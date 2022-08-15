The Gold Cup and Saucer and the $100,000 purse attracted a star-studded cast of the Invitational pacers from Canada and the United States and for the first time in many years, three divisions with the top three in each division advancing to the prestigious Gold Cup and Saucer, set for Saturday, August 20th at Red Shores Charlottetown.
It is without a doubt the best field ever to race over the historic Charlottetown half-mile track and it’s unfortunate that only three from each Trial will advance to the big show, but that’s harness racing.
Gilles Barrieau, Marc Campbell advance in Atlantic Canada Regional Driving competition
Gilles Barrieau and Marc Campbell secured spots in the Canadian Driving Championship later this year in Western Canada after a nail- biting July 30th card at Red Shores Charlottetown that produced a photo finish with Barrieau, Campbell and Corey MacPherson separated by a single point after the eight race competition. It all came down to the final race of the competition where Marc Campbell secured a third place finish and the necessary points to nip Corey MacPherson by a single point to advance to the Canadian championships. MacPherson is the also eligible should Barrieau or Campbell be unable to attend.
A big crowd attended the Charlottetown event which brought together the best drivers in the region which also included Red Doucet, Mark Pezzarello, Jason Hughes, Paul Langille and Todd Trites.
• Gilles Barrieau (PEI) - 64 points
• Marc Campbell (PEI) - 63 points
• Corey MacPherson (PEI) - 62 points
• Paul Langille (NS) - 56 points
• Todd Trites (NB) - 45 points
• Mark Pezzarello (NS) - 42 points
• Jason Hughes (PEI) - 31 points
• Redmond Doucet (NS) - 24 points
Earl Smith
Atlantic Canada Harness Racing lost one of its great horsemen with the sudden and unexpected passing of Charlottetown based veteran Earl Smith. We could list all the top horses that he had developed and include his finest moments but I believe that my son Anthony MacDonald, who runs The Stable.Ca, best captured what Earl Smith was all about upon learning of his passing.
“Yesterday I was told of the passing of Earl Smith, a man I watched race horses since I was a kid. He was a top horseman with an uncanny knack to produce talent annually on the racetrack. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a more consistent and proud horseman than Earl. To watch him win the Gold Cup and Saucer in 2008 with Pownal Bay Matt was something to see. To be a horseman for so long on Prince Edward Island, dreaming of winning one race and then finally accomplishing it, must have been an incredible feeling. To live life to its fullest, accomplish most, or all of your goals, and do it all in an industry you love; well, we could all only be so lucky. Earl left a large hole in Maritime racing.”
A true horseman, and someone as a Maritimer I will always be proud of being associated with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.