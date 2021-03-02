After laying low, through a second lockdown of racing in Ontario, we are all very happy to be back racing. A snowstorm which dumped over 25 cm of snow, over London, last week, through the night Monday and into Tuesday, was a non-factor in getting things underway on Tuesday, February 16 - at The Raceway at Western Fair District.
Mark Horner's Heza Handy Man would be Ontario's first winner of 2021 as The Raceway was first to open up racing - just 15 minutes ahead of Rideau Carlton... Then came Mohawk on Thursday evening - followed by Flamboro who was a bit late out of the gate on Sunday evening,
"To be the first track back up and going - we take a lot of pride in that," says Raceway Manager Greg Gangle. "We kept people employed through the (8-week) lockdown - to keep our track in tip-top shape and that resonated on opening night - the track was fantastic... It's winter-time racing in Canada and you never truly know what you're going to get - as far as racing conditions go... Getting back up and running - the horse population is a little light right now, with horses being sold and racing south of the border - we're going to feel the pinch for a bit, but we'll hope and expect the population to look much better in three to four weeks."
It'll be new post times, in London, for the remainder of the race meet. Live racing will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 5:50 - with a Friday start time of 4:50 (all times Eastern). "We shifted to earlier weekday times to get away from some of the Mohawk races and we believe it's a better fit within the overall simulcast schedule going forward - plus it also gets our horse people home earlier after race nights - it's a good deal all around we believe," continued Gangle.
Opening Week 'High Wagers' For Ontario Tracks
Woodbine Mohawk Park led the way with $1,919,929 (9 races) bet on Friday, February 19... The Raceway at Western Fair showed a $539,668 (11 races) wager on Tuesday, February 16... Rideau Carlton was next with $376,083 (13 races) played on Tuesday, February 16... Flamboro Downs normally attracts their best handle on Sunday evenings, but opened up with a somewhat disappointing $285,705 (11 races) bet.
All four Ontario tracks were permitted to race beginning Tuesday, February 16 at 12:01 AM... The only track to not race their scheduled dates, this past week, was Flamboro - deciding not to go on Thursday, February 18 and Saturday, February 20. Possibly a missed opportunity on Thursday when the only tracks racing in North America were Woodbine Mohawk Park and Pompano.
Rusty Off The Layoff
Just like an old racehorse, I'll likely need a few more starts to find my groove here in London. Coming back off the lockdown/layoff I was noticeably winded, more than a few times, calling races on Tuesday's return to racing. I made sure to stock up on Halls cough drops and have lots of water at the ready for the next night of calling. Every now and then we all make mistakes - horse race announcers are no different... "I love that you kept calling my horse Bet On Art," said trainer Lindsey Kerr following a race here last week. "I liked It!" she said... Bet On Art now races out of Cape Breton, but had been a campaigner here in London for Kerr over the last few seasons... She was racing Sports Jacket early on Wednesday evening and throughout the final quarter I referred to him as Bet On Art... We both had a good laugh over it in the end. Funny how the mind can play tricks on one as we get older. I'd have lost sleep over a mistake like that years ago, but nowadays we just turn the page and move on - there'll always be lots more races to call to make up for moments like that... Nobody's perfect and who would ever want to be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.