It’s not often that a harness racing stable has stayed in the spotlight for a half century or more but to be there and stay there for sixty plus years whether in Atlantic Canada, Ontario or the USA is just remarkable. The Breau Stable of Moncton has been in the forefront of Maritime racing for more than 60 years and counting , a rarity in a sport that can break an owner’s heart at the worst of times. Francis Breau and his wife Yvonne started racing the great Convair in the late 1950s here in the Maritimes and the beautiful son of Dean Hanover won 19 races in the Maritimes in 1956, the most highly touted horse in the region, and he topped off the campaign winning three heats during Old Home Week at Charlottetown in 205-2:06 and 2:07. After Old home Week, Convair continued beating up the Maritime top class by beating the top class at Sackville Downs seven straight times before heading to Saratoga, New York where he dominated the top class there in the Fall meet.
Convair came to the Maritimes with impressive credentials having campaigned on the USA Grand Circuit at two and three finishing 4-5 in the Little Jug won by Dottie’s Pick and Quick Chief in 2;00h. Colonel Dan MacKinnon of Charlottetown who owned the Charlottetown Driving Park wrote passionately about Convair in his weekly Down the Backstretch column in the Charlottetown Guardian, a newspaper in which he shared ownership. Unfortunately for Convair and the Breau Stable, the late 1950s was an era before the establishment of the famous Gold Cup and Saucer Race at Charlottetown.
The Breau Stable missed the first Gold Cup and Saucer in 1960 but in 1961 the Moncton based stable sent out War Cry Ranger for driver Elmer Smith and the pacer won both Gold Cup and Saucer heats.
1961 Gold Cup and Saucer
War Cry Ranger (Elmer Smith) 1 1
Watch Top (Art Porter) 2 3
Amos Frost (Buddy Campbell) 3 4
Dees Boy (Roach MacGregor) 4 2
Watchims Star (Ike Moreside) 5 8
Miss Cool Eyes (Jack Pound) 6 6
Bob Lee Boy (George Mauger) 7 7
Pert Darnley (Lem Neill) 8 5
Miles 2:06:3 2:07:2
Owner- Francis Breau Stable, Moncton
The Maritime region in those days was full of top class Invitational pacers and every province had its favorites. Aside from War Cry Ranger there were numerous standouts including another Breau star in Syms Best, as well as the Halifax based Whebby Stable standouts like the great Willies Adios and Andys Son, and PEI owned June Byrd, Jim Fashion, Dominion Byrd and Eloise Wick. Cape Breton owned Dees Boy, Ebens Ace, and Bob Brooke among many others. One of the great early 1960s rivalries featured the sensational Andys Son and the Francis Breau speedster Landy.
Landy, by Meadowlands, a son of Adios, was handled by the great trainer-driver Rufin Barrieau and they matched up with Andy on numerous occasions. Landy met Andys Son 11 times in his career beating him on three occasions and losing a couple of close ones including the Gold Cup and Saucer. After one of Landy’s close losses to Andys Son at Sackville Downs, the colorful Downs handicapper Diamond Jim stated, “ Landy’s handy but he ain’t Andy”. Losing to Andys Son, one of the great horses ever to campaign in this region, was nothing to get upset about. Sadly Francis Breau was not to see Landy in his greatest victory winning the 1965 Monctonian at his home track Brunswick Downs and that track’s signature race. Francis Breau passed away early in 1964. His wife Yvonne kept the Breau Stable racing and when the Atlantic Sire Stakes was launched in 1967 the Breau Stable sent out multiple stakes winner Speedy Con, a son of Convair, who campaigned against Mr Jollity and Shermar David in the two and three year old ranks. Speedy Con was campaigned by Joe Arsenault, Kenny Arsenault’s uncle.
1965 Gold Cup and Saucer
Andys Son (Jimmy Moore) 1 1
Landy (Rufin Barrieau) 2 3
Borderview Roy (Don Coadic) 3 2
Hurrah (Walter Craig) 4 7
Dominion Byrd (Joe Hennessey) 5 4
Eloise Wick (Dave Wisener) 6 5
Huckster (Frank Daniels) 7 6
Dees Boy (Myron MacArthur) Drawn
Times 2:07:2 2:07:3
Francis’ sons John, Peter and David continued the Breau Stable for decades and later formed The Two Brothers Stable Too Stable racing dozens and dozens of horses wholly or in part that raced here in the Maritimes and at tracks in Ontario and Quebec. Peter Breau owned the Invitational pacer Phantom Lobell in the 1970s and later was co-owner of the One Black Horse Stable that included Maritime stake trot champions Buddywhatshisname (Balance of Trade) t, 1:56:2 ($179,393) and Final Balance (Balance of Trade) t, 1:55:2 ($245,060.) ....See next page
In 1999, Buddywhatshisname won eight straight Maritime stake races for owner John Breau.
John Breau was also part-owner of the top trot stallion Balance of Trade and owned and trained Atlantic Sire stake standouts Rustico Pluto t,1:54:3, the fastest Maritime bred trotter in his day plus Ontario stake stars Sears Tower, Jerry Jeff and Elixir Grade. When Mike MacDonald was winding down his Blue Bonnets operation, John Breau’s trotter Rustico Pluto was still appearing in the winners circle. The Balance of Trade trotter retired in 2009 with earnings of $235,616.
Today John Breau is a familiar figure at Red Shores Charlottetown as he comes over from Moncton watching his stable star and trotting favorite the beautiful chestnut Mile Hill Willie.
Willie is a son of Atlantic Canada’s outstanding sire Armbro Barrister and is co-holder of the aged trotting record of 1:56:3 over Charlottetown’s half-mile track with Freddie, as these two great trotters have been battling one another in the Open Trot class year after year. Co-owned by Paul Morrison of Cardigan and John Breau who is also the breeder, Mile Hill Willie’s stable-mate Mile Hill Dream, an Armbro Barrister three year old trot filly also won her last two CDP starts, her best 2:05, in October before turning her out for a rest. Armbro Barrister, a son of Malabar Man was no slouch himself with a 1:53:1 record and more than a $1,000,000 banked for trainer Ray Schnittker.
Mile Hill Willie is a beautiful stallion himself and has a fast 1:56:3 half-mile record and was the two year Atlantic Breeders Crown winner and a multiple stakes winner at three; Willie has beaten the Open Trot class at Charlottetown at four and five while banking more than $70,000 all of it made in the Maritimes. Willie sends out his first Maritime crop of babies and they were well received at the Crapaud Sales ring last October 2022 and they looked great.
It will be interesting to see John Breau in Charlottetown in 2023 not just as a fan but as the co-owner of a two year old by Mile Hill Willie. Will the Moncton based Stable be back in the spotlight again in 2023? The Post Calls believes that’s a safe bet!
