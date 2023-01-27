Beach Glass, the Meadowlands Pace winner last summer and Stockade Seelster, the richest two year old pacer in Canada last year headline the horse stars up for honours at the O’Brien Awards slated for February 4th in Mississauga, Ontario. Beach Glass was trained and owned by Brent MacGrath and his Schooner 2 Stable of Truro is a finalist in the three year old colt pace category with arch rival Pebble Beach.
Stockade Seelster owned by Sally and Paul MacDonald of Souris, PEI was the leading money winning two year old pacing colt last summer in Ontario and the son of State Treasurer is a finalist in the Two Year old colt category. The millionaire mare So Much More is a candidate for Older Pacing Mare and although not now Atlantic Canada owned, she was bred and owned here by Doug, Tom and Cam MacPhee of Nine Mile Creek, PEI.
Tattoo Artist trained by Dr Ian Moore is another in the running for a major equine award as the aged pacer is in against Bulldog Hanover in the Older Pacer of the Year category. Dr Ian Moore, coming off another banner year, is also a finalist along with Shawn Steacy in the O’Brien for Horseman.
Brothers James and Curtis MacDonald are also finalists for major awards. James is a finalist for the Keith Waples Driver of the Year Award after a season where he led all Woodbine drivers in wins by a wide margin becoming just the 6th driver in Mohawk history to top 400 wins at the Campbellville track and with purse earnings in excess of $9 million more than $2.5 ahead of his nearest rival. The last Mohawk driver to break the 400 barrier other than James was his brother Mark who won 404 in 2006.
Curtis MacDonald’s production company Cujo Entertainment is a finalist for excellence in video production with his 2022 Hambletonian production for John Campbell’s Hambletonian Society. The show was aired live on Hambletonian Day at the Meadowlands and later in the day as a one hour harness racing special for CBS Sports. The analysts that day were Dave Brower and PEI’s own Greg Blanchard. Earlier this month, Curtis was named winner of the Sam McKee Memorial Award for his Hambletonian show and will be presented the McKee Award at the Dan Patch Awards, set for Orlando, Florida February 19th, 2023.
Charlottetown’s Francis Lund is also a finalist for photo excellence, an award she previously won in 2017.
Race Game loses Paul Larrabee, a great person and horseman
The PEI harness racing community lost one of its most respected and best liked horsemen in the region with the passing last week of Paul Larrabee of South Pinette, PEI. Paul went to school and graduated from Colonel Gray where he played high school basketball but his first love was working at the race track. I remember Paul working for Doug Hill in his after school hours and I can still see him training Pedro Scott A but I’m not sure he drove him maybe in the matinee circuit.
He eventually moved to the Ontario scene continued his education and became one of the most respected Equine Dentists on the Ontario harness racing circuit. I asked my son Anthony about Paul and he told me, “ was a smart dedicated horseman and a really sharp guy”.
In recent years, I saw Paul more regularly as he moved back home and “Down East” and right into the breeding business. I used to see him often in the winners circle as his great trot mare Osprey Impact t, 1:53:3 raced Freddie in the open trot many, many times. She won the Open Trot on numerous and may have held the track record here or if not she certainly came close. She retired with $!27,390 in the bank and had just begun her broodmare career as her first foal Osprey Explosion sold for $22,000 at the October 2022 Yearling sale.
I’ve heard nothing but great things about Paul in Ontario and here in the Maritimes and losing a guy like this with all his experience and knowledge is painful. To his wife Deb Martin, step-daughter Jayne Jones and all connected to this gentleman, our condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.