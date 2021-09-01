This month’s question: Who is the oldest driver to win a Gold Cup and Saucer?
Answer: Myron MacArthur
It is hard to believe but another Gold Cup and Saucer Week is in the rear view mirror. It was a week of great weather, fast miles and with easing pandemic restrictions, more of an Old Home Week feel to the week as many who were not able to venture home last year made up for it with a return trip this August. There were a record number of 1:55 or better miles on the week with 26, up from last year’s record of 14. Congratulations to Robert Shepherd and brother Patrick and all the connections of Smooth Lou. They all now have a Gold Cup victory on their resume and an evening never to be forgotten.
For this month’s stroll down “Memory Lane” we find that 65-year old Myron MacArthur was the oldest driver to land in the winner’s circle over the 62-year history of the Gold Cup and Saucer. He did in in 1962 in the third edition of the classic race while piloting Dee’s Boy.
Myron MacArthur was born in 1897 and was introduced to harness racing by his father, Brad. Myron took up active involvement in the sport in 1919. Over his long career he was involved as an owner, trainer/driver, blacksmith, breeder and racetrack operator as well as farming for a living. He campaigned stables for such top owners as George Callbeck, Andy Perry and Roy Boland’s Scotian Stables across the Maritime Provinces and into Quebec and New England.
In 1942 he guided Frank Adams great trotter Watchim to a Summerside track record 2:08 mile, finishing in a dead heat with Squire Hanover (Tyndall Semple) in the days before the photo finish camera was introduced. In those days MacArthur also operated one of three racetracks in the Kensington area – hosting an annual race meeting on the PEI circuit. He also stood two well-know stallions, Lucky Spencer and Abner T. Clegg in the 1940’s and 50’s. In July of 1952 he recorded six wins in eight dashes at Island Park Raceway, Woodstock, NB – a rare feat. Myron also campaigned the great Maritime-bred trot mare Lady Lakeburn for the Mapco Stables of Summerside for several seasons in the late 1950’s.
In late 1961, MacArthur took over the training and driving duties for the Scotian Stables of Dartmouth, NS. That operation, owned by Roy Boland, included stable star Dee’s Boy, the six-year-old roan son of White Mountain Boy who was purchased shortly after winning the first Gold Cup and Saucer in August of 1960.
In the 1961 season Dee’s Boy was named the USTA District 10 Horse of the Year with record earnings in the region of $12,853.
MacArthur kept the ball rolling with the big roan in the 1962 season, while playing a leading role in one of the most famous rivalries on the track in Maritime racing history against Bob Brook that year. In early June, MacArthur set the stage with an early season’s record for the Maritimes taking a $2000 feature at Sackville Downs in straight heats with miles in 2:05 and 2:05.3. After a straight heat victory in the $1200 invitational at Truro the pair prevailed in a $1500 invite at Sydney, splitting heats with rival Bob Brook. On July 21, the great roan swept the $2500 Alexander Memorial with both victories in 2:04.4, breaking and then equaling the track record at Exhibition Park Raceway. Ten days later, he did the same at Sackville Downs when they stopped the timer in 2:03.1 in the first heat, lowering Mighty Lee’s track record in a $2500 Invitational, then capturing the second heat in 2:03.4. The following week at Frederiction, Bob Brook and driver Greg MacDonald the upset their rival in the Walter Dale Memorial with straight heat wins in 2:03.3 and 2:04 with MacArthur and the roan finishing second in both heats. As the action shifted to Charlottetown for Old Home Week, expectations were high for a new record for the Charlottetown oval. Dee’s Boy skipped the Monday evening feature where John “Buddy” Campbell emerged victorious with Bill Boyles new acquisition Hi Jay, splitting heat victories with Tammany Hall and Curt Olive. In the $2500 Gold Cup and Saucer on Friday evening the favorite Dee’s Boy did the legwork and turned back in his foes in 2:06.2 in a race marred by a bad accident on the last turn that resulted in Hi Jay, MacSampson and Bob Brook going down. Miraculously Bob Brook got up to race again and took the second heat in 2:05.1, the fastest mile of that season at the CDP, while Dee’s Boy and Myron MacArthur took home the hardware with a third place finish. The following Saturday in the Cruickshank Memorial at Sackville Downs for a purse of $4000, the final result was similar as Dee’s Boy and Bob Brook recorded identical 1-2 summaries with Dee’s Boy prevailing on the basis of a faster time, 2:03.4 to 2:04 for Bob Brook.
In early September, Sackville Downs hosted the first Nova Scotia Invitational pitting four of the best from the Atlantic region (Dee’s Boy, Bob Brook, June Byrd, Eben’s Ace) against two invaders from Richelieu Park in Montreal (Lord Dares and Irish Grattan). Attendance marks and wagering records were broken at the Halifax area track when over 9000 watched Dee’s Boy capture the $4000 single heat event in 2:03.3 over Eben’s Ace (Sonny Rankin) and Bob Brook. The Montreal invaders finished fifth and sixth.
On the season, 65-year-old Myron MacArthur steered Dee’s Boy to $12,076 in earnings with a 14-6-6 line in 36 starts and a reduced record of 2:03.1. The following year, Dee’s Boy raced stateside where he took a new record of 2:00.2 at Vernon Downs ¾ mile track with Nova Scotia native Angie Allen at the controls.
Myron MacArthur was honored as PEI’s Horseman of the Year before his passing at age 89 in 1987. He battled infirmity in later years, requiring a walker to venture out but he always enjoyed getting to the track.
It is unlikely that MacArthur’s record as oldest winning driver in Gold Cup history will ever be broken. James Moore was 58-years-old when he captured his second of consecutive Gold Cup Cups with Andy’s Son in 1966 and Bill Nicholson Sr was 52-years-old when he guided Scotch Gamaun to the 1974 Gold Cup. Earl Smith at age 59 in 2008 was the second oldest winning driver when he upset with Pownal Bay Matt in that year’s Sunday afternoon Gold Cup.
Next issue’s question:
Who won the last Provincial Cup race at Exhibition Park Raceway in Saint John?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
