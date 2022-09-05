And… “Boom Just Like That” Old Home Week is over. The crowds were fantastic this year at Red Shores. There was a record handle of $484,688 on Gold Cup and Saucer night. That was awesome! Congratulations to Anthony MacDonald and the connections of The Stable.ca with Sintra… for winning The Gold Cup & Saucer this year with the awesome 9-year-old Mach Three pacer. Good times and good friends… made for a great week of harness racing.
There were some winners from the Truro Raceway home track too. So, let’s start with the earlier part of Old Home Week – Friday, August 12th. Better On Than Off (Bettors Delight) scored a victory for the Danny Romo trained 3-year-old colt. Better On Than Off is owned by the Ratchford Stable of North Sydney, NS. Marc Campbell was in the driver’s seat with a 1:58 flat victory.
On Saturday, August 13th, Kinda Like Royalty was a winner in the Atlantic Sires Stakes 3-year-old fillies “B” division for trainer Joe Baxter & driver Dale Spence. They raced for a purse of $3000. Joe Baxter co-owns Kinda Like Royalty with Karen Williams.
Monday, August 15th was an exciting night for both Clare MacDonald and Paul Langille. Paul rolled Elm Grove Quail (Stonebridge Terror) in 27.1, 54,2, 124 flat and the mile was in 1:54.1. Paul finished 2nd at the wire and Clare just got up in the final strides with Maximumlovin (Proven Lover) to nab Paul at the wire. This race went for $16,480 in the Atlantic Sires Stakes 3-year-old pacing colts “A” division. Both colts raced very well. Congrats to Paul and Clare for getting most of the pie in this one.
On Tuesday night, August 16th, Footprintsinthesand (Sunshine Beach) had a good win in 1:57.4 for driver Corey MacPherson and trainer George Rennison. Darren Crowe also made a trip over to PEI and had a winner with The Midnight Train in 1:58.1 for Tracy McQuaid and Paul Treves. The Midnight Train is a 2-year-old Hes Watching gelding.
Up Helly As didn’t disappoint in the Atlantic Sires Stakes 3-year-old Trot division for a purse of $9800. Up Helly Aa won in 1:59.4 by 13 lengths for regular driver Kenny MacDonald and trainer Clare MacDonald. Up Helly Aa is owned by Riley Farms Ltd. of Kensington. PEI. Up Helly Aa is 5 for 5 in 2022 and has 14 wins out of 15 lifetime starts. That’s pretty awesome I may add. His lifetime earnings now total $63,182. Way to go Kenny and Clare & George Riley. This trotter is smooth sailing.
Todd and Trish Hardy had a win with Well Lets See (9-year-old gelding) in 1:56.3. Redmond Doucet drove Well Lets See and opened up by 7 lengths.
And once again, Malignity (the handsome Malicious colt) had all eyes on him on the Wednesday night of Old Home Week. Malignity was in The Atlantic Sires Stakes 2-year-old pacing colts “A” division for a purse of $16,940. Paul Langille had this exceptional colt well in hands cutting fractions of 28.2, 57.3, 1:28.1 and opened up very easily to win in 1:56.1 (last ¼ in 28 flat) by 19 lengths. Now, it rained all day in Charlottetown on Wednesday… so, the track was a little off. What does that tell you? Had it not been raining, this colt probably would have gone faster. The track was still a little sticky when Malignity went to the gate. Congratulations to Debbie Francis, Rosanne and Paul Langille. Your colt is superb! Best of Luck the rest of the way, folks.
Hardy Mill Joe (4-year-old Sportswriter) and the Anthony Stymest connections with Ken Hardie, had a win on Wednesday night too. Mike McGuigan scored the driving victory in 1:56.1 in the NW of $1351 class. Congrats to Anthony Stymest and Hardy Mill Joe.
Thursday, August 18th was a good night for Morah Kerr and Tom Hollis. Tobins Rollin made it to the winners’ circle in 2:00.4 for Mike McGuigan (trainer and driver). Tobins Rollin has a 3rd, a 2nd and a win in 3 starts on the island. Congrats to Morah Kerr and the Mike McGuigan connections.
On Friday, August 19th, Dale Spence did it again with Kinda Like Royalty in 1:56 flat for trainer Joe Baxter and co-owner Karen Williams. This time, it was The Atlantic Sires Stakes 3-year-old filly Grassroots division of The Lady Slipper.
Saturday afternoon in Charlottetown was a scorcher… a hot one for sure. Paul Langille was the winner in The Joe O’Brien Memorial Grassroots division of the 3-year-old pacing colts, with Elm Grove Quail in 1:54.2. This time, Elm Grove Quail won by 7 lengths.
In the evening of August 20th (Gold Cup Night), Maximumlovin scored a nice win in 1:54.2 for trainer-driver Clare MacDonald in the Joe O’Brien Gold division for a purse of $18,750. Ian Tate was a happy man, no doubt, as his colt picked up two wins and won $15,853 in two starts during Old Home Week. Check Your Source went a nice trip too and grabbed a 2nd for owners Jamie Whelan & Glen Dunn and driver Mike McGuigan.
Two more winners from Truro had huge smiles on their faces too on Saturday night, August 20th. Vines to Heaven (&-year-old mare) was victorious for the talented reinsman Redmond Doucet and trainer George Rennison. Vines to Heaven stopped the clock in 1:54.4 for owners Aiden Ferrish, Ian MacDonald, Clarissa Maher & Andrea Rennison. Then, Rusty Riley (11-year-old Blissful Hall) was sharp for Paul Langille (on Gold Cup Night). Rusty Riley won in 1:54.1 – a new pacing record at 11 years of age. Rusty Riley is owned by Chantel Gillis and Dana Getto.
The Rev Retires
The Rev (Western Paradise) is now retired at 12 years of age. The Rev had $650,283 made lifetime with 243 starts, 50 wins, 44 seconds and 32 thirds… that’s almost 52% in the top three every time he went behind the gate. He has a record of 1:50.2 taken at Mohawk Racetrack on February 3rd, 2018. He’s a big handsome fella and without a doubt, his babies will surely be successful in the time to come. Congrats to Jeff and Bob Skinner & The Rev and his successful career; he was always one to watch when he stepped onto the track.
Beach Glass
Beach Glass (Somebeachsomewhere) now has $991,025 US on his papers… in just 14 lifetime starts; he has 9 wins, 4 seconds and no thirds. He has 6 wins in 2022 with a record of 1:47.2. Beach Glass just won the Max C. Hempt Memorial 3-year-old colt OPEN (purse $300,000 US) at Pocono Downs in 1:50 flat for Yannick Gingras. Congratulations to Brent McGrath (trainer) and the Schooner Ii Stable.
Greatest Ending
Congratulations to Reg Petitpas who owns Greatest Ending (3-year-old Somebeachsomewhere colt) and who was just recently a winner of the Consolation Max C. Hempt Memorial at Pocono Downs for a purse of $200,000 US. This colt was in Truro with Emmons MacKay and is now trained by Dr. Ian Moore. Mark MacDonald drove Greatest Ending to victory. Congrats to all of the connections!
Until next time, best of luck racing everyone and stay safe on the racetrack.
Quote of the Week:
“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts” (Winston Churchill).
