Hello everyone! Things are rather quiet here in Truro right now… so, this will be rather short – until we can have live racing and more to talk/write about. The younger horses are going every day and are looking good actually. It’s nice to see the babies in training – in their early stages of development. Most are around the 2:45 to 2:40 range... and that’s about where most of them will stay for the next few weeks. It’s always better to wait a bit for the track to soften up some before turning miles and going too quickly.
Everyone has a different way of training their babies… some like lots of jogging miles and some don’t. Some don’t jog as far, especially when it is really cold. On the nicer (warmer) days, one will see the babies going a bit further & eventually faster. Normally, a younger horse will jog 3-4 miles this time of year, as that is the expected norm. Some start going in doubles or maybe 3 at a time, just to teach them to pass and sit in behind (while going slow). It’s all about time and patience. Again, in this business, we learn something new every day… and lots have opinions on how to do it “their way” – but, whatever works, good luck!
The race horses have all started back jogging again and some have gone a few slower miles, in these colder temperatures.
The grandstand renovations are going to be delayed for a bit – possibly, not ready until June 2021… but, when everything is finished, the new facility will look really awesome! We can’t wait to see our new improvements. The actual first qualifying date is still set for April 16th, but the April 23rd starting date for live racing may be delayed because of the need for a temporary judges’ stand (*this is necessary for live racing). There are also some requirements for pari-mutuel wagering as well. The NS government also plans to fix up the barnyard and some of the barns down over the hill. The previous Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition (NSPE) is now called the NSPE Association, with a newly elected board of 10 people.
As for simulcast betting, we are not set back up yet… so, we do not have any means of betting the simulcast except for HPI or if we travel to Brewster’s in Bedford, NS. Again, we hope we can get this up and running as soon as possible.
THE REV
The Rev is now in the States racing at Freehold and Yonkers. He had a win in 1:56.3 at Freehold for George Brennan in 1:56.3, a few weeks ago. The Rev has had 4 starts thus far & he finished 1, 2nd and 3rd in 4 outings. He now has $630,732 lifetime and is still going strong at 11 years of age. Here’s to continued good luck to The Rev and Jeff Skinner of Hammonds Plains, NS.
Truro Horsemen’s Club
We are having weekly fundraisers at our Truro Horsemen’s Club (THC); we have draws every Thursday night on gift cards (some are donated) and all proceeds go directly to The Truro Horsemen’s Club. If you are interested in purchasing any spots on any of these gift cards or if you are interested in making a gift card donation, please email mackayt@ccrce.ca for information or go to the THC Facebook page for details. Your support is very much appreciated (and needed). Because of the current Covid situation, not too many people are attending our facility because of the restrictions still set in place, so it is a bit difficult right now to try and remain open. We are doing the best we can; hopefully, things change soon and turn around some. We have Sunday breakfasts from 8am to 12 noon (Covid FREE, mind you – with a clean bill of health from NS Public Health). So, come on over and try the delicious homemade breakfast any Sunday morning. We have MEALS TO GO every Thursday night… pick up time is 6pm… these meals are all homemade. You have to sign up on Facebook on the THC page or contact the THC for details (902) 895 – 7893. We have TRIVIA every 2nd Friday night. Come on over and join us if you’re in the area.
Quote of the Week: “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude” (Maya Angelou)
