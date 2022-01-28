Leonard Walsh was born in 1940, and like many young lads around Charlottetown in the 1950s he liked to hang out at the Driving Park. After all, his father Percy, a city barber, had been involved in an occasional standardbred like Ann Howe and Colonel Waltz; and his mother's sister was married to Dave Pound, co-owner and trainer of Miss Cool Eyes. This slick pacing daughter of Vololite was one of the best mares in PEI in her day, even catching money in the 1960 Gold Cup and Saucer. She finished 3-6 in that initial edition of the future Classic behind Dee's Boy and Newport Frisco.
But Len, as he became to be known, was to take the Walsh family involvement to a higher level. During High School summer holidays he found employment with the Stanley Mayhew CDP Stable, headed by a young Clarke Smith only, about three years older. Gaining his drivers license in 1959 Len was awarded the seat behind Beware p,2:06h, a low going son of Brookdale that Stanley had bought in Nova Scotia for two summers of CDP racing. In 1960 Len teamed him to a win in 2:12, besting the solid campaigner Ginger E with Lorne Kelly up.
Following graduation from St Dunstan's High School Len furthered his education by taking a business program at Prince of Wales College, something that would contribute greatly to his future employment career. But he did continue the harness racing life during summer breaks, piloting trotters like Donley Darnley and Way Mon 4,2:08.3h.
The latter named has an interesting story. As a struggling 7 y/o Way Mon had been put up as a door prize at a Summerside Raceway event in1961. Lloyd "Teet" Gregory held the lucky ticket, but had no plans to enter the racing business as he much preferred the betting side. With the exchange of $50 Len became the proud owner of the son of Hoot Mon and raced him for two seasons. He would gain good experience but without any financial success.
Len is quick to mention horsemen like Elwood Shaw, Jack Bernard, Clarke Smith and Don MacNeill as essential to his standardbred education. He became quite close to Don as they married sisters from the Larter family. When the older Mr. MacNeill took seriously ill in 1981 Len did the driving for Don's small stable of Tag's Dream and maiden Arbor Coaltown.
In 1971 Len Walsh hit the summit of his training/driving career. The previous fall he and friends Walter MacLean and Bobby McGee purchased Darn Good Flash from Dr George Bishop for $1,000. Elwood Shaw had raced the freshman son of Darn Good Pick at Truro in 1970, getting only one win in 2:18.2 and $407 in earnings. However, the gelded pacer was to have a much better sophomore campaign for Mr. Walsh.
During Old Home Week in 1971 the Flash was entered in the relatively new Atlantic Sires Stake race, and won both heats...his best trip 2:09. Among the vanquished that afternoon were eventual champion That's My David and Tilly Finesse. It was the first time that summer where That's My David, enroute to a 30 win and $13,048 season, would not win at least one of the Stake heats, as they were always raced as double dashes in those days. Darn Good Flash won 6 of 29 that summer for $2,167, but the colt's marked improvement created partnership stress. It seems Mr McGee, who had a brother racing horses in New Jersey, had bigger plans in mind. This necessitated a buyout by the other two partners who wanted to Island race. They would get five more wins at four before an unfortunate racing injury led to the horse's forced retirement the following year.
Len's work life took a dramatic turn in the 1980's. He had been employed in the office of the Canada Packers Charlottetown plant when it abruptly closed in 1984, leaving his 20 years of service short of pension qualification. he obtained some short contract work with Veterans Affairs, and a bit of time with the City, but with two kids and a stay at home wife, things were a bit tough. A couple of years later he had the good fortune of bumping into Premier Joe Ghiz on a Charlottetown walk. Joe, when a College student, had worked at the Packers plant (three blocks from his home) and as a lawyer had helped sort out the Darn Good Flash predicament.
Soon after that chance meeting Len was offered employment at the Royalty Mall liquor store, where he would work as a supervisor for the next twenty five years.
The Next Generation
Len and Audrey Walsh raised two children. Kim was born in 1967 and Todd two years later. Kim, a longtime employee with the TD bank, married Les MacIsaac who follows racing closely and for many years provided handicapping picks in the CDP programs. Todd, like his Dad, would get lots of youthful experience around the Driving Park, and obtained his harness driver's license at age 18.
