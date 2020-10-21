The Atlantic Classic Sale took place last weekend at the Crapaud Exhibition Grounds in Crapaud and it was definitely one to remember. The organizers of this sale did a remarkable job of making it as accessible as possible under the COVID-19 guidelines for all bidders and breeders.
The sale spanned over two days because of the Confederation bridge restrictions with 59 entries going through on Friday followed by 13 entries from the mainland on Saturday morning. I watched from home on the Liveauctions website and it was fantastic, there was even an option to bid with one click of the mouse.
Hollis Newson of Cornwall purchased the sale topper Soul Assassin for a record price of $35,000. This colt is sired by Malicious and he’s the first foal from the Camluck dam Mystic Eyes. Clare MacDonald and Wayne Burley purchased Cadillac, a son of Tad The Stud – Credibility from breeder Eldred Nicholson for a record breaking price for a Maritime bred trotter at $25,000.
I believe Donnie MacRae purchased three really nice yearlings. He was the winning bidder at $30,000 on Girl In A Tavern, she’s by Big Jim and the first filly from the dam Drinking Games. He also picked up Sports Affair for $20,000, this Sportswriter filly comes from the family of Stienams Place who produced World Champions Put On A Show and Showherthemoney. His final purchase was Woodmere Sheldon for $34,000. This colt is by Stonebridge Terror and he’s a half brother to Woodmere Bolt.
Dan Ross purchased a gorgeous colt named Woodmere Androlli for $29,000 from Woodmere Farms. This colt is by Rollwithitharry and the first foal from Amoreuble Hanover, she’s a half sister to Andreoli Hanover.
Morah Kerr purchased a sharp looking colt - who is half brother to Filly Forty Seven - for $27,000, he’s by Rollwithitharry.
I thought there were only a few bargains in this year’s sale. You can typically find bargains with sires who have fallen out of favor. Yearlings by Source Of Pride were ‘’on sale’’ because his two-year-olds underperformed in 2020. Of his 22 two-year-olds this year, only 3 of them made over $5,000. The Real McCoy was his top earner at $15,004 and she has yet to win a race. While I think he still has the potential to sire a good one, the market has spoken and there were a few great buys for buyers on a budget. I thought Matty Myers purchased a nice Source Of Pride filly for $3,100 named Howmac Claudia. She’s a half sister to Howmac Fiesty who has a mark of 1:53 and $228,000 in earnings. Kathleen Charlton took home a Source Of Pride filly for $9,250, she’s a half sister to Burkes Bandit and Midnight Matt. The highest priced yearling by Source Of Pride was a sister to multiple stakes winners Mr Thompson and Mr Kelly, she was purchased by Kyla MacDonald for $17,000.
Normand Leger found great value by purchasing Elm Grove Quest for a modest price of $9,000. This Rollwithitharry filly is a sister to multiple stakes winners Elm Grove Joanette and Touch Of Lightning.
In a year with so much economic uncertainty, I think this sale was a tremendous success and it shows stakeholders that the harness racing industry on Prince Edward Island is alive and well. Good luck to everyone who purchased a yearling last week, I wish you all much success in 2021 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.