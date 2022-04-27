Here we are, back in London - back home, after spending a few months in Alberta. I'm sure there's been some speculation as to why my western stint was brief, but it's really quite simple on my end folks... Now I did feel bad about leaving Alberta after such a short time - it's definitely not the norm for me after spending eight years at Northlands Park and then eight years at Western Fair, but the 'role' just didn't fit my skill set and it's as simple as that. Century has always been good to me - when bringing me in for special racing events and I'll always appreciate them for that, but I felt it was important for me to leave when I did - to allow them time (there was about a month to go before a new thoroughbred meet would start up) to find a new announcer for Century Mile - which I believe they have already managed to do.
At age 52, I tend to know what works best for me and what doesn't. I didn't go to Alberta for a two-month test run - I had moved there to stay, but during my short stint - my body was quickly sending me signals that this new 'role' was not going to work. I did spend 14 hours in emergency while there - it may or may not have been work-related - I didn't stick around long enough to find out, but it was certainly a factor in deciding to move back to London... The quick and short of that was both a rosacea and sarcoidosis flare up, together, causing inflammation in my eyes - which actually left me basically blind for about 36 hours. It was both scary and painful at the same time. You can take away my hearing, my taste and even my voice, but please don't take away my sight... We did manage to do a lot of thinking that day in emergency... My notice was given just a few days later.
That's all I have for you folks - there was no one issue with anyone or anything - the 'role' just didn't fit and it's as simple as that. And I'm happy to report that we did manage to accomplish a few things during my short time there... Updated picks and ticket graphics, broadcast show intros, a March harness wager over $200K (the first in 15 years) and more... You see I'm a racing guy first and foremost - who enjoys being busy and this next month of May, at The Raceway, will most certainly be very busy for me and that's just the way I like it!
"The month of May is always an exciting and busy month at The Raceway," says Racing Manager Tony Elliott. "This year we are thrilled to offer the $150,000 Camluck Classic for the first time since 2019 and we're also bringing back the $50,000 Forest City Pace for aged mares - which was last raced in 2012. The fields for these prestigious races are beginning to take shape and race fans will be absolutely ecstatic when they find out what horses are coming to London. On top of these Grand Circuit races on May 27th, we will also play host to the Ontario Regional Driving Championship on May 11th. It will be plenty of must-see racing action at The Raceway, this May, so don’t miss out!"
Don't miss out is right! I'm actually filling in, on the mic, tonight at The Raceway - as I write this... I'll start back full-time on Monday, May 2nd for - what should be - one of the biggest and best months of harness racing in all of North America for 2022. I'm getting ready to wrap this up, but before I go - Top Royal just went one of the biggest winning trips, here, that I've witnessed in a long time. She parked and battled three-wide to a half in 56.3 and then parked first-up the rest of the way to win a photo-finish in 1:57.1 - INCREDIBLE!... I love that mare and I love my job and I've just run out of racetrack... Take care all and best of luck getting back to the races this season!
