There is no doubt that there is an age group that appears to be practically nonexistent at harness tracks across North America and the entire globe. Rarely ever do I see people my age (teenagers) at racetracks, and that’s unfortunate. I have a passion for harness racing, and I wish more teenagers felt the same way, but that’s just not the case. Harness racing needs young people to keep the sport alive and growing, and so I've decided to come up with three ideas of things that racetracks and harness racing as a group could try, that would attract a younger generation of possible harness racing enthusiasts. I am not saying that these ideas will work, but they would be worth trying.
1: Bigger social media presence.
Anyone could agree that social media plays an enormous role in the world right now. Everybody has at least one form of social media, whether that be Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. Social media is often used as a platform to promote businesses or events, and it could be a very valuable tool that harness racing could use to attract the younger demographic.
2: Less time between races.
Post time drag is a very talked about topic in harness racing by both Horseplayers and Horse people. The majority of people in both groups tend to be against the long delays between races. In my opinion, those delays make being at the racetrack significantly less entertaining and exciting, which is not good for harness racing, when trying to attract a younger fan base. I know The Meadowlands recently did an experiment where they shortened the time between races, and results showed that wagering decreased 22 percent over that period of time in which the experiment took place. But I can't help but think, is it possible that it might be worth it in the long run?
3: More interaction between fans and participants.
In professional sports, fans love being able to interact with their favorite players, whether it be through social media, meet and greets, autograph signings, etc... It makes them feel connected to the people they look up to and admire. There are some tracks that do stuff like that, but I believe more tracks should. An autograph session is a great way to bring fans closer to drivers or trainers, and it gives the public someone to cheer for when at the racetrack. To me, stuff like that is a great way to attract the younger fanbase to the sport of harness racing.
I hope you enjoyed my brief article about how to bring the younger crowd to the racetrack. In the coming months, there will be more to talk about with racing season just around the corner. Have a great March and see you next time!