Todd and brother in law Les purchased the filly She's All Talk from Joe MacRae in 1995. She is a full sister to a pair of good ones, He's All Talk ($78,855) and All Talk's Brother p,7,1:54.3h ($168,898), Nukes Lobell's second richest offspring. But a four race juvenile season for the filly with only $10 in earnings left Joe frustrated and willing to sell.
She's All Talk would race nicely for the young partnership over the next five years. Todd reined her to a 2:04.1 "B" Stake win at Charlottetown their first summer and put a best mark of 2:02h on her one year later. Rather interestingly, the mare proved to be more of a bridesmaid type, as she pushed her bankroll to $11,000 with a life summary of 139--9-31-19. A few years later the partners would try her Drop Off daughter Drop The Talk, bred by Ron MacInnis. Limited success however with this filly as she made only 20 starts over three seasons for $787.
Todd Walsh would experience probably his biggest stake driving moment in 1995. It came in the AtSS final for three year old trotters at the CDP. He reined Princetown Clipper to a 2:09.4 victory for owner Wayne Farish, whose father Dan had bred the Capri Mir colt at his farm on the old Princetown Road. The Clipper then headed straight to the Mike MacDonald barn at Hippodrome Montreal. He would find new owners and go on to a 1:59f record and $131,664..
Todd Walsh has always worked seasonally, first with the Dept of Highways and more recently with the City of Charlottetown on a paving crew each summer. This leaves him ample time to operate a small stable at the CDP, and he has had the good fortune to partner on ownership with longtime friends, and sometimes his Dad.
One of Todd's best buddies from high school days is Darin MacKenzie. One year older then Todd, Darrin had become race horse committed from strong genetics. His father Reg MacKenzie raced horses at the CDP most of his life, as did Reg's brother Ralph ("Angel).
Reg MacKenzie gained a local reputation, during my earlier days, for success in rehabbing middle aged horses who had developed problems. In the late 1960's he campaigned the good pacer Lauderdale Lew from age 8 thru 12. And in 1985 he worked his magic on Kilkerry Country, a six year old maiden trotter who happened to be a full brother to the richest (at that time) Maritime bred ever in Noble Endeavour ($334,000)
After failing to make the races for breeder Everett Shea, even with some time spent in Montreal, Reg bought him rather cheaply at age five for his Island stable. With Albert Bernard as the usual pilot Kilkerry Country, in 1985, worked his way steadily up through CDP trot classes, winning 17 times. The trotter took a speed badge of 2:06.3h that season, and raced one more year.to edge earnings up around $10,000. Reg was a good friend of Walter Craig, referred to as the doctor, and his horses probably benefited from that association.
A rare change in approach came in 1999 when Reg raced the three year old Dancerize colt Acton Explosive. The recently departed Dino Bradley drove him to a few wins that summer, their best a 2:04.4 "B" Stake victory Old Home Week. This fellow would outlive Reg, resulting in Darin taking over the stable training duties in 2004. Acton Explosive would campaign over eight seasons with 28 wins, a mark of 2:00h and $26,602 in purse cheques.
A few years back Darin MacKenzie, an automotive mechanic by training, moved to Dartmouth, NS in 2007, taking a job with his friend Joey Burke at Portland Street Honda. But he has not lost his standardbred interest, following the local scene closely courtesy of the CDP livestream and the professional Race Day broadcast. A few years back he had the Ontario import Casimir Obama with Todd. They raced the Astronomical gelding ages 6 thru 8, garnering 12 wins from 79 tries and over $17,000 before a bowed tendon forced retirement in 2020. The former pacer is currently ageing gracefully on a farm near Wood Islands, PEI.
Now Darin, a divorcee who makes many weekend trips to PEI, has Caribbean Tides, a son of State Treasurer, with Todd. He was a $20,000 Harrisburg yearling purchased by Wayne Whebby in 2019 and subsequently sold to Dr Trevin Shive at Truro. After one start there last July the colt was sent to Ontario to try their half milers for driver Brett MacDonald. But with only two thirds from six starts for $1,474 this Tide was soon out, and for $7,000 he passed on to Darin.
The colt's new trainer Todd drove Caribbean Tides for a few races in the fall but has turned to Dave Dowling more recently. The half brother to High Def Z Tam p,1:50.2s ($350,571) and another over $100,000 is still a maiden but shows a pair of deuces in his last four outings. His dam Caribbean is a good producer with 5 of her 10 foals in 2:00, three in 1:53. This guy could make 2022 very interesting for Darin and Todd.
