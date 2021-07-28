Well...well...well... the Truro Raceway oval was blistering fast for Atlantic Grand Circuit Week July 2021. It surely was something to see. Talk about some HOT miles on a HOT muggy day! Wow!!! I will start with the most recent and most exciting card of the week... which was Saturday, July 17th, as we had FOUR track records in one day. I am certain that this must have never happened in the history of harness racing before. If wrong, someone will surely let me know, but I think this one can go down in the history books.
The first track record of the card came when Adam Merner guided Jadensmagicsteel (Steelhead Hanover) to victory in 1:54.1 in the A division of the ASS ($8320) to tie his former record of his own colt, Mr. Kelly. As you all know, Mr. Kelly had the track record for 3-year-old colts on September 4th, 2020 in 1:54.1. Congrats to the Boys Will Be Boys Racing and the connections of Jadensmagicsteel. Welcome back Adam!
Then, we all witnessed an awesome trip by Woodmere Alvin (Rollwithitharry) when he glided to victory in 1:53.2 for catch-driver, Corey MacPherson, FREE LEGGED mind you, in a “B” division for 3-year-old pacing colts. Again, this was another track record, just three races later, for 3-year-old pacing colts. Trainer Mike McGuigan and sole owner Mike Pollard of Stratford, PEI were smiling from ear-to-ear and a few shouts of excitement were heard on the backstretch. That’s what racing is all about... sometimes, an equipment change can make a huge difference and for Alvin, it was what he needed. The hobbles came off and away he went. Corey MacPherson eased him around the 1st turn and made the front at the ¼ pole... it was then all over, as he cruised home to win by 17 phenomenal lengths. Mr. Glen Dunn, the faithful groom and “right-hand man” to Mike McGuigan, was also grinning very largely. Mike McGuigan proudly stated after the race, “That had to be the most exciting race for me to watch (with one of my own horses)!” Congrats once again guys... you have yourselves an awesome colt in Alvin!
Then, only five races later, Woodmere Stealdeal (Steelhead Hanover) shattered the track record once again for 3-year-old pacing colts for the talented and experienced trainer Danny Romo and driver Marc Campbell in 1:52.2. He lowered the record by one whole second!! That’s two Steelhead Hanover colts who had a track record today. Stealdeal was exceptional... he left from post position number two & he cut his own fractions in 27.2, 55.4, 1:24 and sailed on home in 28.2 to win in 1:52.2. In all honesty, I never ever heard Joe Kelly sound so excited when he announced the time after the race. A “HUGE” credit goes out to Danny Romo for his efforts with this fine colt. You know, drivers get recognized for what they do (and it’s deserving for sure) – and no one should ever fault Marc Campbell’s driving abilities (as it’s been proven time and time again that he is very good at what he does on the racetrack); but sometimes, drivers get a little more credit than the trainers do. A good horse is a good horse, but horses do need good management, care, direction and some skill at the same time. Danny Romo has the skill with years of experience and he works hard & he does a fine job -- he has managed Stealdeal all the way. Naturally, Danny deserves credit here too; he had Stealdeal ready for this big trip. Congratulations goes out to Kevin Dorey and Bob Sumarah with their fine colt. Way to go Stealdeal – the newest track record holder for 3-year-old pacing colts at Truro Raceway! The winners’ circle was filled with emotion and big smiles – just the way it should be.
Then, it happened again... another track record... this time for aged pacers. Time To Dance (A Rocknroll Dance 5-year-old gelding) showed the speed he has when he stopped the clock in 1:51.3 for driver Marc Campbell and owners Brent Campbell & Matthew MacDonald. Wow! Another hit of excitement and Joe Kelly came to life once again in the announcer’s booth when he announced the time of the race. Time To Dance looked simply awesome in the $7500 Lindsay Construction Cup Invitational Pace sponsored by Jeff Skinner of Hammonds Plains, NS (President of Lindsay Construction).Congratulations to Brent Campbell (Charlottetown, PEI) and co-owner Matthew MacDonald (Edwards, Ontario). Brent, we all know your Father would be so proud of you to be a track-record holder. We give our sincere condolences over here in Truro with the passing of your Dad. Drive on Time To Dance!
Four Wins – Marc Campbell
Marc Campbell had four winners on today’s card (Saturday, July 17th). Marc had victories with Elektra Express (1:56.1), American Risk (1:56.2), Woodmere Stealdeal (1:52.2) and Time to Dance (1:51.3). That’s pretty impressive, I may add. It was a good day for Marc Campbell in Truro. Good job, Marc!
Another good mile was paced by Batterup Hanover (Betting Line) who finished 2nd (by 4 lengths) in the Lindsay Construction Pace. Batterup Hanover paced his mile in 1:52.2 for new owners Debbie Francis, Doug Lowthers and Rosanne Langille. Batterup Hanover is a nice colt and we look forward to watching him race over the summer/fall months. Don’t count him out! Congrats folks! He is fast and will surely give the others a shake when he gets a good pocket trip. Good job Paul Langille. Another good mile came with another stable mate from the Paul Langille stable on today’s card, when Woodmere Cecil (Rollwithitharry) won a “B” division of the ASS in 1:55.1 for Debbie Francis, Blake Wells and Rosanne Langille. Congratulations on your win to the connections of Woodmere Cecil.
