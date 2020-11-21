Alexander Neil Ranald MacQuarrie, better known to most of us as “Trapper” has retired.
He started coming around Inverness Raceway when he was about 14 years of age, the time when most of the boys started taking an interest in harness racing.
He helping out started at the bottom and learned the ropes from Kenny MacDonald, Archie Dan and Danny Hector MacEachern.
He also helped out the John Wayne MacInnis stable and when John Wayne moved his stable to Truro, Trapper went with him. After a time, they returned home.
Trapper went back to Truro to work with Hughie MacKay for seven or eight years and when Hughie MacKay went to work for someone else, Trapper returned home but it wasn’t for long. A few weeks later and Phil Pinkney called and he moved back to Truro to work for Phil but with more responsibilities. There was racing in Sackville Downs outside Halifax at the time, and Phil sent Trapper there with a stable of five horses, with Phil travelling back and forth between places. That worked out well for a few years and In 1976, they moved down to the Meadowlands in the fall, and then on to Foxboro for 4 or 5 months returning back East for the Maritime summer racing and based at Sackville Downs.
In 1977, Trapper obtained his driving license from the USTA at the time the governing body for racing in the Maritimes. His first win came on Gussie Ratchford’s, Devastation at Sackville Downs.
In 1979, Trapper moved back to Inverness .He set up a stable in Inverness in 1980 and ran that until 1984, when he moved his horses to Sydney and set up a stable at Tartan Downs. He ran his own stable and the Connie Jones Stable until 1996, when he returned home to Inverness. From 1996 to present, he has been at Inverness Raceway training and driving.
Over the years, he drove a lot of horses. Horses such as, Fleetwood Bob, Naggie Aggie, Staceys Echo, Surrealist, Cam Cool, Luke Stallwalker, and Renas Alba to name a few.
Trapper’s fastest mile of his career, 1:56, was shared by Schooner, owned by the Beatons of Inverness, and also, with Truth or Dare for the Walker Stable.
His stats for driving are: 8383 -1245 wins -1220 seconds-1182 thirds with earnings of $615,560
And his training stats are: 1266-213wins-213 seconds-196 thirds with earnings of $139,886
We wish Alexander Neil Ranald “Trapper” MacQuarrie a well deserved retirement. May you enjoy the next years telling stories and sharing your knowledge with the young ones, coming along in this industry.
Thanks Trapper and Have a good one !
Intended Royalty Wins
Governors Cup $5000 Final
Cape Breton driving standout Red Doucet hustled Inverness owned Intended Royalty right to the front and the nine year old son of No Pan Intended was on top at every station winning in a sharp 1:56:3 to capture the $5000 Governors Cup final at Northside Downs last Saturday. Southwind Ricardo and Johnny Jack chased home the winner but on this occasion Intended Royalty proved to be the best.
Congratulations to the driver Red Doucet, and trainer Randy Copley who co-owns with Ed Copley of Inverness.
Here are the 50/50 Winners:
October 18th Pat Moran, Port Hood, N.S, $2185.00
October 25th Andrew MacLean $ 1178.00
November 1st Carly Van DenHeuval $1070.00
November 8th Bea and Jeanette MacLeod $1017.00
THANK YOU:
To Horsepeople, employees, volunteers, the community and harness racing fans. It was another difficult year with Covid 19, but a successful and safe one.
A special thank you to Patricia Poirier and Julie MacPherson for the great job with the 50/50, which will be continuing throughout the year.
