Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Therealprincess earned the Atlantic Post Calls 2022 Horse of the Year award in the annual balloting by the writers that cover Maritime harness racing for the racing journal. Co-owned by breeder Blaine Thibeau, trainer Ed Doucette, Grant Mann, and Gord MacLeod, Therealprincess dominated the three year old filly ranks winning 15 of 16 races all year losing only in the Atlantic Breeders Crown and that by a head to Tobins Diva in 1:56. The mare banked $105,820 for the campaign, a new money winning plateau for an Atlantic Sire stake performer in a single season. Last month Therealprincess was sold to Frank Brundle and company that also own the standout top class Mohawk pacer Woodmere Stealdeal.

Last Saturday, the four year old “Princess” qualified in 1:59:1, home in 28:4 at Mohawk, so it looks like she is ready to roll.

Steve Fitzsimmons