Over the past dozen years Todd Walsh has experienced some wonderful highlights in harness racing. He and Les MacIsaac thought about the Maritime Stake trail in 2011 by picking up the "B" Stake winner R E's Sobrina from Cape Breton owners. She was a $5,500 Atlantic Classic product from the previous fall who had been left with Kenny Arsenault to develop. Kenny won the first start at two with the Articulator filly, but after a few more starts she did not look like "A" material so was put up for sale.
As a three year old, Sobrina did have a couple of stake placings, but it was at four that Marc Campbell hung a nice 1:59.1h tab on her. They tried her at Rideau Carleton with Andrew Moore that fall, but with mediocre results. Todd raced her a bit at five before selling her to NS interests where she lowered her record to 1:58.
Todd tried another filly the same way in 2012 with the purchase of Waterside Scamp after Kenny Arsenault had done the early development for Hillard Graves. Following a Lady Slipper GR win at two Todd took over in October for the Black Sands Stable (one of his partnership groups). With Marc Campbell driving the NXample miss looked impressive, a new mark of 2:02.1h,and then another Lady Slipper GR victory. But things did not go well from there due to a chronic problem with ulcers. She made but two more starts at two and another four at three to end an abbreviated 15 race career with $6,482.
Around that same time Todd tried his hand once again on the trotting side. Hall Trot by Angus Hall was a product of the Armstrong Brothers breeding program owned by OJC Veterinarian Dr. John Hennessey, formerly of Charlottetown. He carried a 1:57.2s record from age three and showed over $100,000 on his card. But an injury at age seven forced a six month layup, and when he failed to return to form at eight a call was made. Dr John offered the trotter to Todd on a friendly lease for as long as he proved useful.
With patience and personalized attention Todd was able to race Hall Trot over parts of four seasons at CDP, winning 7 of 43 dashes. He raced as high as the Open Trot, battling the likes of Caliban Hanover, Saulsbrook Balance and Waiting On A Woman. The gallant old warrior was retired at age 11 and returned to Ontario to live out the good life roaming over Dr. Hennessey's Awesome Acres farm.
But the pinnacle for Todd the trainer would probably be Anianne Hanover.. The daughter of Western Terror was a $15,000 Harrisburg filly for the Rob Fellows Stable at Mohawk. Finally able to get her qualified in June of her three year old form Mr Fellows saw no good future. A call from Dr. John Hennessey offered the filly to the Walshs for $3,500. Len then added Ray MacPherson as partner and she was introduced to CDP action in July of 2016.
Todd drove Anianne in 19 starts that summer, missing a cheque only once. She authored a 5-3-5 summary and about $5,300 before being sold to a Dover Downs buyer for $20,000...a nice profit indeed!!! The mare went on to a 1:55.2f record and $61,139. She has now foaled twice in her new career as broodmare.
In the past few years Todd enjoyed another training success with Bad Silver. He got the Badlands Hanover mare in 2017 for $2,000, cheap because of problems with tieing up. By using Calcium Tie X and a bit of baking soda in her feed she would race 121 times for Todd over three years, winning 12 and almost $19,000. The 9 y/o is now a member of Bobby Gordon's broodmare band in Elmsdale, PEI.
The six person ownership group for Bad Silver, led by Lynn MacLaren, was expanded to eight for the purchase of Top Of Her Trade in late 2020. This Bolt The Duer 4 y/o mare won 5 of 33 last season, her best a 1:56.1 tour of SRW, and almost $8,000. She has started off 2022 with a victory for driver Cory MacPherson in a $1,900 class.
The current stable star for Todd would appear to be Better Than Men. This daughter of Betterthancheddar struggled big time at age three over the Rideau Carleton track---only 3 thirds from 25 tries and less then $6,000. When her four year old season unfolded even worse, never on the board in 13 starts, she was offered for sale on a Facebook site. For $7,000 Todd added her to his stable.
Better Than Men broke stride leaving in her first CDP action, but after Todd shortened her hopples from 57" to 55 1/2 she easily broke her maiden in the next start---a 1:56.1 stunner. Her next 11 races produced a 6-4-1 summary as she steadily worked her way up thru classes. She is now turned out at Dave Kelly's Springvale farm, the former property of Dan Farish, breeder of Princetown Clipper (remember him).
Todd Walsh will now anxiously await the 2022 summer season as he preps his small stable of three. And father Len will be around the barn each morning to offer advice if required.
