TRURO, NS - June 27, 2023 - Truro Raceway is pleased to announce an innovative one-of-a-kind partnership with Coolbet, that will see Coolbet be the track’s signature sponsor and will be integrated into their race day broadcast and fan experience at the race track. “Coolbet is well known for their high-quality on-line sportsbook and casino. We think there are some definite synergies between our two businesses, that offer us both some interesting partnership opportunities that we are looking forward to exploring.” Said Truro Raceway General Manager, Steve Fitzsimmons. “Coolbet is thrilled to partner with Truro Raceway to offer new and exciting initiatives and opportunities for their customers and audience. We have seen the plans Truro have moving forward with the new grandstand and operations and it was an easy decision to integrate our sportsbook and casino products within their ecosystem. An already awesome experience and race track, having the ability to closely partner with them will only mean more entertainment for its customers locally and around Canada.” Said Andrew Aguanno, Partnerships Manager of Coolbet Canada. “We’re looking for new revenue streams to better support our harness racing operation and we think this partnership can be an important part of helping to do that, with a great partner in Coolbet, who has the highest level of integrity and commitment to their customers.” commented Truro Raceway Chairman Anthony Stymest. As the first of its kind of partnership in Canada between a race track and online sportsbook, you can expect to see exclusive offerings from Coolbet for Truro Raceway customers and many exciting promotions.
