This month’s question: Name the first horse to surpass $100,000 in career earnings racing in the Maritimes? (HINT: It was a free-for-all horse)
Answer: Scotch Gauman
Scotch Gauman raced against the bearcats on the Maritime free-for-all circuit over six seasons. He was rarely the fastest in the field but his desire and heart were second-to-none as he banked $16,000 or more in each of six consecutive seasons while capturing many of the region’s biggest races along the way. Early in the 1979 racing season, he surpassed $100,000 in career earnings to become the first horse to surpass that milestone with Maritime winnings.
The saga of Scotch Gauman begins in the town of Portland, Indiana. Helen La Follette of that town bred her ten-year-old mare Sugar Mar (p,3,2:14/2) to local stallion Frisco Flyer (p,2:01m), a son of Frisco Dale (and half-brother to popular Maritime stallion Dominion Byrd) who had produced 18 in 2:05 from 38 foals. In the spring of 1970, Sugar Mar delivered her third foal, a handsome colt with three white feet and a star on his forehead. That colt made his way to Atlantic Canada when purchased by Maritime legend Jimmy Ferguson, the fabled operator of the Cape Breton Sports Centre. Another legend, Jimmy Moore of Andy’s Son fame gave the colt his early lessons. Unraced at age two, “Scotty” would begin his racing career by finishing second in a qualifier at Sackville Downs in early June of 1973. His pari-mutuel debut was inauspicious, finishing fifth by 25 lengths and pacing a mile in 2:25.1 after making an interference break at the start. But things quickly improved and the colt showed some real promise, winning eight of 12 starts and taking a record of 2:05.1h in late September while defeating a good field that included future free-for-allers Sonny Meadows, Blazin Lace and Ima Naut in a $1500 invitational class at the Halifax track. That promise prompted Saint John construction company owner Gerry Ryan to venture to Nova Scotia in early December where he negotiated the purchase of the promising pacer for the princely sum of $25,000.
Scotch Gauman was entrusted to the care of Ryan’s friend and local horseman William Nicholson and his son Bill Jr. Bill Sr had enticed the contractor into the harness racing game just a few short years before. It would not take long for “Scotty” to begin collecting dividends for his new connections. He won his third start against in the Exhibition Park Raceway (EPR) top class in early May in 2:04.2, turning back Phantom Lobell, the top trotter Bus Stop and the Deware Bros’ Analizor. A second-place finish behind Power Baron in a rain-soaked Rufin Barrieau Memorial helped earn him an invite to the $3000 Nova Scotia Pacing Derby at Sackville Downs. With Bill Jr at the controls, Scotch Gamaun cut all the fractions over a sloppy track to win in 2:07.2 over Flying Tar and Armbro Lynx. Bill Sr, who would be Scotty’s main driver throughout his career, then guided the pacer to a third-place finish behind La Cardy and Power Baron in the region’s first $10,000 invitational, the 1974 Alexander Memorial Pace (check out the “History of EPR Racing” facebook page for a video clip of this race and a podcast – the administrator of that site is Gerry Ryan’s grandson, Scott Bernard). “Scotty” would prevail in the weekly FFA at EPR the last two weeks of July, earning an invite to one of two unofficial Gold Cup Trials that were contested during Old Home Week in Charlottetown that year. He would finish sixth after an interference break in that Trial race where Tavern’s Majestic and Harvey Cormier smashed the CDP track record with a 2:02.4 mile. Despite that setback, the Saint John pacer received an invite to the Gold Cup and Saucer from race secretary Duck Acorn to the chagrin of many who thought he did not belong with the top company. In the first single heat Gold Cup and Saucer race for a purse of $4000, Scotch Gamaun left from post two and dropped into the two-hole behind favorite Tavern’s Majestic before making his move going to the half. Bill Sr had the pacer on top around the last turn and held off charges from Another Macca (Francis McIsaac) and General Ike (Mike MacDonald) to pull off the upset in 2:04.4. He returned $29.00 to win to his backers as one of the longest shots in the field. He was a force in the remaining free-for-all events on the Maritime circuit, finishing third in the Cruikshank Memorial at Sackville Downs and the ANE Pace at EPR along with fifth place finishes in the $5000 Export A Pace at Saint John and the $2500 Walter Dale Memorial at Fredericton. After his first season in the Nicholson barn, Scotch Gauman earned back a substantial portion of his purchase price, with $16,005 banked in 30 starts with a 5-4-11 line.
