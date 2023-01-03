Ruffin Barrieau and Landy at Sackville Downs

It’s not often that a harness racing stable has stayed in the spotlight for a half century or more but to be there and stay there for sixty plus years whether in Atlantic Canada, Ontario or the USA is just remarkable. The Breau Stable of Moncton has been in the forefront of Maritime racing for more than 60 years and counting , a rarity in a sport that can break an owner’s heart at the worst of times. Francis Breau and his wife Yvonne started racing the great Convair in the late 1950s here in the Maritimes and the beautiful son of Dean Hanover won 19 races in the Maritimes in 1956, the most highly touted horse in the region, and he topped off the campaign winning three heats during Old Home Week at Charlottetown in 205-2:06 and 2:07. After Old home Week, Convair continued beating up the Maritime top class by beating the top class at Sackville Downs seven straight times before heading to Saratoga, New York where he dominated the top class there in the Fall meet.

Convair came to the Maritimes with impressive credentials having campaigned on the USA Grand Circuit at two and three finishing 4-5 in the Little Jug won by Dottie’s Pick and Quick Chief in 2;00h. Colonel Dan MacKinnon of Charlottetown who owned the Charlottetown Driving Park wrote passionately about Convair in his weekly Down the Backstretch column in the Charlottetown Guardian, a newspaper in which he shared ownership. Unfortunately for Convair and the Breau Stable, the late 1950s was an era before the establishment of the famous Gold Cup and Saucer Race at Charlottetown.

