Stockade Seelster now appears to be one of the best two-year-old pacing colts in the history of the Ontario Sires Stakes after scoring another impressive victory in last Saturday's $225,000 Gold Super Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
It was a cool night for showcasing the Ontario-sired best of the best, but this big son of State Treasurer would heat things up when he paced his own second quarter in 27-flat - moving from third to make front and be at the half in 54.2... From there he would never face a challenger and he would stop the clock in 1:50.1 for his eighth win from nine starts this season - banking $855,100 in the process! Just one year ago he was a $45,000 yearling purchase by Sally Macdonald of Souris, P.E.I. and her nephew Paul MacDonald of Toronto.
Trained by P.E.I.'s Dr. Ian Moore and driven by Jody Jamieson - the colt now gets pointed towards - what could be - his biggest test, to date, later this month. “It’s getting late, that’s nine starts now, ten is a good number for me," says Moore on racing two-year-olds. "He seemed good Saturday and if he comes out of it fine, when I jog him, then we’ll put in for the Breeders Crown and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Bulldog: GOAT!
"They've waited all year for this day!! Will it be warm enough to break his own record? Maybe. Not sure the smallish field helps, but he's in prime condition and still racing his eyeballs out every time. Chance to shine with big mile today..." Those were the words of the late Dave Brower prior to Bulldog Hanover's latest race at The Red Mile recently... Brower, who was a very popular racing broadcaster for most of the biggest harness races, south of the border, passed away just a few days prior to the Bulldog's hyped-up world record attempt.
The Red Mile is normally lightning fast, this time of year, but for the first time in a very long time - not one world record was broken during Grand Circuit Week in Kentucky. The Bulldog and Dexter Dunn set torrid fractions of 26.2, 52.2 and 1:19.1 - before pocket-sitter Allywag Hanover would move on him late and go by to win by a length in 1:46 flat. Nothing against Allwag, but if the trips were reversed, I'm thinking the Bulldog would have paced home - like a champ - to win faster than 1:46 and that would have been under cool temperatures and a not-so-lightning-fast track surface.
Everywhere Bulldog Hanover goes - the big crowd is there - watching and cheering... Even after he lost, his latest, the grandstand erupted with roars and hoopla as he went by the grandstand - on his way back to the paddock... It was great to see and hear from the many cell phone videos that captured that special moment for the Bulldog. He'll race once more in Ontario, at the Breeders Crown, on October 29 and then he's scheduled to be at the BIG M, for the TVG Open Pace, in November. Of course, there'll be no more chasing track records, but what an incredible run for the horse that many have called the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) - myself included!
Super HI5 Indeed!
Had a chance to tune in for the Atlantic Breeders Crown Sunday card at Charlottetown... Great to see that Red Shores has moved on from the Jackpot HI5 plays... I've mentioned it before that these jackpot wagers only work for tracks that bet upwards of $2M per card - the smaller tracks are just wasting time and opportunities trying to build up pools with these jackpot bets - they just don't build up quick enough and horseplayers had it figured out, long ago, that it's not such a great play.
So on the Sunday, October 9th program, I noticed a carry-over on the non-jackpot HI5 wager at Charlottetown. Now there's no shot I'm playing if it's a jackpot, but it's not anymore - so I end up spending $14.40 and the ticket hits for a return of $173.73 - a very generous payout for what came in... The HI5 wager involves selecting the top 5 finishers and, on that ticket, the five favourites all finished one through five, but that's not all... We get to the HI5 finale and it's the best aged pacers in the Maritimes - now reduced to a field of seven with the scratch of Time To Dance. Now even though there's no carry-over I'm still playing it - it's become my go-to wager at most tracks - especially when scratched down to a field of seven. Twin B Tuffenuff is in top form - so the bet, for me, is to wheel him on top over the 'next best five' and leave the longest shot off the ticket... Gilles Barrieau could not have given my top pick a better steer and he rolls to an easy win, but the race fave No Plan Intended finishes third - so I'm just hoping to get the cost of my $24 ticket back... What a surprise, for me, to see the payout when it becomes official - $610.86! The total pool was $718 (minus a low 15% take) and that pool was mine - the payout insane... I mean the faves were first and third - it was a small field of seven and I'm not sure what everyone else had played, but I got very lucky on that one... Keep those non-jackpot wagers coming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.