In the long and wonderful history of the Gold Cup and Saucer history, there have been so many great horses that electrified the harness racing crowds here beginning with the spectacular roan Dees boy in 1960 and ending with the Time To Dance 2020 electrifying victory last year. The decade of the 1960s gave us one of the all-time greats in Andys Son, plus Cape Breton owned speedster Bob Brook, USA owned Dr Harry C and Firebolt, chased to the wire in the 1969 classic by Francis McIsaac driven and George Murphy owned Mr Jollity.
There were also a number of great PEI owned horses in the Cup and Saucer including 1968 winner June Byrd, owned by Mel Jenkins and Myron Bell, campaigned under the Greenbrier Farms. There were other top ones too including the Bill Boyles owned speedster Hi Jay who was poised to win except for a spill that robbed the beautiful chestnut of 1962 Gold Cup and Saucer glory. There were other top locally owned pacers like Amos Frost, Armonds Buddy, Miss Cool Eyes, Joe Hennessey’s Dominion Byrd, plus Elmer Ferguson’s one-two punch of Hurrah and Caledonian Scott. In 1968, driver Don MacNeill came closest to win with a PEI bred with Everett Shea’s Midnight Bold losing heat two by a nose to Yankee Blaze which cost the PEI bred the honor of being first PEI bred Gold Cup and Saucer winner. In 1969, as we mentioned earlier George Murphy’s PEI bred Mr Jollity and Francis McIsaac just missed being best in summary in the days of double dashes finishing 2-4 to Firebolt and top horseman Art Porter.
The 1970s gave PEI fans more thrills and heartaches with horses like Bill Stevenson’s John Willie Bob, George Gregory’s Mickeys Folly, Arnold MacLellan’s John The Third and George Murphy’s great New Zealand bred Another Mecca (Francis McIsaac) who lost another heart-breaker to Saint John owned Scotch Gauman in 1972. In 1973, Dr Walter C became the first PEI bred to win the Gold Cup and Saucer best in summary 2-1 with a best time of 2:05:4. The pacer was owned by Elmer Waite and driven by his son Les Waite. Also in the 1970s the iron-sided Ventall Rainbow and Mike MacDonald, Boyd’s MacDonald great Invitational pacer Mastering as well as Blois MacPhail’s duo of La Cardy and Franz Joseph.
Charlie and Orville Willis of O’Leary had a number of top class beauties and the most exciting two were Royal Relate, the 1976 Governors plate winner, and Uira both top class Maritime performers. From this same era, Brad Murray outstanding pacer The Butler Machine who won the 1981 SRW classic would have to be considered.
Sauls Pride had a huge following in the early 1980s, the New Zealand bred owned by Don and Ian Smith was good enough to win two Gold Cup and Saucer events, the first in 1980 in 2:03:3. The Anzac bred was back in 1982 for trainer-driver Joe Smallwood. Ironically Perles Falcon who had been previously owned by the legendary owner H B Willis won the 1984 classic for Mike MacDonald who repeated in 1985 with the great Winners Accolade although neither at the time was PEI owned. Dr Ian Moore and The Papermaker won the 1988 Cup and Saucer but he was owned by Ron MacLellan of R G McGroup fame. Charlottetown native Paul MacKenzie returned home in 1993 and waltzed into PEI glory with a spectacular 1:54:1 win aboard Little Black Book, the fastest Gold Cup and Saucer to date and the first sub 1:55 mile. This mile shattered the 1.56 mile posted by Maritime bred Kilkerran Ingle and driver Emmons MacKay. Ingle would also have to be in any discussion of the greatest ever Maritime breds especially considering the speed in the 1990s.
J K Beauty, Joe Smallwood’s great mare, certainly must rate among the best ever regardless of sex losing her elimination but bouncing back with a sizzling victory Gold Cup and Saucer week of 1993. Beauty set a new track and Canadian record for mares over a half-mile track with a monster 1:55:1 victory the CDP. She is one of the greatest ever Maritime bred mares, but minus the Gold Cup and Saucer glory.
PEI sons Mark MacDonald and Wally Hennessey were in the spotlight in 2002,2003,2004 as Mark went back to back with Sand Olls Dexter and Wally scored in 2004 with Driven to Win, yes, PEI connected but not PEI owned. In 2008, Ian and Don Smith snatched victory with Pownal Bay Matt in 1:53:4 in the Gold Cup and Saucer Sunday afternoon thriller. It was a furious race to the wire with all eight horses in contention, it was to be the final wholly owned PEI horse to win Gold Cup and Saucer glory.
Ron Matheson campaigned the top pacer Merrymatt Hanover for the Hal Bevan and company and the speedster along with the top Invitational horse D Gs Cammie came knocking at the Gold Cup and Saucer door. Cammie won the Governors Plate in 2014 and 2015 and in the process set a new track record of 1:53.
In recent years, there have been a number of locally owned Invitational type PEI horses that knocked at the Gold cup and Saucer door but were just a shade below the competition. Blair Hansen’s iron-sided Rose Run Quest has been closing and chasing to the wire posting Maritime wins in 1:52:1 at both Truro and Charlottetown. Others like the Pat Morris owned McApulco four or five years ago and more recently Screen Test and Don MacRae’s Simple Kinda Man have been competitive but not able to reach the upper echelons. MacRae also had Leading Candidate and was part owner 2014 of Gold Cup and Saucer winner Bigtown Hero.
There’s also been a couple of real tough racehorses that deserve a long look when thinking of best of their day. Outlaw PositivCharge won the Governors Plate in 2008 and 2009 for trainer-driver Terry Gallant and owner Fred Lamont while Bugsy Maguire captured the 2020 Summerside flagship race for driver Brodie MacPhee and owner Walter Simmons who owned horses racing at SRW since the 1950s.
Where do all of these horses stack up against Time to Dance, owned by Brent Campbell and Matt McDonald of Ontario. Time to Dance is certainly by far the best of the current crop of favoured to win the 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer. He recently shattered the Truro Raceway track record lowering the mark to 1:51:3, almost the same mile he posted over the Charlottetown track.
Time to Dance has been nothing short of sensational since arriving here on Prince Edward Island last June. The four year old son of A Rocknroll Dance vaulted into the spotlight with a game 2nd in the $25,000 Governors Plate in Summerside to Bugsy Maguire in 1;54:3 and three weeks later won his Gold Cup and Saucer elimination in 1:52:4 over Screen Test and Simple KInda Man. This win forced trainer Marc Campbell to decide on which horse to drive in the Gold Cup and Saucer since Rose Run Quest also advanced to the $60,000 final.
Since then Time to Dance has been just about unbeatable. He toyed with the 2021 Governors Plate field in Summerside and a few weeks ago shattered the Truro track record in the recent Lyndsay Construction $7500 Pace with a new track record of 1:51:3.
So where does that rate Time to Dance among the best PEI owned horses ever in the Gold Cup and Saucer. While it is extremely difficult to rate the horses of different eras because there are so many variables, the one constant is all horses we considered must have raced over the Charlottetown Driving Park’s half-mile track. The track today is manicured and worked upon year round, a much faster track than the tracks of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
The horses today are far, far better bred than the horses of earlier eras, that is a given no matter the jurisdiction whether in Canada or in the USA. Owners are no different than those of fifty years ago, they want to win and lay pressure on the trainers to get the job done. The pressure is the same for trainers-drivers, but the costs today are huge compared to fifty years. Another factor in assessing where the horses fit all-time, is how did they rate vs the competition of the day.
So where does that rate the locally owned horses compared to Time to Dance today:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.