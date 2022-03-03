Hello everyone! February is almost over and March is around the corner. Time seems to be flying and Spring is hopefully going to be here sooner than later. Here in Truro, things are quiet still. The young ones are jogging every day and a few have turned some slower miles. With the snowy/icy weather, it puts a bit of a hold on anyone being able to go too much. But, they are all looking good and are also looking forward to better weather soon. The new grandstand is coming along, the backside is closed in and the new windows are being installed.
Harry G
Harry G (Rollwithitharry) is now racing in Ontario (ORC Circuit) and is holding his own. He has had four starts since being there, with two wins and a third-place finish. Christina Gillis, current owner, is looking after Harry G for trainer Mike Saftic. Harry G was a winner at London on February 8th in 1:58.1 for Travis Cullen. Harry G then ventured to Mohawk Raceway on February 12th where he was a winner again for driver Travis Cullen in 1:56.1. Congratulations to the connections of Harry G.
Little Manny
Little Manny (Articulator) is also racing in Ontario for Owner Dr. Trevin Shive. Little Manny won his last two starts at Mohawk in the Pop Up Series. James MacDonald won with him on February 12th in 1:58.1 and then Jody Jamieson scored a victory with him on February 19th in 1:56.2. Congratulations Trev and the connections of Little Manny.
Malcolm MacNeil Passes
Truro Raceway lost another harness racing enthusiast with the passing of Malcom MacNeil (at the age of 78) on December 27th, 2021. Malcolm was a regular at Truro Raceway for many years. He is the Father of Debbie Ellis (wife to Donnie Ellis) and he has a son named John. In his earlier years, Malcolm worked at the Coal Mines and was from New Waterford. Malcolm was an all-around friendly man who enjoyed people; he also loved to make people laugh. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He would often be seen taking a stroll around the racetrack at various times of the day, just for a little exercise. He always stopped to say hello, as he made time for people of all ages. His wife, Rosalie, will miss Malcolm dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to Rosalie, Debbie Ellis and her family. RIP Malcolm – you will be missed.
Quote of the Week: “We find in life exactly what we put into it” (Ralph Waldo Emerson).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.