Popularity is circular. A highly-promoted track with a dedicated publicist tends to get more eyes, and dollars wagered, on its races. But what if a track’s simulcast signal is unavailable in certain betting markets? There are some odd exclusions on the Horseplayer Interactive (HPI) menu, which keep Canadian harness racing from being available coast to coast, even when bettors are able to access American and international products in the same time slot.
Sunday, February 20, Flamboro Downs canceled due to track conditions, making Rideau-Carleton the only Canadian track available for customers with mainland Nova Scotia-based HPI accounts. However, Sunday was also the date of a stakes final card at BC’s Fraser Downs, with the $56,250 Keith Linton Memorial for four-year-old pacers and the $73,125 Penny Bath Memorial for four-year-old pacing mares. Sunshine Boy (who won in 1:51.2f) and Uptown Hanover (timed in 1:52.2f) were both driven to victory by Brandon Campbell, who also trains Sunshine Boy. The seven-race card handled $110,464, still a large number by comparison with our region. Would it have been improved by greater availability across Canada? Fraser Downs wasn’t competing with Maritime tracks, which in any case haven’t raced since January 31’s season finale at Charlottetown.
I called HPI to ask about it. A pleasant customer service agent didn’t know why the BC track wasn’t available, so she asked her team lead. “It just might be that Nova Scotia isn’t approved to carry Fraser Downs, that’s what I’m thinking,” she advised, while awaiting a response. “It’s hard to keep track of all these things. Some associations, at one point, those customers didn’t earn points [HPI points, for customers within Ontario only] and other associations don’t carry a certain track because they’re not approved. [...] Even some types of wagers were not approved and it’s due to exchange rates or bet minimums.”
She confirmed that Fraser was invisible on the mainland Nova Scotian HPI wagering menu, “because they’re not approved to carry it. It would be [because of] your local track. It’s an association choice, based on the rules of the home track [Truro Raceway].” She added that few tracks get added due to customer requests in particular market areas: “There’s lots of rules and regulations, even for example Hong Kong. We were not allowed to carry Hong Kong for our customers in Canada to wager on, unless we agreed to our customers not receiving any [HPI] points* for their wagering. [...] It’s very complex, and unfortunately, not all tracks are available for all provinces.”
Nova Scotia gets certain tracks that aren’t available in other markets served by HPI. Cal-Expo is on the late-night betting menu here, noteworthy because it’s in the same Pacific Standard time zone as Fraser Downs. Meanwhile, “Buffalo Raceway isn’t available to BC customers,” mentioned the customer service agent. “It’s all to do with [local] associations and whatever the rules and regulations and requirements are. So we’ve got people that bet a lot of money into the Hong Kong pools, because there's big money there, and our customers cannot get points*, yet our customers can bet into UK, USA, Australia, and they’re getting points for every dollar they bet.
But Hong Kong says, ‘Nope, we don’t want your customers to get any points for betting in our pool.’”
(*On the HPIbet Rewards points program: “Our Ontario customers, when they’re wagering through their accounts, they get one point for every dollar wagered on let’s say a UK track or an Australian track. For our home tracks, anything in Ontario, they would get one and a half points for every dollar wagered.” Points collected can be redeemed for prizes. British Columbia home market customers also qualify, according to the HPI website. Maritimers do not get points for betting Ontario or other tracks on HPI.)
Why not offer the Canadian option in all markets coast to coast, if any pari-mutuel Canadian track is racing? “I would want to put money in to support my own local industry,” agreed the HPI agent, who suggested speaking with one’s home market operator about why specific tracks do not appear on the local wagering menu.
Her answer about Fraser Downs also applied to Quebec’s Hippodrome 3R, which was formerly available here; now, 3R charted lines and replays do not even appear if you search the horse on a mainland Nova Scotian HPI account, making handicapping precarious. (A horse undefeated in multiple Quebec starts can debut at Rideau-Carleton looking like a maiden on the HPI search.) When the Circuit régional des courses de chevaux du Québec (CRCCQ) made the move to online wagering July 17, 2021 at St. Joseph de Lepage (SJLP), it was similarly unavailable here.
It should be noted that Fraser Downs is a Great Canadian Gaming property, like Flamboro and Georgian Downs, as well as both Casino Nova Scotia locations. Hippodrome 3R is owned and operated by the Club Jockey du Québec, a non-profit organization. CRCCQ is an independent circuit of small tracks. Track ownership and geographical location don't seem to play a major role in what's available to bet here.
Is it simply a case of reciprocity, where one home market retaliates against another that doesn’t carry its simulcast product? Not necessarily. When I was in Alberta, The Track on 2 did not carry Pennsylvania or Ohio racing in its OTB lounge due to signal cost in relation to popularity with local bettors. Canadian East Coast tracks don’t seem to be carried widely, or at all, out west, although I could bet them from my Nova Scotian-based HPI account when traveling there. Small pools, small fields, and no Thoroughbreds are all part of the rationale for not offering Maritime racing beyond our provincial borders, with the exception of the Gold Cup and Saucer and the 2017 World Driving Championships finale from Red Shores Charlottetown.
So what’s on the menu tonight? After another cancellation at Western Fair on February 22, there’s Miami Valley, Pompano Park, Dover Downs and Yonkers Raceway. No other Canadian tracks are racing tonight, but if they were, wouldn’t you want them as an appetizer, if not the main course?
