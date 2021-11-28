This month’s question:
Name the first trotting filly or mare to break the two-minute barrier in the Atlantic Provinces?
Answer: Dunmore Skye
Dunmore Skye was born at breeder Ralph McCully’s Antigonish farm on April 17, 1994, the eighth foal from the Noble Victory mare Princess Victory and by the Speedy Somolli stallion Mag Wheel, who stood at McCully’s farm. Given to Clare MacDonald to train, the filly took a while to find her gait, preferring to amble and even pace in her early lessons. Clare remembers winter’s delayed arrival that year and it wasn’t until she put caulks on that Boxing Day that Skye finally took to trotting. Clare occasionally jogged her in half-hobbles to help her along but she never used them to train or race. After qualifying in Inverness, she hit the Atlantic Sires Stakes (AtSS) trail in Summerside on July 12, 1996 where she ended up distanced in 8th after a break leaving. A second-place finish to Scarlet Sunset followed at Truro before a third-place result in AtSS action during Old Home Week, after making a break leaving and sitting 11th. Dunmore Skye would lower the record for two-year-old filly trotters on three occasions during 1996. The first was a 2:06 victory at Inverness Raceway in a $7780 AtSS race on August 21st, setting an all-age track trotting record for the oval in its first year of hosting a full slate of AtSS events. After a second-place result in Saint John behind rival Rustico Bayelbay, Clare was forced to scratch the filly lame from the Fredericton stake on September 5th. She rebounded with a 2:05.3 score in a PEI Colt Stake event at Summerside Raceway in her next start (rival Scarlet Sunset and driver/trainer Darrell MacLean would lower that record by 1/5 of a second, two races later) and a third-place finish in the $16,600 Dairy Queen Final after a break. On October 10th, the CDP hosted an AtSS event originally scheduled for Sydney, where she tracked pacesetter Scarlet Sunset before firing home in a snappy :29 flat to claim a 2:03.4 victory. That mile lowered J K Crown’s AtSS record of 2:05 for two-year-old trotters set back in 1988. It would take 18 years before Tyne Valley would best her Maritime record in 2014. At the end of her freshman campaign she boasted a 3-2-2 line in eight starts with $15,538 in earnings. Dunmore Skye would finish third in the AtSS points standings behind John Pineau’s divisional champion Rustico Bayelbay (32 points) and Dairy Queen Futurity winner Scarlet Sunset (30 points).
She began her sophomore campaign in 1997 with a come-from-behind win in the first AtSS event at the CDP, coming a final quarter in :29.4 over a sloppy track in the 2:11 mile. In Summerside she took a $4160 AtSS in 2:05 by over seven lengths before heading to Woodstock, NB where she would face her toughest rivals, Rustico Bayelbay and Scarlet Sunset in a one division showdown for $7110. Scarlet Sunset cut the opening fractions of :29/4 and 1:01 before Clare moved Dunmore Skye and turned back her rivals in a 2:02 mile, shattering the all-age trotting record at the historic oval, a record that has never been bettered. A week later, on August 2nd during Atlantic Grand Circuit Week in Truro, Skye and Rustico Bayelbay would meet again. This time John Pineau sent his Balance of Trade gelding to the engine cutting fractions of :30 and :58.3 as Clare sat patiently in the two-hole. Rustico Bayelbay maintained a two-length advantage past the three-quarters in 1:29 before Dunmore Skye made her move at the top of the stretch as she trotted her last quarter in 30.2 to win by five lengths in 1:59.4. The mile equaled the Maritime trot record set by West River Exotic and Clare MacDonald three years earlier at Saint John, as Dunmore Skye became the first distaff trotter to break the two-minute barrier. Doug Harness reported in this publication at that time that Clare had considered scratching the record- breaker earlier in the day when she was running a slight fever. “She seemed a little off, she just wasn’t quite herself, I had to chase her a bit” Clare recalled. A week later at the CDP, she made a break leaving in the elimination for the Dairy Queen Futurity, before rallying to finish third. In the $10,000 Dairy Queen Final, Skye made a mad rush at the finish to reel in Rustico Bayelbay by a head after a sizzling final quarter of :29.2 in the mud stopping the timer in 2:08.
Eight days later in Inverness, in a re-match, Dunmore Skye again charged home in :29.4 to defeat her rival Rustico Bayelbay by 2 lengths in 2:04.2, lowering the track record she had set at the Cape Breton oval the year previous. Next at EPR, she took her $4005 AtSS division easily in 2:05 while Rustico Bayelbay lowered his record to 2:02 in the other division. In the AtSS test at Fredericton on September 4, the two rivals would face off for the final time. This time Rustico Bayelbay would prevail in 2:02.1 in wire-to-wire fashion. Dunmore Skye fought gamely for a second place result that day after making a bad step at the half and pulling up on three legs. The gritty filly had broken a coffin bone during the race, yet never broke stride. The injury put her on the shelf and foiled plans to sell her at the end of her stake’s engagements. On the year, Dunmore Skye had won seven of nine starts with one second and one third place finish, good for $20,795 in seasonal earnings while capturing the AtSS three-year-old trot championship despite missing the Sydney AtSS finale on October 11th.
After six months of stall rest followed by some pasture time, Dunmore Skye returned to training at Clare and Ken MacDonald’s West River farm in 1999. She would qualify at the CDP in July of that year, trotting a mile in 2:06.1 with her final quarter in :28.1. Her will was still intact, but she came out of that effort sore. After finishing distanced in her return to parimutuel racing at Sydney the following week, the difficult decision to retire the mare was made.
Clare arranged to purchase Dunmore Skye from Ralph McCully and bred her to several Ontario stallions with little positive results. She had five fillies before delivering her first colt, West River Victory, in 2008. Clare remembers, “he was one of the most crooked foals you would ever want to see. He looked like he was made from pipe cleaners.” By three months of age, the Meadowagogo colt had straightened right up and developed into a fine-looking colt. He would go on to take a record of 1:54.4f with earnings of over $128,000. Skye’s final foal was the stakes-winning filly, West River Xcel, a seven-time winner of over $30,000. Dunmore Skye was retired from the broodmare ranks and was given to a neighbor of the MacDonald’s in Antigonish to live out her retirement. Clare admits she has sometimes thought of taking her back and breeding her in hopes of getting another colt. But she has remained living a life of leisure save for occasionally getting hooked to a sleigh in winter to show off her trotting form.
A winner of $36,333 over a meagre 18 starts over her brief racing career, Dunmore Skye displayed uncommon early speed for these parts and determination to win. Clare recalled, “she had a really efficient way of going” and coupled with her desire to pass horses made for a winning combination of attributes for success. She set multiple track and Maritime records in here two- and three-year-old campaigns many of which have yet to be matched or broken over twenty years later.
Next issue’s question:
George Riley won the Atlantic Breeders Crown championship with two-year-old trotter Up Helly AA in 2021. Name the Riley-owned two-year-old trotter who set an Atlantic Sires Stakes record for two-year-old trotters over 50 years ago?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
