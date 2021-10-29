This month’s question: Who won the last Provincial Cup race at Exhibition Park Raceway in Saint John?
Answer: McGetty and Dr. Ian Moore
The year 2000 brought lots of upheaval on the Maritime racing scene. In 1998, the Atlantic Lottery Commission had signed a three-year agreement to promote Atlantic Canadian harness racing, but in the winter of 2000 elected to walk away from the industry with a year remaining on their commitment. In another major development New Brunswick elected to withdraw support for the Atlantic Sires Stakes program, although Paul Daeres who was operating Exhibition Park Raceway in Saint John on a leased basis stepped up to pay the province’s portion to host AtSS events at the Saint John track. On a more positive note the Saint John track hosted the second annual Atlantic Breeders Crown event in the fall of that year.
The Provincial Cup was introduced by EPR general manager Doug Colwell in 1978 as the new signature event to top off the Atlantic National Exhibition Week of Racing. The $15,000 purse made it the richest invitational race in the Atlantic Provinces and the format pitted the best in the Atlantic Provinces against some of the top pacers in New England. The race became an instant classic with local superstar Power Baron taking the inaugural edition in 2:02.4. The second running was overshadowed by the tragic death of Francis McIsaac earlier in the program before invade K C Three and driver Wendy Donoway upset the favorites in 2:00.4. Truman and the late John Hogan took the major share of the first $25,000 purse in the 1982 edition.
The race also produced several significant milestones for the track. First when native son Jimmy Doherty returned home to take the fourth edition of the race in 1981 with McGarrett N, equaling the 2:00 track record set 12 years earlier by the great Andy’s Son. Two years later Doherty produced the first sub-two-minute mile in the track’s history with Nero’s BB, capturing Provincial Cup VI in 1:59.4. Maritime-bred Angel’s Shadow and Marcel Barrieau smashed the track record in 1985 with a 1:57 mile edging Waveore and Supreme Jade in a three-horse photo. After Colwell’s resignation in 1986, the race would lose some of its luster with a reduced purse and becoming mostly limited to local Maritime competition after that time. Despite this, it remained a highlight on the Maritime racing calendar. That year, Angels’ Shadow returned as the first double winner of the event, racing for a $15,000 purse. Kilkerran Fury became the second Maritime-bred horse to win the classic in 1989 and Mike MacDonald and Bomb Rickles would ship in and win both the 1990 and 1991 editions, both for $25,000 purses. Phil Pinkney set a track record with Fun Bunch in Provincial Cup XVII in 1995 winning in 1:55.3, his second driving victory after winning two years earlier with No Worries over a very sloppy track. Mike MacDonald would return to win his third Cup in 1996 with Sandy Hanover recording the first 1:55 mile in EPR history, stopping the timer in 1:54.3. Danny Romo also drove two winners that decade, winning with Hornby Blaze in 1994 and El Perfecto in 1998. Provincial Cup XXII in 1999 produced one of the most thrilling finishes in a regional free-for-all with Raleigh Fingers (Bill Sharp Jr) and Order to Go (Kenny Arsenault) hitting the wire together in 1:54.4, the fastest dead heat in Maritime racing history. The purse of $58,200 was a record for the race as part of the ALC’s promotional efforts that year.
In 2000, Provincial Cup XXIII offered a $10,000 purse to the local free-for-all stars. Nine pacers answered the call, with Dr. Ian Moore and McGetty taking advantage of rail control to bust to the lead in 28.2. Moore was able to back off the second quarter with his four-year-old pacer and had Desperato and Danny Romo on the rim past the half in 1:00. The son of Armbro Getty sprinted home in :28.1 for the victory, landing on the line 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Desperato in 1:58.4, as Moore and co-owners Sandy Shearer and Jerry Hayward savored their first Provincial Cup victory. Canaco Dynamo in rein to Gilles Barrieau sat the pocket top finish third with Stetson Any Size and Look Maynard getting the minor shares.
In January of 2001, the Exhibition Association declined to renew Daeres’ lease and after looking for expressions of interest to operate EPR, decided to run it themselves. As a result, ANE week of 2001 had a very different look and feel. Gone were the signature events, the Provincial Cup and the Barrieau-McIsaac-Stake, the richest stake event in the region. The ANE features that year were the $2500 Milton Downey Memorial pace and a $3000 invitational on Saturday afternoon. The invite was won by Terry Gallant and Mattcandotoo in 1:57.3. The last Provincial Cup winner McGetty, who would repeat as Atlantic Canada’s aged horse of the year for 2001, would finish fifth in that race.
Sadly, the former “Giant of Maritime Racing”, Exhibition Park Raceway has not regained its former glory since the demise of its signature events. This past year, Exhibition Park Raceway did stage one of the better programs in recent years drawing circuit star Time To Dance for the $6000 Rod Goguen Memorial, where he won in 1:53.1 over four rivals. The mile was a fifth-of-a-second off the track record set earlier this year by Maritime-bred three-year-old Dustylanegoliath and Gilles Barrieau.
Next issue’s question:
Name the first trotting filly or mare to break the two-minute barrier in the Atlantic Provinces?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
