Therealprincess earned the Atlantic Post Calls 2022 Horse of the Year award in the annual balloting by the writers that cover Maritime harness racing for the racing journal. Co-owned by breeder Blaine Thibeau, trainer Ed Doucette, Grant Mann, and Gord MacLeod, Therealprincess dominated the three year old filly ranks winning 15 of 16 races all year losing only in the Atlantic Breeders Crown and that by a head to Tobins Diva in 1:56. The mare banked $105,820 for the campaign, a new money winning plateau for an Atlantic Sire stake performer in a single season. Last month Therealprincess was sold to Frank Brundle and company that also own the standout top class Mohawk pacer Woodmere Stealdeal.
Last Saturday, the four year old “Princess” qualified in 1:59:1, home in 28:4 at Mohawk, so it looks like she is ready to roll.
Therealprincess joins a group of Atlantic Sire stake graduates that have opened eyes on the tough Mohawk circuit. Last Saturday at Mohawk Raceway Saulsbrook Victor won the $36,000 feature in 1:50:3 pushing his 2023 earnings to $106,980 for owners Brent MacLennan of Charlottetown and Brett Macdonald of Ontario. Woodmere Stealdeal, another Maritime bred, sports a new record of 1:49:1 since moving to Ontario and has banked $37,900 already in 2023 for owner Frank Brundle and his ownership group. With the breeding season now in full swing, I would think that horsemen and breeders will be looking at the Atlantic Canada based stallions for opportunities, as Victor and Therealprincess are both by Source of Pride.
Big Crowd at Truro Raceway
Grand Circuit brings Sugar Doyle to Truro
A big crowd attending the Truro Raceway meet and greet session Sunday afternoon, March 19th between horsemen and new General Manager Steve Fitzsimmons and this tells me that the Bible Hill track is certainly on the right track. The addition of new race dates bringing the total to 26 just five short of the previous year and the new changes, a more structured post time and drag time after post parade, plus a reduced take out in some pari-mutual races should result in a much better race day handle. The highly discussed special two year old race scheduled for early November at Truro has attracted about half dozen entrants each paying $6,000 entry fee is worth the try and apparently moving forward. These initiatives tell me Truro is headed for a banner season. The new grandstand will not be ready for opening day and for the first few dates, the wagering will be via mobile sellers. All changes considered, Truro Raceway is in a much more advantageous position today than in previous years.
Popular race track analyst and race announcer Shannon “Sugar” Doyle will be on-site for the Truro Grand Circuit week, July 16-23 when the stakes action is in full swing. Doyle will be accompanied to Truro by Caity Hillier who worked at Hanover, Ontario last summer. Doyle, the voice of Western Fair, London, assisted Truro last summer in a similar capacity and having him here for the full week and on-site will help the wager.
Key dates on PEI
We had a chat with Julie Jamieson, executive director of the PEI Industry Association, and she tells the Atlantic Post Calls that the annual General Meeting of the Association is set for 7:00pm, April 11 in the grandstand at Red Shores. As well Breakfast with the Babies is slated for April 22, 10:00 AM at Red Shores. Check the Facebook sites for further information.
Ken Murphy, Earl Watts win PCH Driver-Trainer Awards
The Prince County Horsemen Association’s annual awards banquet went last Friday night in Summerside, St Patrick’s Day much to the delight of driver Irish Ken Murphy who captured the Summerside Driver of the Year, most wins, for the second straight year. Corey MacPherson earned the percentage title. Veteran Earl Watts topped all trainers in both wins and percentage as he had another great year at both PEI tracks.
Soccer Hanover, owned by Leith Waite, Les Waite and Spencer Waite, the same family connected with 1973 Gold Cup and Saucer winner Dr Walter C, captured the Aged Pacer Horse of the Year while Aged Trotter of the Year went to Jessiejesorjessica. Soccer Hanover (Dragon Again) won last summer in 1:54 and change at both Charlottetown and at Summerside, a most worthy recipient.)
