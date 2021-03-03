Last issue’s question: Name the first repeat winner of the Alexander Memorial at Exhibition Park Raceway in the 1980’s?
Answer: PENNANT PLAY
Named after Saint John and Sussex Raceway’s race classifier and promoter and horseman Cecil Alexander who passed away suddenly in February 1956 at age 60, the Alexander Memorial invitational was a feature attraction in the Port City from 1958 to 1992. In the 1960’s, Eric and Harry Whebby’s star Andys Son won back-to-back Alexander Memorials in 1966 and 1967 and in the 1970’s Power Baron and owner/trainer/driver Mike Doyle repeated in the 1975 and 1978 editions of the pace, after it became the richest free-for-all in the region. Later in the 1980’s Winners Accolade would also accomplish the feat of winning two Alexander Memorials.
In the late 1970’s former Moncton junior hockey star Romeo Boucher moved back home after selling of most of a series of successful auto part stores he had founded. He flung himself into his newfound passion for standardbreds, purchasing a yearling colt in the United States from the Castleton Farm consignment by former Little Brown Jug-winner Strike Out. The $6000 yearling purchase began his racing career in Quebec City finishing 6th in a two-year-old event for a purse of $400 in June of 1979. That August, back home at Brunswick Downs and driven by Paul-Emile Bernard the duo won four in a row, taking a record of 2:07h while banking all of $801.00 in seven starts.
In 1980 Pennant Play would begin his sophomore season again at Quebec City. There he would win seven of nine starts while lowering his race record to 2:03.4 before being shipped to Moncton for the $5000 Monctonian on July 12th . With driver Germ. Bouchard at the reins he would finish 8th after getting parked past the three-quarters behind Power Baron in the 2:03.2 mile. Frank Fagan would take over the driving duties and the pair would put together a solid campaign mostly racing at the free-for-all level. Pennant Play lowered his race record that year winning in 2:01.3 at Brunswick Downs. He also won three in a row including a $3000 Invitational during Atlantic National Exhibition week in Saint John and both an elimination heat and final of the Donnie Turner Memorial Stake for three-year-olds at Truro Raceway. The time for the final heat was 2:02.3. He also finished second in the Gold Cup Consolation after failing to qualify for the big race with catch-driver Harvey Cormier at the controls and later finished fourth in $5000 Walter Dale Memorial at Fredericton, five lengths behind winner Meteor Hanover. That fall Pennant Play captured a leg of Alpine Autumn Gold Series at Exhibition Park Raceway (EPR) and finished second to Kaweco in the $10,000 Final. He prevailed in the $8000 New Brunswick Derby for three-year-olds at EPR on November 1st in 2:06.3 before making three starts in Quebec City to finish off his sophomore season. On the year he won 13 of 28 starts with $23,929 in earnings. At years’ end it was reported that Boucher was considering an offer in the six-figure range for his star pacer.
Ultimately the sale did not materialize and in 1981, Pennant Play again began his campaign with two starts in Quebec City before shipping east. He won the third leg of Labatt’s Blue Crown Series at EPR in 2:07.4 in the mud before finishing fifth in the $7500 Final behind The Butler Machine. After an eighth-place finish in $10,000 Francis McIsaac Memorial at EPR, he won in 2:02.2 at EPR and then captured the $3000 Earle Deware Memorial by a nose over Kaweco at Brunswick Downs in 2:02.2. After that win Frank Fagan Jr decided to give up the drive on the pacer. Owner Boucher and trainer Alain Bergeron called on up-and-coming local driver Wally Hennessey to guide their stable star in the $10,000 Alexander Memorial. A top field was assembled with dreams of a miracle mile including defending champ Saul’s Pride with Clarkie Smitch catch-driving, The Butler Machine and Dave Pinkney, Kaweco with Henry Smallwood, Henry Butler and Steve Mahar, Baron’s Image and Phil Pinkney, Maxwell Almahurst and Garry MacDonald and the 1979 winner Flying Caper and Marcel Barrieau. Henry Butler cut out fractions of 28.4, 1:00 and 1:30.3 before Hennessey made his move with Pennant Play. They drew clear in the stretch and won by 2 ½ lengths in 2:01.1 with Saul’s Pride nosing The Butler Machine for the place dough. It would be the first Maritime invitational win for Hennessey as he paraded back five winners on the day on his way to his first driving title at his home track. Paul Breau would then get the call to drive in the Monctonian finishing third behind Armbro Ultrasonic in that $5000 test. For Old Home Week, Wally was back in the driver’s seat for the second $5000 Gold Cup Trial on Monday evening where they finished second a length behind Kaweco in 2:02. They would settle for a fifth place finish in Gold Cup and Saucer to Henry Butler in the 2:00.3 mile. A week later Pennant Play and Wally would capture the region’s oldest Free-for-all race, the Walter Dale Memorial in Fredericton while setting a new track record of 2:00.4 at the capital city oval despite making a bobble in the first turn. He would finish second to Saul’s Pride in the $5000 Rothmans Invitational in a 2:00 track record mile at Truro Raceway and the following week was runner-up to Jimmy Doherty and McGarrett N in the first 2:00 mile over EPR in the $20,000 Provincial Cup. He was again a bridesmaid to Saul’s Pride in the $10,000 Nova Scotia Pace in 2:01.1 at Sackville Downs and the $5000 Kinsman Pace at the CDP. Pennant Play won the first leg of the Alpine Autumn Gold Series at EPR in 2:07.4 and topped off his year on December 12th by winning the $3500 Goodfellows Pace at Sackville Downs. For the season, the bay had an 8-9-5 line in 28 starts with over $40,000 in earnings and was runner-up to rival Saul’s Pride in Maritime Horse of the Year voting.
