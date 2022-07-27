Tammy MacKay

The 1st night of racing action at Truro Raceway, Friday, July 15th, started off with some heavy rain and a muddy track, but it wasn’t long drying out as time went on. Brookdale SEb (2-year-old Shadow Play colt) posted a close 1:58:2 win over Gigi and Glenview Rhonda for trainer-driver Pooker McCallum. Brookdale Seb is owned by Doug Polley (senior and junior). On the opening card of the Grand Circuit Week, July 19th, Pooker scored an impressive win with Brookdale Miki (2-year-old Always B Miki gelding) in 1:57.3 in the mud. The Polleys of Amherst own this nice colt too. This pacer now has two wins and a second-place finish in three starts. He will probably head up to Ontario soon after going this big trip. Good job, Pooker for developing these nice colts for the Polleys.

On the same card, Irish Ray made it two for two in the Atlantic Sire Stakes trot winning by open lengths in 2:03 for driver-trainer Marc Campbell and the Three Wisemen Stable of Charlottetown. Getting Salty and Windemeregotmuscle finished 2-3 in the $13,360 event. Other exciting racing notes included Ryder Rennison driving Preceptor for a win in 2:01.4, in the Pinkney-Gamester Young Guns Drivers’ Challenge. Preceptor is trained by Paul Langille and is owned by Rosanne Langille. Ryder Rennison wins a helmet donated by Ben Hollingsworth and the painting of the helmet is donated by Rene & Duane LeBlanc of Grattan Helmets. Good luck in Charlottetown in August, Ryder.

