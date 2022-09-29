The $10,000 Johnny Conroy Memorial on Friday, September 9th brought together arguably the greatest field ever assembled for the popular event at Truro which honors the memory of one of Atlantic Canada’s greatest ever horseman. Conroy, who was born in Alberton, PEI and was a legend in Maritime harness racing in the first half of the twentieth century racing standouts like Darky Grattan, the great trotter Johnny Miles, Josie the Great and Jollity, one of the best sires of the 1950s and 1960s. Johnny Conroy was the leading Old Home Week driver in 1928, 1930, 1933, 1938 and 1943.When the Maritime stake races got underway in the mid-1960s one of its first great stars was George Murphy’s Mr Jollity campaigned by Francis McIsaac.
In the Conroy Memorial, driver Gilles Barrieau sent TwinBTuffenuff right to the front and the Pat Morris owned and Ron Matheson trained pacer led every step of the way with splits of 27, 54:4 , 1:23 and 1:50:4 pressured from the half onwards by No Plan Intended. The mile was a new all age track record for Truro Raceway and established TwinBTuffenuff as one of the best horses ever to come to the Maritimes. Congratulations to owner Pat Morris for having faith in this horse and rewriting Maritime harness racing history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.