Scotch Gamaun began his five-year-old campaign in mid-April and promptly reeled off four straight victories in the EPR feature, including a 2:12.2 victory in the mud in the $5000 feature on Fan Appreciation Day. His connections then made the decision to send their stable star stateside to young Bill Nicholson Jr. who was racing out of Vernon Downs that summer. In 10 starts between Vernon and Batavia Raceway, Scotty managed but one win, a 2:09 trip in the mud at Vernon. He did race at the top class level there and paced a mile in 2:00 flat over Vernon’s ¾ mile track before returning to Atlantic Canada in mid-August. He was a regular in the EPR top class winning in 2:05 in his second start back on home turf and would race there until Boxing Day save for a lone excursion to Brunswick Downs where he finished fourth in the $2500 Atlantic Pacing Derby behind Analizor in a 2:04 mile. He also finished third to Irish Baron in the final of the Autumn Gold Series for a $5000 purse. His 1975 summary was 34-7-4-4 with $16,215 in seasonal earnings.
In 1976, as a six-year-old he won five of his first 10 starts including two wire-to-wire scores in 2:04 and 2:04.1 at his home track. “Scotty” showed his trademark grit when he was parked every step of the way and finished fourth over a sloppy track, two lengths behind Glowing Wayvue in a 2:03.2 mile in a $2000 Invitational at Truro on June 13th. Three weeks later in the region’s richest invitational race, Scotty drew the rail in the $10,000 Alexander Memorial at EPR. Getting away third to the quarter in :29.1, Bill Sr decided to make a bold move on the second turn to prevent Power Baron and owner/driver Mike Doyle from getting their customary backed up second quarter. Scotty cruised up second on the outside by the half in 1:01.3 and the pair of Saint John stalwarts raced as a team much of the second half. When Doyle went to the whip around the last turn, Nicholson asked Scotty and he responded, opening up a half-length advantage before the Baron fought back. At the wire, Scotch Gamaun held on to win by a slim nose over a fast-closing Ventall Rainbow with Power Baron finishing third. It took a career best mile in 2:03.1 to claim the winners share of the rich purse that day. The tough pacer seemed to save his best for moments when his chances seemed slim and often won on gameness, grinding down his opposition. In the $3000 Monctonian he was second to his rival Power Baron in 2:04.3 over an off track and then chased Mr Suffolk to a 2:04.2 track record performance at Woodstock in the $5000 Earle Avery Memorial. Scotty returned to Old Home Week action finishing fifth in a Monday afternoon invitational in 2:05.3 in ankle deep mud and then on Gold Cup evening he was fourth behind Analizor in a 2:02.3 track record mile in a $4000 invitational. He finished off his 1976 campaign on December 19th staying in New Brunswick for the final four months. On the year he sported an 8-10-5 line in 31 starts only missing one cheque on the season while banking $22,160 in earnings.
