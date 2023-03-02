Therealprincess with driver Corey MacPherson

Therealprincess with driver Corey MacPherson winning in Charlottetown during Old Home Week.

The Realprincess ,one of the most hyped horses in Atlantic Canada over the past two seasons, and the winner of 15 out of 16 in 2022 and 20 of 28 over two campaigns while banking $141,000 has been officially sold. The daughter of Source of Pride has been purchased by Frank Brundle the same chap that owns Woodmere Stealdeal who recently defeated the $34,000 Open class at Mohawk Raceway.

Therealprincess was sent to the Carmen Auciello Stable in late November was given a rest and has been in training since. She schooled in 2:00 last Friday, February 17th and looked good; Carmen said he will drop her to 1:57 and if all goes well, he’ll put her in to qualify in about two weeks time.

