The year is closing in quickly and yes, a majority of us will be glad to say goodbye to 2020. The Covid Virus has placed certain restrictions on us and we are hoping that we never see a 2nd wave or outbreak. We are still racing at Truro Raceway and that’s important. People need to be cautious though and remain hopeful & optimistic for better months ahead.
Truro Raceway will live race until December 15th and we have a starting date of April 16th, 2021 for the next racing season. The Truro Horsemen’s Club is now open for simulcasting from Thursdays to Sundays because of the current renovations going on at the Truro Raceway Grandstand. There is a live seller and a betting machine available for all bettors at The Horsemen’s Club. On Sundays at Truro Raceway, we do have sellers available for live wagering in the grandstand (although the premises are now closed for seating and food accommodations).
The Rev
The Rev is still racing well in Prince Edward Island for trainer Gilles Barrieau and owner Jeff Skinner of Hammonds Plains, NS. The Rev won his last FOUR races recently in Charlottetown and in Summerside on November 8th in 1:54.4. He’s now 10 years old with a bank account of $622,577. He’s been a good horse for Jeff Skinner and deserves credit for racing so well every week. Nice horse indeed! Congrats to the connections of “The Rev”.
Intended Royalty
Intended Royalty travelled from Inverness to Truro Raceway for his last 3 starts & all were victorious. He won in 1:56.2 (November 29th), 1:55.1 (November 22nd) and 1:56.4 (November 15th). Redmond Doucet drove him in all of these victories. He also won the Governor’s Cup in North Sydney ($5000) on November 7th. Very impressive! Intended Royalty now has 14 wins in the 2020 racing season with 19 out of 22 starts in the top three. Intended Royalty has $129,643 made lifetime and is owned by Randy and Edward Copley of Inverness, NS. He’s a pretty awesome animal & Randy Copley deserves a lot of credit for doing a fine job with this big fella.
Johnnywalkerdelux
Johnnywalkerdelux has also been racing very well at Truro Raceway. He surely has some quick speed at the end of the mile and now has 11 wins at Truro Raceway. He’s come a long way since he started out and deserves a little credit for racing very well this year. He’s not always easy to handle (lol). Johnny doesn’t seem to know when the mile ends, so it seems – when he’s on his game, that is. A little miscue on December 6th happened and he was 2nd placed 7th for bearing in on another horse at the 7/8 pole & he was set back – that was unfortunate, as he raced super in the top class – in the mud. Thanks so much to the numerous fans & followers of “Johnny” who send some pretty nice compliments -- when he wins. Good job with Johnnywalkerdelux, Emmons MacKay.
Results – Truro Raceway
Sunday, December 6th’s race card was a muddy one… fenders were needed and there was lots to clean up after the races. Whistlen Cricket (2-year-old Immachulate filly) got her 1st win of the season in 2:04.3 for Dave Carey and owners: Heather Gatti, Gail Skelhorne, Margaret Hobson and Gloria Carey. Congrats gals! In race 2, Young Drunk Punk was sharp winning in 1:59 flat – it was the fastest mile of the day. Ernie Laffin drove Young Drunk Punk for owner-trainer Edward Harvey. Lucy With Diamonds won race 3 for Henry Smallwood and owner Cyril Harvey of Elmsdale, NS. Brutusthebarbarian won the NW $951 class (race 4) in 2:01.4 for Darren Crowe and owners: Charlie Piper, William Shearer & Sonny Siteman. Race five went to ER Quinn and driver Kirk Parris in 2:02.1 for the Chris Covin Stable. The sixth race went to Bonnys Mac and Paul Langille in 2:00.2. Race 7 (Top Class - $2000 purse) went to Daddy Let Me Drive and Rodney Gillis in 1:59.1. Congratulations Rodney and Donald Beaton (owner) – good job! The last race went to Lady Lakeshore in 2:02.3 for driver Paul Langille. Paul had two wins on the day. Congrats, Paul. The total Wager for eight dashes was: $20,934. That’s a pretty good bet for eight races. We only have one more race card of the season… Sunday, December 13th, 2020.
Enavant – Undefeated
There was an article that was written just recently on Standardbred Canada’s website (November 15th, 2020) by Trot Insider exclusive Paul Delean, in regard to Enavant (Somebeachsomewhere) who went undefeated in his 4-year-old racing season this year – 11 starts, 11 wins. Enavant raced last on September 26th, 2020, winning in 1:49.4 at Mohawk with Bob McClure in the bike. Paul Delean writes about Enavant, “After being purchased for $260,000 at the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in 2017, the three-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding then known as Money Never Rests had not yet made it to the races. The owner, powerhouse Montréal stable Determination, planned to unload him at auction last fall. Corbeil's job was to get him qualified before that happened.” Corbeil stated, "The first time I jogged him, I knew he was special. I had never sat behind a horse like that. He reminded me of the hockey player Mario Lemieux. Everybody said he was a slow skater, but nobody could keep up with him. He only looked slow because it was so effortless. The plan now is to stake the unbeaten four-year-old to numerous big races next year. He'll start back training in December. I've never had a horse like this,” said Corbeil. He also stated, "He's built and bred to be a champion, and I believe he still could be" (Corbeil). Enavant has a full brother named Greatest Ending (Somebeachsomewhere – Lady be Great – Western Ideal) who is currently stabled at Truro Raceway with veteran trainer, Emmons MacKay. Greatest Ending is owned by Reg Petitpas of Shediac, New Brunswick. Here’s hoping this big fella can follow in his older brother’s footsteps, down the road. Good luck to the connections of Greatest Ending.
Quote of the Week:
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
~ Desmond Tutu
