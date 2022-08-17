Time to Dance and Marc Campbell

Time to Dance and Marc Campbell at Woodstock

 (Tom Adams Photo)
Grady Hachey column head

Grady Hachey, The New Brunswick Scene

Connell Park Raceway was the place to be on the evening of Friday, August 5th in Woodstock New Brunswick. The track was hosting its first live harness racing event since before the Covid19 pandemic. The weather was hot and the track was fast, which meant records were in jeopardy. The featured races on the eight race program were the NB Breeders for 2yr old pacing colts and fillies as well as the Kelti Burnett Memorial Invitational, and an open trot which carried a purse of $3,000 and featured the maritimes best older trotter Freddie.

The first race of the evening was the NB Breeders 2yr old filly division going for a purse of $6,200, and it featured a small field of three, all of which are New Brunswick based. Silent Movie Star and trainer-driver Wayne Watson had post position #1, first time starter Huggies Spirit had post position #2 for driver Stephen Trites, and the heavy favorite Nannie Bernice was going from post #3 for John Davidson. When the horses left the gate in front of a packed Woodstock crowd, it was Nannie Bernice and Silent Movie Star who both left hard for the lead, Silent Movie Star was able to hold the lead around the first turn but eventually made way to Nannie Bernice halfway up the backstretch; From there, Nannie Bernice put up fractions of 30.4, 1:02.1, 1:33.1, and then used a sharp 28.4 closing panel to secure the victory by 11-lengths in a 2yr old filly track record of 2:02 flat. It was the second career win in only four starts for the daughter of Artspeak, who was bred by owner-trainer Janice Hubbard of Saint John.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.