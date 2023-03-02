"Can you settle a bet for me?" was a message I received from Teesha Symes, a few weeks ago, following a race night in London. "Wednesday's (January 18) last race. It was declared a no-contest in the last turn correct?"
She was correct and the winner of a bet with her partner Beau Brown. The no-contest came late in a race after Twain Seelster had come to a walk just prior to the half mile. The horse had been gapping badly as something was definitely amiss with him and driver Scott Coulter was in the process of pulling him up to guide him back to the paddock, but the horse collapsed near the finish line and never got up again - the horse sadly passed away right there.
Symes was actually one of the first horse people on the scene and she handled everything like a professional... From my booth the situation appeared to be in great hands with her and our Raceway staff tending to the downed horse. It's never easy to witness an on-track incident, but we all know it can happen now and then in this business.
Truckem, owned by Shirley Symes, is now racing here in London after putting together a three-race win streak, in January, over Charlottetown. The All Bets Off-A Very Nice Dragon-Dragon Again 3YO gelding is currently racing for Teesha in a NW of $7,500 event for a pure of $8,000.
Symes is actually very high on Truckem's half-sister Alcohol You Later - a 2YO sired by Rockin In Heaven. Rockin In Heaven was one of the best-looking stallions I've ever seen compete on a racetrack anywhere. He'd raced the $150,000 Molson Pace of 2017, where he'd finish fourth behind Bit Of A Legend N, Evenin Of Pleasure and Sunfire Blue Chip. A runner-up finisher in the $60,000 Gold Cup and Saucer of 2018 to Somewhere Fancy - the $15,000 he earned for the deuce would be his last big payday before retiring last Spring.
"She's a really nice filly and I'm in love with her," notes Symes on training down Alcohol You Later. "She's the complete opposite of her brother Truckem... It's actually funny!"
Symes played a huge roll in the success of three-time Molson Pace winner State Treasurer for then-owner's Sally and Allan MacDonald of P.E.I. and their nephew Paul MacDonald of Toronto. The Springhill, N.S. native would be his mainstay caretaker throughout the majority of his illustrious racing career for trainer Dr. Ian Moore. A $6,500 Harrisburg yearling purchase in 2010, the winner of over $2M would get his earliest lessons with horseman Kenny Arsenault at the CDP before moving on to Moore and pacing to his 1:47 mark over the Big M during the summer of 2015.
"I think it's huge for Maine and Massachusetts," mentions Symes on the move of State Seelster to south of the border for his stallion duties going forward. "Maybe Ontario dropped the ball on him. He wasn't getting the mares he should have been getting, but it's tough here though - as there are so many studs... I hope he gets some nice mares there!"
Back to the 'looker-stallion' Rockin In Heaven - affectionately known as 'Moe' - we asked about his babies - he's got seven registered now... "He's throwing them big and beautiful," notes Symes. "And my filly (Alcohol You Later) is no exception... She's gorgeous and stands correct. Moe never ever wore a boot and I doubt she will either. She's beautifully gaited and doing everything the right way - we've been in 45 with her so far. He was a bit lazy going and she's like that too, but when she's asked - she'll respond... I'm obsessed with her!"
My Uncle Ed Doyle always loved a handsome stallion and on looks alone - I believed Shadow Play would do well in his role as a sire. "I find you can pick the Shadow Play's out in a field on looks alone," says Symes. "They're gorgeous and I hope Moe will be the same. And so far it's so good!"
There was recently a payout on a PICK 5, at Woodbine Mohawk Park, worth $98,143.60 on a 20-cent play... And a Symes trainee would play a huge role in that enormous payout as Letsgo T would rush from last with Beau Brown aboard to upset at 55/1 and pace to a new lifetime mark in the process.
"There is no better feeling in the whole wide world than winning first start off the qualifier - with a project horse - that's the longest shot on the board," said Symes in a Facebook post. "It works maybe one out of thirty times, but Chuck Symes (Teesha's Dad) has bought horses off the Amish for years... Road shoes and all - drops them off at the barn and says 'Fix this - you have a month'... It's the most rewarding feeling when these horses reward you and actually try! Thank you 'T' and a huge shoutout to Beau - it was absolutely a team effort on this win. It may have only been a $7,000 claimer, but I'm yelling just as hard for one like this - down the lane - as I am for one in the Metro!"
Wonderful to see that Symes is still “rockin” in Ontario!
