The Realprincess ,one of the most hyped horses in Atlantic Canada over the past two seasons, and the winner of 15 out of 16 in 2022 and 20 of 28 over two campaigns while banking $141,000 has been officially sold. The daughter of Source of Pride has been purchased by Frank Brundle the same chap that owns Woodmere Stealdeal who recently defeated the $34,000 Open class at Mohawk Raceway.
Therealprincess was sent to the Carmen Auciello Stable in late November was given a rest and has been in training since. She schooled in 2:00 last Friday, February 17th and looked good; Carmen said he will drop her to 1:57 and if all goes well, he’ll put her in to qualify in about two weeks time.
After her three year old season last Fall, her owners decided to test the market for a possible sale. The Source Of Pride - Deviliciously Good filly ended up on OnGait in November, and Brundle watched on with interest. He recalled that she didn't garner a bid, so he circled back with the ownership group to let them know he was still keen on a deal. There was talk of sending the mare to Yonkers Raceway, given her evident half-mile track abilities.
"I said 'no problem, you want to do it, I’ll give you Carmen [Auciello]'s number if you want. He has a stable down there, it’d be great for you. But if you want to sell her, let me know,'" noted Brundle. "So we went back and forth, back and forth and split the difference."
Brundle has had a fair amount of recent success with horses from Atlantic Canada, most notably Woodmere Stealdeal. The son of Steelhead Hanover finished his four-year-old season with 16 top-three finishes and $116,000 competing against some of North America's top older campaigners. Now five, Woodmere Stealdeal has a Preferred win at Woodbine Mohawk Park to his credit.
While Woodmere Stealdeal continued to race at the end of his three-year-old season, Therealprincess got a break before starting her training in preparation for a four-year-old campaign under Auciello's tutelage. "When we bought [Woodmere Stealdeal] and Mystifying we brought them up here, kept racing, but with this mare we decided on a rest.
Mystifying is on to go this weekend at Mohawk in a $16,000 overnight but where Therealprincess will start against is most likely against higher condition company.
