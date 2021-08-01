In June 1964, two Nova Scotia-foaled horses raced at a well-known New York track. How they finished was less remarkable than the fact that they were from Nova Scotia: Efshar and Express Stop were 2-year-old Thoroughbreds entered at Aqueduct.
Although it’s not unusual for a Nova Scotian trotter or pacer to compete in the Empire State, it’s extremely rare for a Thoroughbred racehorse to be bred or raised here today. Katya, bred and owned by Dr. Jalal Hosein of Halifax, last raced in the Fort Erie claiming ranks in 2016. She had an unraced filly named My Last Dream in 2018.
This rarity wasn’t always the case: The first Nova Scotia Premier, James Boyle Uniacke, took office when the province was still a British colony; he owned one of Nova Scotia’s two Thoroughbred farms of this era. Uniacke was a president of the Halifax Turf Club, which was established in 1825. Visit the Uniacke Estate Museum in Mt. Uniacke, NS and you will find evidence of his passion for the sport, like an impressive racing trophy and portraits of Thoroughbred racehorses on the wall.
Uniacke’s involvement was over a century before the Ehrlich brothers briefly tried to revive the Thoroughbred industry in this province. Why? As tennis club operator Gerald Ehrlich told the New York Times in 1964, “There is no place in the world, even Ireland, any better for raising race horses than Nova Scotia. [...] The climate is moist [and] good for grass, because the Gulf Stream and Labrador current meet there.”
In an article titled “Brothers From New York Go Far Afield to Found Stable,” Gerald said he was motivated to begin breeding and raising Thoroughbred racehorses on a 200-acre farm in Deerfield, NS, outside of Yarmouth, beginning in 1957. His brother Dr. Milton Ehrlich had already been visiting Nova Scotia to help his allergies and had gotten interested in breeding saddle horses as a hobby. Another brother, Julius, joined the adventure.
They noticed that the Nova Scotia-bred saddle horses thrived on their diet of fresh grass and “special ‘products of the sea’ that include ground fish meal and kelp.” Gerald Ehrlich told the Times reporter, “We bred about seven horses, including some Welsh ponies and Palaminos* [...] and didn't think anything of it until the offspring started growing up. They all grew much bigger and stronger than their parents.”
The article mentions a stallion named Momus standing at the Nova Scotia Stud starting in 1962; he had been purchased for $1,000 at Belmont Park the previous year. Momus won 22 times in 159 starts, earning $87,605 (US) in his eight years on the track. The stake winner ended his career with back-to-back wins in the 1956 Laurel Handicap and Mr. Fitz Handicap. The Ehrlichs had ten Thoroughbred broodmares and five Momus-sired weanlings at the farm in 1964. Efshar and Express Stop were born and raised there; both were out of mares who were purchased already in foal.
It seems that the Ehrlich brothers had support for their ambitious vision of producing Nova Scotian Thoroughbreds capable of winning in New York: a Manhattan importer named Alan Caston shared ownership of Efshar and Express Stop; the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture even wrote a letter to the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to secure stalls for them at Aqueduct, where they were trained by Jerry Hirsch.
The Times story doesn’t follow the careers of Efshar (Yiddish for “maybe”) or Express Stop, but a search reveals that the filly made 107 starts and was a winner, and was racing at Rockingham Park in claiming races later in her career. Express Stop raced 74 times and was also a winner. Eartha Twirl, half-sister to Express Stop, was bred by the Nova Scotia Stud and went on to win 6 of 86 races between 1971-76, earning $14,782 (US). She ended her racing days at Green Mountain and Berkshire Downs, in claiming company.
Gerald Ehrlich’s dream of breeding the winner of a Triple Crown race at the Nova Scotia Stud sadly never materialized. He passed away in New Jersey on March 10, 1977, at age 59. Ehrlich’s Thoroughbreds’ prospects were limited by their extremely small numbers and the great distance to racetracks. The fact that they even made it to the races, let alone won anything, must be considered a small success. The take-away from his experiment was that this province has the raw material to build competitive racehorses. In 1964, it was improbable enough to generate a headline in the New York Times. Today, it should be no shock to anyone reading Atlantic Post Calls.