The other winners on today’s card (Saturday, July 17th) were Cool Dew for owner Stephen MacLeod and driver Andy Campbell. ER Quinn won the NW $351 class for driver Kirk Parris and trainer/owner Chris Covin. Mappos Lion went a good mile in 1:56.3 for Kenny MacDonald and trainer Clare MacDonald.
Elektra Express was good today for Marc Campbell winning in 1:56.1 for owners Brodie Ellis and Madelyn Ellis. Ladylike won the Atlantic Aged Pacing Mares Series ($5230 purse) in 1:55.1 for trainer Colin Johnson. Congrats on your win with this fine mare! American Risk was a winner in 1:56.2 for Marc Campbell and trainer George Rennison. Intended Royalty was set back in this race from 1st to 7th for interference on Good Friday Three... this was unfortunate.
Friday, July 16th
On Friday, July 16th, the 2-year-old colts were in town for some ASS action. Dave Kelly (trainer and driver) won with Zendayacougarbeach (Cougar Hall) in 2:00.2 for Juanita and Allan MacLeod of Brackley Beach, PEI in the “B”stake ($3000 purse). Alldawaytocardigan won his division off the ASS in 1:59.1 for Myles Heffernan... it was a $56.40 win ticket. Jackie Heffernan of Glace Bay, NS was the happy winner in this “A” stake ($9660 purse). Then, Fern Hill General stepped up the pace, when he won his division of the ASS “A” stake for 2-year-olds and trainer Earl Smith & driver Brodie MacPhee in 1:55.1. This was a nice trip for a 2-year-old colt! Fast mile! Congrats to Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey (owners of Fern Hill General).
Stanfield Winners
Aspoonfulofsugar, driven by Walter Cheverie, was the 3-year old filly winner in the 1st division of the Frank & Beth Stanfield Memorial, pacing her mile in 1:55.1 for trainer Joe Baxter and owners Jennifer Baxter, Matthew Williams and Cam MacPhee (Charlottetown, PEI). This was Cam MacPhee’s 1st stake win as an owner – congrats Cam! Congrats to the connections of this nice filly! Way to go Sugar!
Paul Holmes then had some big smiles on his face, when his filly won the 2nd division of the Frank & Beth Stanfield Memorial in 1:57.4 for driver Gilles Barrieau and trainer Ronnie Matheson. The Frank & Beth Stanfield Memorial is the richest filly race in the Maritimes... make sure to get your fillies staked up next year when it’s time for stake payments to be made. You don’t want to miss out on these big stake races if you own a filly.
Tuesday, July 13th
The 2 & 3-year-old trotters and the 2-year-old fillies were in Truro for some Atlantic Sires’ Stakes Action on Tuesday, July 13th. Windemere Miagrace won the “B” division of the 2-year-old fillies in 1:59.1 for driver Adam Merner and trainer Ronnie Gass.
The “A” division ($9220 purse) stepped up the pace when Woodmere Jazz (Rollwithitharry) paced her winning mile in 1:57.4 for trainer Kevin MacLean and driver Gilles Barrieau. She’s a very nice filly who is owned by Reg MacPherson. Rhojo Moe was 2nd for driver Marc Campbell and Sandy Baird (trainer and co-owner with the Rhojo Group of Trenton, NS). Rhojo Moe paced her mile in 1:58.1.
The other division of the 2-year-old “A” fillies went to Boo Yaya (Stonebridge Terror) for owners Hugh and Ali Maceachern. Marc Campbell glided her to victory in 1:57.2 over Joe Baxter’s filly (by a nose) Kinda Like Royalty.
The 2-year old trot division went for a purse of $14,820 and Up Helly Aa was victorious for driver Kenny MacDonald and trainer Clare MacDonald. Up Helly Aa is owned by Riley Farms of Summerside, PEI. Then, Clare didn’t disappoint when Mr. Finlay Ridge was victorious in his 3-year-old trot division ($15, 560 purse), winning in 2:00.1 by 3 lengths. Clare MacDonald drove Mr.Finlay Ridge for her co-owners Ian Tate and Arnold Rankin. Clare does well with these trotters and they made some good money on today’s card once again. Keep up the good work, Clare!
A huge shout out goes to the track maintenance guys at Truro Raceway: Bodo, Glen Patriquin, Dale Pinkney and Brent McGrath. Thanks guys for having the racetrack in top-notch condition for Grand Circuit Week. Good job fellas... the track was fast and your efforts did not go unnoticed... you need recognition too. Awesome job!
Horsemen’s Golf Tournament
The annual horsemen’s golf tournament was awesome! We had 23 teams this year. The Whebby’s from Dartmouth were the men’s division winners and team Gary Smith won the mixed division. Thanks to the sponsors who helped out this year to make this golf tournament a great success. The major sponsors were: Arnold Hagen (Truro/Bible Hill Home Hardware – he sponsored the HOT breakfast), James MacDonald and Anthony MacDonald (THE STABLE.CA), Ron & Gail MacLellan from RG McGroup Ltd., Inglis Jewellers (Paul Clark) and Della & Billy Boyle from Townsview Estates. A special thanks also goes out to Travis Cullen & Rachel Andrew, Vernon Cochrane, Cam MacPhee (who sponsored a $300 stake payment), Janice Henderson and Mary Brown from Keller Williams Real Estate. Thanks to the ladies and men at the Truro Horsemen’s Club for their wonderful efforts from the kitchen. The steak BBQ was wonderful and the striploin steaks were tasty! I hope to see you all again next year. Thanks again for the support!
Quote of the Week: “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results” (Willie Nelson).
