After six months of darkness - The Raceway is back in business! We were worried about being out of sight and out of mind - for such a long time - with our horseplayers, but the wagering numbers were strong - right off the bat. Our opening week handle was just shy of $1.3M on three race cards - including a $615,572 wager on our first Tuesday back. We've never seen a number like that, before, this early in the meet - so it's nice to get that handle momentum early.
P.E.I. native Paul MacKenzie has been doing it well on his return to London... A Preferred pacing win aboard Groovy Joe for Ozzie MacKay of Moncton, N.B. and a pair of Preferred trotting victories, with Charmbo Prince, are just a few of his many driving victories, thus far, on our brand-new race meet. Mackenzie is now less than 90 wins away from 9,000 trips to the winner's circle and he's got well over $52M in purse money earned - throughout his long career in the bike. *It was suggested, this past week, that MacKenzie may be the all-time leading driver, for wins, on Canadian tracks... If so - that's a big deal folks!
Inverness Invader Romps In London Debut
Hippyjohn, owned by Inverness, Nova Scotia's Roderick Smith, picked a fine time to capture his first Ontario victory since leaving the Maritimes. The three-year-old son of Betterthancheddar would sit a patient third, throughout, before exploding going up to three-quarters and pacing away to win by thirteen lengths, in 1:56.4, over an off track in London. The winning mile was a new life-time best and that victory now makes him the one to beat in his Autumn Series Final at The Raceway. He's now trained by Gregg McNair and was winning for the sixth time, in his young career, with Scott Coulter doing the driving.
James MacDonald 'Super' On Finals Night
Driving down the 401, on Ontario Sires Stakes Super Finals Night, Greg Blanchard asked me if I liked anything on the program... "I like Prohibition Legal and I think James MacDonald is going to have a big night!" They're about the only things I've be right about in weeks... Prohibition Legal won her $225,000 Two-Year-Old Filly Final and James would be in the winner's circle three times and finish second-best twice - in stakes action... That'd be good for over $45,000, in his pocket, for driving on the night at Woodbine Mohawk Park - that's a HUGE night at the office eh!
