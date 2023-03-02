Alcohol You Later (l) and Truckem (r)

Alcohol You Later (l) and Truckem (r) are now neighbours at the Teesha Symes barn in Ontario. They are half-siblings out of A Very Nice Dragon - a broodmare owned by Symes. (Teesha Symes)
"Can you settle a bet for me?" was a message I received from Teesha Symes, a few weeks ago, following a race night in London. "Wednesday's (January 18) last race. It was declared a no-contest in the last turn correct?" 

She was correct and the winner of a bet with her partner Beau Brown. The no-contest came late in a race after Twain Seelster had come to a walk just prior to the half mile. The horse had been gapping badly as something was definitely amiss with him and driver Scott Coulter was in the process of pulling him up to guide him back to the paddock, but the horse collapsed near the finish line and never got up again - the horse sadly passed away right there.

