With Truro Raceway’s 2021/22 season wrapped up in December due to Covid precautions, plus Red Shores Charlottetown among the Canadian tracks forced to cancel last week due to the January snowstorms, there’s been more time for reading books lately.
Last year was a year when Maritime racing fans were treated to three book releases of note: Marjorie Simmins’ “Somebeachsomewhere: The Harness Racing Legend from a One-Horse Stable” (Nimbus Publishing); Gary MacDougall’s “Wally: Driven to Win” (Retromedia Publishing), a Wally Hennessey biography; and “A Tale of Two Fiddlers: The Early Days of Sports and Life in Charlottetown” (Acorn Press) by Atlantic Post Calls editor Fred MacDonald. These were widely promoted and undoubtedly ended up under many Christmas trees last month.
Two newer releases indirectly related to East Coast harness racing have appeared at local booksellers since then. “The Rural Entrepreneur: John Bragg” (Nimbus Publishing) is largely about the businessman’s roots. For anyone with an interest in how the Collingwood, NS businessman became an internationally-recognized blueberry/telecommunications magnate, Donald J. Savoie’s book answers the major questions. For readers who are looking to find out more about the Bragg family’s involvement in harness racing, however, this subject is the book’s missing chapter.
There are two pages where Savoie touches on John Bragg’s “fond memories of going to numerous harness races with his father” Elmer Bragg. They appear at the beginning of a section titled “John Bragg: The Making of an Entrepreneur.” The famous mare Iola Henley makes an appearance. For readers seeking racing-specific content, Savoie’s book doesn’t have that focus.
“The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” (Ballantyne Books) by Elizabeth Letts is based in Maine. While not about harness racing, it features a retired Standardbred as a main character. When the woman in the book’s title first meets the gelding, “Right away, Annie got a good feeling. With his coloring, stature, and build, he looked like a local horse, a Maine horse, like the kind she used to see in the trotting races at the county fairs when she was a girl.” The horse-seller “didn’t deny that the horse might have raced a few times, might be a castoff from the track, might have done some trotting in his day.”
Letts’ non-fiction account of how Maine farmer Annie Wilkins rode her ex-racehorse, Tarzan, across the United States in the 1950s is a good read. It is not a racing book, but one more account of how versatile the Standardbred is as a breed.
While there are many older titles from harness racing’s heyday as a mainstream sport, they are more often than not out of print and only found at secondhand booksellers. At The Odd Book, a Wolfville bookstore with excellent sections on local history and animals, I was informed that harness racing titles rarely come into the shop for resale, and those that do are quickly snapped up.
So I special-ordered a copy of “Strawberry Roan” by Don Lang, a youth-oriented 1946 hardcover in publisher Grossett & Dunlap’s “Famous Horse Stories” collection. I remembered the title from the old downtown Halifax Library, yet I did not remember the paradox in its storyline: A young Black man, Roscoe, runs away with famous strawberry roan trotter David Hal, who is trained by his father. David Hal’s best days on the track are seemingly behind him; only caretaker Roscoe still sees the gelding’s worth, and spends the rest of the book impressing upon others that David Hal, barn name Strawberry, deserves respect whether or not he still wins races. By the end, Roscoe has come to different conclusions about the sport of harness racing than he started out with.
Reading these older books provides a rewarding snapshot of a different era, when horses were closer to the lives of average people than they tend to be today. Not that it needs saying to Atlantic Post Calls readers, but this newspaper has passed the half-century mark since its founding, and is also a valuable resource for research and personal interest–the Nova Scotia Provincial Archives even keeps a collection of original editions in its holdings.
