund

Finalist - Outstanding Photography
Osprey Impact

Walter Cheverie in the winner’s circle with one of Paul Larrabee’s favorite horses, Osprey Impact. Paul seems to be telling her good girl.