Scotch Gauman’s seven-year-old season began much as the last one ended, finishing regularly in the top three in EPR’s weekly feature and racing exclusively in N.B. At the end of June he made one of his patented moves from the back of the field to win in 2:03.2 over an off track at EPR and won again the following week in 2:05. He was entered in the $10,000 Alexander Memorial showing his top form. Sadly a repeat win in that rich event was not to be as Scotty was knocked out of contention early, when Ranger Bill made a break going into the first turn causing a pile-up which resulted in “Scotty” and Murdock getting tangled up and pulling up. Two weeks later Scotty once again showed his toughness in the $3000 feature surviving a park job past the half-mile and finishing second to Amberjack in 2:01.3. He won three of his next four at EPR earning an invitation to the $5000 Belvedere Invitational at Brunswick Downs. After getting parked for the duration from the outside post 6, “Scotty” would finish third to Boyd MacDonald and Mastering in a 2:02.3 mile. Scotch Gauman was in peak form for Atlantic National Exhibition Week in Saint John. On the Monday evening card in the $3000 Miss Canada Invitational, Bill Sr was taking no prisoners leaving out and clearing the front after a quarter in :29.1 then leading wire-to-wire in a career best of 2:02.1 over Bound To Be and Morristown. He returned on Saturday evening to capture the $5000 ANE Invite in 2:03.1 over Baron’s Mansion and Mastering. A week later at Brunswick Downs he added a win in the $4000 Champlain Place Invitational against the best in the region in 2:03.3. He closed out his season in late October with 29-11-5-5 line and $19, 295 in seasonal earnings, and in early 1978 was honored as USTA District 10 Horse of the Year for 1977.
In 1978, at age eight, Scotty continued to race at the highest levels. Early in the season he won four straight at EPR including the $4750 Invitational Pace for Multiple Sclerosis in 2:04, a Maritime season’s record at that time. A month later he overcame an early break to rally and win in 2:03.2. In early July, in the $10,000 Alexander Memorial “Scotty” moved from sixth at the 3/8’s and ground his way to the top turning back Sartoris and Joe Goguen and Maple Leaf Robbi (Henry Smallwood) in 2:04.2 for his second win in that classic race in three years. He spent most of the year racing at his home track with only four outside starts he was second in the Monctonian to Maple Leaf Robbi and second in the Walter Dale at Fredericton to Sartoris. On the year he tallied a career-best $23,590 in earnings with a 10-7-6 line in 36 starts. “Ol Scotty” also picked up his third consecutive EPR Horse of the Year honors for his connections.
The following year, “Scotty” had a slower start to the year with only one win in 2:05 by the time the Alexander Memorial came up in the racing calendar. The nine-year-old horse would manage a third pace effort, pacing his own mile in 2:02.3, behind winner Flying Caper and his old nemesis Power Baron. During ANE Week he again flashed his old form with second-place finishes in two $5000 Invitationals. His only excursion outside his home track that season was up the road to Fredericton for the $5000 Walter Dale Memorial in mid-September. “Scotty” once again engaged in a classic stretch duel, this time with Fredericton track record holder Daily Special, as that pair blew by pre-race favorite Power Baron past the ¾ pole. “Scotty” would prevail by a short nose in the photo finish, adding that classic race to his resume after the 2:03.1 victory. In the Fall he would take two legs of the Autumn Gold series at EPR against a new generation of rivals like Columbo Seelster, Kaweco and Baron’s Image. He would bank another $16,000 on the year, putting him over $100,000 in career earnings, with a 26-5-5-7 summary.
“Ol Scotty” continued to answer the starts call regularly in 1980 making a career-high 41 starts. He only managed two wins in his ten-year-old campaign, the fastest in 2:06.1, while continuing to race in the invitational and preferred ranks. He did finish in the top three in twenty of those starts while adding $5750 to his owner’s coffers. That year “Scotty” also embarked on a stallion career to a limited book of mares. He would make his final starts in 1981, with 21 starts at age 11 including a 2:05.2 in June over old rival Widow’s Jud. Scotty would race in the Preferred class all that season, finally hanging up the harness after a pair of eighth place finishes in October. From limited opportunity at stud, “Scotty” was unable to pass along his toughness and desire. He did sire Scotty’s Return (p,2,2:05h), Shy Scotch (p,206/2) and Scotty’s Reward (p,2:07, $7240).
Scotch Gauman put up 58 wins over his illustrious Maritime racing career. With $123,978 in career earnings – all but $3645 of it earned in Atlantic Canada, over nine seasons of racing, mostly at the very top levels at EPR when that track was in its heyday and on the Maritime free-for-all circuit. He became the first horse to pass $100,000 in career earnings in the region. His 2:02.1h career race record did not make him the fastest of his era but whenever the discussion turns to the toughest horses to race in the Maritimes, those with good memories will hasten to mention Scotch Gauman’s name.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
