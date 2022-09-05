The Rev

The Rev shown with veteran trainer Danny Romo and original owners Jean Skinner extreme left and Bob Skinner extreme right along with relatives and friends

take part in The Rev’s official retirement Friday of Old Home Week.
Tammy MacKay

And… “Boom Just Like That” Old Home Week is over. The crowds were fantastic this year at Red Shores. There was a record handle of $484,688 on Gold Cup and Saucer night. That was awesome! Congratulations to Anthony MacDonald and the connections of The Stable.ca with Sintra… for winning The Gold Cup & Saucer this year with the awesome 9-year-old Mach Three pacer. Good times and good friends… made for a great week of harness racing.

There were some winners from the Truro Raceway home track too. So, let’s start with the earlier part of Old Home Week – Friday, August 12th. Better On Than Off (Bettors Delight) scored a victory for the Danny Romo trained 3-year-old colt. Better On Than Off is owned by the Ratchford Stable of North Sydney, NS. Marc Campbell was in the driver’s seat with a 1:58 flat victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.