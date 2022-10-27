Stockade Seelster

Stockade Seelster was an easy stake winner last weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park for owners Sally and Paul MacDonald. The colt paced in 1:50.1 - a wicked fast mile on a cool October night in Ontario.

 (Woodbine Photos)
Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

Stockade Seelster now appears to be one of the best two-year-old pacing colts in the history of the Ontario Sires Stakes after scoring another impressive victory in last Saturday's $225,000 Gold Super Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park.  

It was a cool night for showcasing the Ontario-sired best of the best, but this big son of State Treasurer would heat things up when he paced his own second quarter in 27-flat - moving from third to make front and be at the half in 54.2... From there he would never face a challenger and he would stop the clock in 1:50.1 for his eighth win from nine starts this season - banking $855,100 in the process! Just one year ago he was a $45,000 yearling purchase by Sally Macdonald of Souris, P.E.I. and her nephew Paul MacDonald of Toronto.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.