It was more of the same in 1982 for Romeo Boucher’s star who started the year by hitting the board in his first 12 starts, winning both the Robie Keiser Memorial and the Spring Classic at Sackville Downs. He also took a $5000 leg and the $7500 Final of the Labatt Blue Crown Series at Saint John. In the latter he set a Maritime season’s record with the 2:01.1 victory and took the series with 21points to 17 for arch-rival Saul’s Pride. After a runner-up result behind Columbo Seelster in the Ascot Pace at Sackville Downs, on July 3, Wally sent his charge to the lead and was never headed in the $10,000 Alexander Memorial turning back brother Jody and New Averil in the 2:01.2 mile. In a sweet victory for owner and Moncton native Boucher, Pennant Play then won the $7500 Monctonian Pace in a stakes record 2:01 mile. That race was held at EPR in 1982 after a fire destroyed the grandstand at Brunswick Downs the previous year. Five days later he was second, beaten by a half-length by Silent Class in the J.A. Ferguson Memorial at Cape Breton Sports Centre in Sydney in track record time of 2:00.4. A seventh-place result in the Governor’s Plate the next week would be his only missed cheque with Hennessey in the driver’s seat over the 1981-82 seasons. Pennant Play would rebound and fall a nose shy of victory to Columbo Seelster in the B.C. Cruikshank Memorial at Sackville Downs the following week. During Old Home Week, Hennessey used front end tactics to avenge that defeat in Halifax winning the second Gold Cup Trial in 2:02.1. As one of the favorites for the Gold Cup and Saucer, it was a bitter disappointment for his connections when they had to make the decision to scratch the pacer from the race on Gold Cup and Saucer night due to lameness issues that plagued him for the remainder of his season. Pennant Play did return to the races two weeks later to finish fourth in the $5000 Rothmans Invitational at Truro Raceway to Saul’s Pride in 2:00.1, before a fifth-place result in the $25,000 Provincial Cup at EPR behind Truman over a sloppy track and a fourth-place finish in the $15,000 Rothman’s Nova Scotia Pace to the same foe at Sackville Downs. It would be his last start of a season that saw him bank $32,735 with 18 starts and a 7-6-1 line.
Lameness issues kept Pennant Play off the track in 1983 before returning to the racing wars at age seven in 1984. While not racing at his prior level, he did manage to earn $4514 in 28 starts with four wins, the fastest in 2:03.2 over the 5/8 mile oval at Champlain Raceway. In 1985 he managed nine wins as he rebounded again, winning in 2:02.1f with just over $3000 in earnings in 23 starts on the year, his last at the races.
Pennant Play would retire with over $105,000 in career earnings, mostly in the Maritimes. His time as a top local free-for-aller was important in Wally Hennessey’s budding Hall of Fame career. He gave Romeo Boucher his first taste of success with the horses and he established a training stable at his farm in the Lakeburn area of Dieppe. Boucher remained involved as a prominent Maritime owner until his untimely early passing at age 66 in 1980. The “Pennant Play Express” that transported the Boucher entourage around the Maritime circuit, during one of the most thrilling and competitive free-for-all eras in the region, made stops across all the Maritime provinces as their star took on all the top competition on the local circuit over three memorable years.
This issue’s question:
Name the two-year-old pacing colts or geldings who captured Atlantic Sire Stakes divisional championship honors while going undefeated in their freshman season?
Answer in next issue of Atlantic Post Calls
