This month’s question:
What year did Old Home Week feature three race programs on one day and why?
Answer: 1965, Heavy Rain
Old Home Week over the years has presented many different weather-related phenomena and in 1965 one of the oddest occurrences in the long history of Exhibition harness racing in Charlottetown was the staging of three race programs in one day.
It happened on Saturday, August 21st that year with a morning eight-dash program starting at 10:30 am, an afternoon card beginning at 2:30 pm with nine dashes, and another nine-dash card programmed that evening with an 8:30 pm start.
For the first 21 years of the Gold Cup and Saucer, the feature event was held on the Friday evening of Old Home Week. In 1965, a Monday afternoon card was added to the Old Home Week menu for the first time, beginning a long tradition of six afternoon and evening cards for the week.
The week’s action kicked off with a good Junior free-for-all feature on Monday afternoon with Time To Go and Jimmy Doherty sweeping both heats for the Milton Downey Stables in 2:07 and 2:08.2. Doug Hill’s Dominion Byrd, in rein to Joe Hennessey, was second in both heats. The good roan mare Rose Robin recorded the fastest win on the afternoon card with a 2:06.4 for driver-trainer Clarkie Smith. The Monday evening feature was the $2500 Evening Patriot Invitational which pitted two-time Gold Cup and Saucer winner Dee’s Boy with Myron MacArthur against Eric and Harry Whebby’s standout three-year-old Andy’s Son, who had been dominating the regional free-for-all circuit that summer. With a light drizzle falling for the first heat, James Moore brushed Andy’s Son to the lead past the half and prevailed in 2:06.2 with a :29 second final quarter turning back Borderview Roy and Dee’s Boy. The colt also took the second heat after the track was slowed by thundershowers with a mile in 2:12.
Heavy rain on Friday prompted officials to evaluate the quagmire that developed on the clay track in persistent rain. The decision was made to postpone the afternoon card scheduled for a 2:30 pm start and defer that program to Saturday morning. With the rain supposed to end in the evening, it was decided to proceed with the Friday evening Gold Cup race program over a sloppy track. Andy’s Son and Jimmy Moore would capture the first of that horse’s three Gold Cup victories that evening over the off-track, with miles in 2:07.2 and 2:07.3. Rufin Barrieau with Landy and Don Coadic with Borderview Roy would both record a second and a third in the summary. Other contestants in that classic race were Elmer Ferguson’s Hurrah, Dominion Byrd, the mare Eloise Wick with driver Dave Wisener and Huckster for Frank Daniels. Dee’s Boy came up lame and had to be scratched from what would have been his fourth Gold Cup appearance.
On the Saturday tri-card, Don MacNeill won the first and fifth dashes of the morning with Mr Annway, then took a heat on the afternoon card with Doctor Alex and in the evening would capture the penultimate dash of the day with Am Castle on his way to taking British Consul honors as top driver for the week. Clarkie Smith finished in the runner-up spot in the Consul race after taking two dashes on the day, with Art Craig’s Ohios Orphan and Happy D for Moncton connections. Among the races that day there were 12 double dashes and two single heats. In the single dashes, Worthy Chief and Bernie Peck prevailed in the first race in the afternoon, and in the evening opener, Little Art and Alyre Pineau scored in 2:13.2. A year later that pair would lower the Charlottetown Driving Park track record to 2:06, a record that would last most of my youth. Some of the other winners on the day included double-dash wins by Jane W.H. for Gary Daniels and Norah Annway for driver Lem Neill. All four of the double dashes in the evening were split. Security Scott for Joe Hennessey finished 1-3 in the second and sixth dashes to win the race summary over Paddy Land Girl and Emmett Bernard, with the miles in 2:10 and 2:10.3. Mark Purdue and Jimmy Doherty took their class on best time (2:09.4) after posting a 1-2 summary along with Kim Sue and Trooper Barnett (2:10.2). Peter Hume with reinsman Rufin Barrieau took his race with a 1-2 summary that bested Am Castle. In the evening feature, Sunny King and Walter Craig toured the oval in 2:08.3 for the fastest mile of the day and took the race by virtue of the quick win after deadlocking in summary 1-5 with Ohios Orphan.
Over the years we have seen a lot of weather-related cancellations in harness racing in the region, but the three programs staged on one day during Old Home Week of 1965 has yet to be repeated.
Being involved with the family recognition component at the recent Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend was a personal highlight of my racing season. After a two-year covid-related hiatus, it was wonderful to honor four families for their long, storied involvement in Maritime harness racing. Congratulations again to the Kirkpatrick family from New Brunswick; the Jamieson family of North Wallace, NS; the family of the late Eugene Ryan from Goulds, NL and the Taylor family from south shore PEI for their persistent involvement in most every aspect of the industry and for their many successes. It was great to meet each of the family members, including many who made long treks to get there.
Next month’s question:
Which Maritime track hosted the first Atlantic Breeders Crown event? What year?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.