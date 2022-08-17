Connell Park Raceway was the place to be on the evening of Friday, August 5th in Woodstock New Brunswick. The track was hosting its first live harness racing event since before the Covid19 pandemic. The weather was hot and the track was fast, which meant records were in jeopardy. The featured races on the eight race program were the NB Breeders for 2yr old pacing colts and fillies as well as the Kelti Burnett Memorial Invitational, and an open trot which carried a purse of $3,000 and featured the maritimes best older trotter Freddie.
The first race of the evening was the NB Breeders 2yr old filly division going for a purse of $6,200, and it featured a small field of three, all of which are New Brunswick based. Silent Movie Star and trainer-driver Wayne Watson had post position #1, first time starter Huggies Spirit had post position #2 for driver Stephen Trites, and the heavy favorite Nannie Bernice was going from post #3 for John Davidson. When the horses left the gate in front of a packed Woodstock crowd, it was Nannie Bernice and Silent Movie Star who both left hard for the lead, Silent Movie Star was able to hold the lead around the first turn but eventually made way to Nannie Bernice halfway up the backstretch; From there, Nannie Bernice put up fractions of 30.4, 1:02.1, 1:33.1, and then used a sharp 28.4 closing panel to secure the victory by 11-lengths in a 2yr old filly track record of 2:02 flat. It was the second career win in only four starts for the daughter of Artspeak, who was bred by owner-trainer Janice Hubbard of Saint John.
The second race was the colt division of the NB Breeders, which also had a field of three and carried a purse of $6,200. From the rail-out, New Shooter (Marc Campbell), Brookdale Seb (Pooker Mccallum) and Jedi Jim (Colin Decourcey). Brookdale Seb shot straight out to the lead when the gates opened and never looked back as he put up fractions of 32.1, 1:03.4, 1:35.4, and then used a spectacular 27.3 closing quarter to capture the victory in a 2yr old colt track record time of 2:03.2. It was the colts second victory in five starts and increased his earnings to over $7,000. He was bred by Charlotte Ranch and is now owned by Douglas and Douglas Polley.
The third race was a conditioned event sponsored by Culbert Farms, which was won by Pickpocketprincess and driver Ivan Davies. Pickpocketprincess was able to capitalize off a pocket trip behind pace-setter Jj Breanne, who put up fractions of 29.1, 58, and 1:28.3. Pickpocketprincess then angled out in the lane and drove by to win in 1:58. It was the second win on the season for the daughter of Varadero Hanover, it also increased her seasonal earnings to close to $4,000. She was bred by owner-trainer Wayne Hubbard of Saint John.
The fourth race was the John Davies trot handicap which had a competitive field of four set to battle; the field featured the best aged trotter in the maritimes Freddie for trainer-driver Marc Campbell; it also had local New Brunswick based star Hallofaride, who has been phenomenal for trainer Janice Hubbard, and driver John Davidson; Woodstock native Ivan Davies brought up his two trotters from Plainridge to compete (Gone Madigan & Marauder Seelster). The field made for a very competitive event. When the gates closed Hallofaride showed first call from post position #3, as he darted to the lead early with Freddie following him out and finding a nice spot in the two-hole. Hallofaride put down torrid first half fractions of 29.2, and 58.4; When they rolled up the backside for the second time, Freddie angled out the pocket and cleared the lead at three-quarters in 1:29.4. He then used a 29.4 closing quarter to win by 7 lengths in a track record 1:59.3. It was the 10 year old son of Majestic Sons 78th career win, which is an incredible accomplishment. He’s owned by the Three Wisemen Stable of PEI.
Race five was sponsored by Fire Ready Extinguisher and was won by the ageless Fall Bliss. The fourteen year old son of Blissful Hall went wire-to-wire through fractions of 32, 1:03.3, 1:35, and then he used a 28 second closing quarter to win in 2:03. He was driven by owner Dr Mitchell Downey and is trained by Ellen Stevenson.
A field of four contested race six (winners-over pace sponsored by Graystone Brewing) and it was won by the Sifroi Melanson trained Woodmere Ideal Art and driver Kyle Mason. The race favorite Privilege and driver Dale Spence went straight to the front when the starter said go and cut out insane fractions of 27.2, 55.2, and 1:25.2; He was still two lengths clear of his rivals rounding the final turn but then made a costly break in stride that resulted in first over challenger Woodmere Ideal Art being able to get the lead narrowly as Privilege regained his stride. In the stretch Woodmere Ideal Art was able to hold his narrow lead and cruise to victory in 1:56.1. It was his third win on the season and increased his seasonal earnings to almost $5000 for owners the Ultimate Stable.
The Clayton & Shirley Dickenson Memorial was carded as race seven on the evening and featured Truro invader Vines To Heaven taking on one the maritimes best 3yr old fillies Kcs Starlite; three other competitors in the race would try to knock off the heavy favorites. The evenings card appeared to be favoring the front-end horses throughout the night and race seven was not different from the previous six; as Kcs Starlite and driver Stephen Trites went straight to the front and carved out modest fractions of 30.2, 1:00, and 1:30.2, before using a 28.2 closing quarter to seal the deal in a 3yr old filly track record of 1:58.4. The win increased the filly's seasonal earnings to almost $20,000, for owners Bruce Macdonald and Donald Bishop, along with co-owner-trainer Charlie Miles.
Race eight was the one and only Kelti Burnett Memorial carrying a purse of $8,000 and featured five of the maritimes best pacers in Beachin Lindy (Stephen Charlton). Time To Dance (Marc Campbell). Always B Sweet (John Davidson), American Risk (Dale Spence) and Blood Money (Dr Mitchell Downey). Time To Dance chased the gate right out and cleared to the lead before they hit the first turn with Beachin Lindy tracking along right behind him in second; from there, Time To Dance carved out very soft fractions of 29, 59, and 1:28.4, before using a explosive 26.4 final quarter to hold off a late challenge from Beachin Lindy; as he crossed the wire, announcer Brock Mceachern let out the call “Get the band started up, it's Time To Dance!”. The win was the geldings fifth of the season for owners Brent Campbell and Matthew Macdonald, and trainer-driver Marc Campbell. On behalf of the entire New Brunswick harness racing community, I'd like to thank all horsemen, sponsors, and fans for supporting the most exciting live race card yet this year. Its success would not have happened without all of you.
