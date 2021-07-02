A really strong field of seven Invitational pacers contested the $6,000 Cecil Ladner Memorial Invitational last Saturday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. The track was sloppy but Time To Dance and trainer - driver Marc Campbell jumped out to an early lead from post eight and cut fractions of 27.3, 56.3 to the half. Day Delight and trainer - driver Gilles Barrieau applied first over pressure as they battled to the three-quarter pole in 1:26.1. Day Delight and Barrieau were relentless on the outside but Time To Dance and Campbell were up to the task as they dug in late and held on for the victory in 1:55.2 for owner Brent Campbell of Charlottetown, PE and Matthew McDonald of Edwards, ON. Day Delight finished second and Mc Pat (Kenny Murphy) finished a hard closing third.
Daisy River Upsets Open Trot
Jason “The Blue Knight” Hughes and Daisy River delivered as the 11/1 upset winner in the top trot on Thursday night. Hughes and Daisy River used post one to their advantage as they cut all the fractions of 28.3, 58.3, 1:28.1 before stopping the clock in 1:57.3. Hop Up and driver Corey MacPherson who have dominated the class over the last few weeks were handicapped with post six in the six-horse field. Hop Up and MacPherson made a first-up bid but couldn’t get to the wheel of Daisy River and ended up finishing third. The veteran Freddie (Marc Campbell) rallied from off the pace to grab second place.
Future Stars Strut Their Stuff
Stash It Away won the first baby race on Tuesday night at Red Shores Charlottetown in 2:04.1. He paced his last quarter in 28.4 for driver Marc Campbell. This son of Pang Shui is a half brother to Kinda Like Her. Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PE is the owner and trained by Kevin MacLean.
MacPherson and MacLean were back in the winner’s circle two baby races later with Woodmere Jazz. The daughter of Rollwithitharry – Shadow Dancer paced her back half in a minute and last quarter in 28 seconds for driver Gilles Barrieau. She’s a full sister to Woodmere Rollnpop.
Mr Miller looked sharp as he cut his entire mile to win in 2:10.3 for Corey MacPherson with a last quarter of 30.2. Kerry Taylor of Stratford, PE is the owner of this Tad The Stud – Mazie Dawn colt.
JJ Xavier was an impressive winner out of the Earl Smith stable. This Tobago Cays colt won in 2:02.1, last quarter in 28.3 for owner David Lund of Moncton, NB. He’s a half brother to JJ Talisa.
Girl In A Tavern put together the fastest mile by a filly as she converted from a pocket trip to win in 2:01.3 for trainer – driver Jason Hughes. She paced her last quarter in 28.3 and looked good doing it. This daughter of Big Jim is owned by Donnie MacRae of Vernon Bridge, PE. She’s a half sister to Dutch Seelster and He’s a brother to Noble Andrew.
Fern Hill General stole the show on Tuesday night as he won his baby race in 2:00.4 for Brodie MacPhee. He scorched home in an eye popping last quarter of 27.4. Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey are the owners of this son of Malicious – Noble Ellen.
Good luck to these future stars and their connections in the upcoming stake season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.