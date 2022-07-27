The 1st night of racing action at Truro Raceway, Friday, July 15th, started off with some heavy rain and a muddy track, but it wasn’t long drying out as time went on. Brookdale SEb (2-year-old Shadow Play colt) posted a close 1:58:2 win over Gigi and Glenview Rhonda for trainer-driver Pooker McCallum. Brookdale Seb is owned by Doug Polley (senior and junior). On the opening card of the Grand Circuit Week, July 19th, Pooker scored an impressive win with Brookdale Miki (2-year-old Always B Miki gelding) in 1:57.3 in the mud. The Polleys of Amherst own this nice colt too. This pacer now has two wins and a second-place finish in three starts. He will probably head up to Ontario soon after going this big trip. Good job, Pooker for developing these nice colts for the Polleys.
On the same card, Irish Ray made it two for two in the Atlantic Sire Stakes trot winning by open lengths in 2:03 for driver-trainer Marc Campbell and the Three Wisemen Stable of Charlottetown. Getting Salty and Windemeregotmuscle finished 2-3 in the $13,360 event. Other exciting racing notes included Ryder Rennison driving Preceptor for a win in 2:01.4, in the Pinkney-Gamester Young Guns Drivers’ Challenge. Preceptor is trained by Paul Langille and is owned by Rosanne Langille. Ryder Rennison wins a helmet donated by Ben Hollingsworth and the painting of the helmet is donated by Rene & Duane LeBlanc of Grattan Helmets. Good luck in Charlottetown in August, Ryder.
Up Helly Aa continued on with his winning ways for driver Kenny MacDonald & trainer-wife, Clare, in the ASS 3-year-old trot division (purse $7600). Up Helly Aa trotted in 2:02.2 for Riley Farms. Up Helly As has 2 starts and 2 wins this year & when he won on Tuesday, July 19th, it put his lifetime earnings to $50,969. That’s impressive. Good job Kenny and Clare. Congrats to George Riley with this nice trotter. Headline Howie won the other division in 2:02:3 for trainer-driver Mike McGuigan and owner Jamie Whelan.
There were two divisions of the Atlantic Sires for two year old pacing fillies and both produced fast miles. Rosetown Mary (By Pang Shui) got the perfect trip thanks to a Corey MacPherson slick pocket trip winning in 2:00:3 for the biggest slice of the $9,160 purse. The owners are Kerry and Emily Taylor of Stratford and Lisa Richards of Cornwall. Woodmere Jade (by Rollwithitharry) went gate to wire in a swift 1:59:2 win over Elm Grove Redwine and Howmac Julia much to the delight of driver Myles Heffernan Sr for the Heffernan Stable of Glace Bay.
The $7500 Lyndsay Cup, Saturday, July 23, caps a big week of harness racing at Truro Raceway and the race looks like a tight one with six very good horses looking for Cup Trophy. Maritime standout Time to Dance and red-hot Marc Campbell leave from post three with Bettim Again and Batterup Hanover inside. American Risk, Beachin Lindy and Merito Hanover are outside in what looks like a very competitive race.
Recapping Lobster Carnival Week in Summerside: The week was a success for The Paul Langille Stable of Truro, NS. Woodmere Marea (Rollwithitharry) was a winner on Friday, July 8th in 1:59.4 with Paul Langille driving and training. This three-year-old filly is owned by Debbie Francis, Rosanne Langille, Wayne McRae and Phonsie Maceachern. On the same night, Paul Langille won with Elm Grove Quail (Stonebridge Terror) in 1:59.3 by 8 lengths. Elm Grove Quail is solely owned by Debbie Francis. Paul Langille’s hat-trick came with Rusty Riley, when we won in 1:57.2 for wife, Chantel Gillis and co-owner Dana Getto. Paul’s luck continued onto Thursday night in Summerside, when he was a winner with Malignity (Malicious), a two-year-old colt owned by Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille. Malignity looked impressive in 2:00.4 and he raced for a nice purse of $16, 440 in the ”A” Division of The Atlantic Sires Stakes (ASS). Nice effort over there Paul… keep up the good work with your stable.
Truro Boys – Some Luck
Also, in Summerside for Lobster Carnival Week on Tuesday, July 12th, Kenny MacDonald was a winner with the nice trotter, Up Helly Aa (Armbro Barrister) in 2:04.2 for The Riley Farms (owner) in the $9800 ASS for three-year-old trotters. Up Helly Aa is trained by Clare MacDonald. Well done, Kenny.
Danny Romo had some luck with Tobins Profit in 2:01.1 for catch-driver Jason Hughes. Tobins Profit (Stonebridge Terror) is owned by Kevin Dorey, Frank Brundle and Bob Sumarah. Tobins Profit raced for a purse of $16,440. Good win, fellas.
On Friday, July 15th, Joe Baxter had a training victory with Kinda Like Royalty in the three-year-old filly ASS “B” Division ($3000 purse) in 1:58.3. Joe also owns Kinda Like Royalty with Karen Williams. Walter Cheverie was in the driver’s seat for this victory.
Well Did
Well Did has been racing well in Truro for driver-trainer, Paul Langille. He won his last two starts in 1:55.3 and 1:56.2 in the $2000 purse class. The Well Did Horse Owners Club is happy with Well Did and his impressive performances at Truro Raceway. In twelve starts, he has $7500 made this year. Good job to the connections of Well Did.
Lively Freddie Impressive
Since being claimed by Craig White of Hilden, NS, Lively Freddie has won 4 of his last 5 starts at Truro Raceway. Lively Freddie is trained by Clayton Stevens of Pugwash, NS. His most recent win was in 1:57 flat. Darren Crowe has been driving Lively Freddie and doing well. In 2022, he has finished in the top 3 in 10 out of 11 starts. Good job, folks!
Privilege – New Hot Horse
This new horse (Privilege) from Rideau Carleton is now trained by George Rennison and has won his last 3 starts. He won 2x in EPR and last week he won the top-class in Truro in 1:55.3 over Risin Horizon and Rusty Riley. Todd Trites was in the driver’s seat for these three victories. Good luck with your new fella, Rennisons, Aiden Ferrish (Summerside, PEI) & All For Fun Stable, Truro, NS.
Beach Glass – Meadowlands Pace Winner 2022
Congratulations goes out to Beach Glass and trainer Brent McGrath for the Schooner Ii Stable of Truro, NS who just won the 2022 Meadowlands Pace on Saturday, July 16th in 1:47.2. Wow! That’s an awesome trip! Beach Glass now has $580,000 made in 5 starts… not too bad eh, $116,000 average per start (US). Yannick Gingras was the driver on Beach Glass in this remarkable mile. Congratulations to all of the connections of Beach Glass – a very fine colt, with wicked speed, indeed.
Quote of The Week:
“A positive, or winning mindset can often mean the difference between success or failure in any endeavour” (Anthony T. Galie)
Log In
