Welcome to another edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. This week we’re going back down memory lane from Summerside Raceway and the Charlottetown Driving Park, as well I’ll mention some horses back in training here in Summerside for the 2021 racing season on PEI.
Thanks to Art
I just want to start off by saying thank you to Art Rogers for keeping the track maintained every single day. There are some days that Art is out there for hours at a time removing snow, maintaining the track and making it safe for us to get our animals around. I know that it is sometimes a thankless job, but Art, I want you to know once again how much you are appreciated!
Around the barns
I’ll take you through the barns here at Summerside Raceway. If I have missed someone, I will certainly correct it in the next edition. Dale Sobey has some 3-year olds back in training at the raceway. Frank Banks has a two-year-old colt and a 3-year-old filly in training. Duane and Darla MacEachern have WC Little Willie and Dangle On A Dime prepping for the upcoming racing season. Chris Davies has Lyon’s Jennielee. Norris Rogers has Top Desire and Dylan’s Future. Lester Stewart has a new 3-year-old by Ameripan Gigolo by the name of Four Sail, and Oh Christopher is also jogging back. I have my 3-year-old Mr. Beliveau in training and he’s coming along nicely. Vance Cameron has a 2-year-old filly in training and he also has Southfield Sue back jogging. Barn four is a busy one as Tyler DesRoches is training his 3-year-old back as well as helping barn mates Robert and Jennifer Parsons with their two-year-old gray filly. Robert Parsons is also jogging a mare that he recently purchased. James Barlow is jogging Sharks Play and A Feisty Xample. The Glenn MacKay and Clair Sudsbury barn is a busy one, as I believe that they are going with four 3-year old's, including the sensational Southfield Skye. Blaine McKenna is going with his 3-year-old Source of Light, a two-year-old by the name of Retrigger, and Hunger Pangs. Lloyd Hannah is training Neal Moase’s Best To Hurst, as well as Glennie MacKay’s speedy trotters Windemere Dontuworry and Summit City Nate, as well as the good race mare La Vie En Rose, whom Glennie tells me will be staying in Summerside to race! Robbie Chappell has a two-year-old Proven Lover colt as well as She’s A Lover. And George Riley is jogging back his unofficial Horse of the Year, Heart And Soul. I’m told that there are a few more horses moving in to Summerside in the coming weeks. I think it’s great, the more the merrier!
Flashback September 30, 1981
Our first flashback this week comes from September 30, 1981 at Summerside. The first race of the evening on a sloppy track went to Eugene Guindon’s Jou Jou Angus for Junior Chappell in 2:18.2 over Laura Kraft (Graham Chappell) and Bonnie Splurge (Clifford Chappell). Race 2 went to Gorgeous George for the Estate of J. Allie MacNeill of Summerside with Clifford Chappell at the controls. They stopped the clock in 2:19.4 and bested Topemall (Lester Chappell) and Hometown Gal (Blair Strongman). Race 3 saw Elton Millar win with his own mare Miss Robbi in 2:24 a maiden record, over Gordie N (Kent Biggar) and Mr. RT (Tommy Pineau). Race 4 was won by John T Scott for Danny Pellerin in 2:21.3 over Araby (David DesRoches) and Sherwood Byrd (Gary Chappell). John T Scott is owned by Peter Lindsay and Barry Godsoe. Race 5 went to Gordie Grady’s Tuffy’s Pride for David DesRoches’ first win of the night, the mile in 2:20.2 over Hunter Hill Vision (Calvin MacQuarrie) and Red Rum (Lester Chappell). Race 6 saw David DesRoches and Gordie Grady back in the winner’s circle, this time with K Town Robbi in a time of 2:20.1, besting B K Dillon (Graham Chappell) and Steady Pennguk (Greg MacInnis). Race 7 went to Gordon MacLean’s Scarlet Dawn with Gordon in the bike in a time of 2:21.1, besting Deb’s Miracle (Dave Younker) and Nifty Gun (Elton Millar). Race 8 the feature race of the evening went to Art Rogers’ May’s Dandy for brother Arnold Rogers in 2:16.2, over Little Buzz (Greg MacInnis) and White Fog (Elton Millar). Race 9 was won by HB Willis’ Mort Lobell for Les Waite in 2:17.3, turning back West River Lass (Gussie Doucette) and Island Flight (Graham Chappell). The final race of the evening Race 10 went to John MacDonald’s Greenwood HP with John in the bike. They had the fastest mile on the program of 2:15.3 and they bested Implicator (Billy Waite) and Kelly Dryden (Junior Chappell).
Charlottetown Driving Park August 14, 1981
Let’s have a look at the first of two flashbacks from the Charlottetown Driving Park. This one from August 14, 1981 featuring the Gold Cup and Saucer Consolation! Race 1 went to Arnold Biso’s Speedy Dominion for Wally Hennessey in 2:09, turning back Hoodway Robby (Greg Peck) and Speedy Darby (Elmer Clow). Race 2 was won by Glencoe Trader for Albert Bernard in a time of 2:08 over K R Moldau (Len McGuigan) and Brackley’s Star (Les Waite). Race 3 went to Kin O Surge for Gary Stead in 2:11, over Dr EL (J. Allan Smith) and Rusty Gun (Bobby Craig). Race 4 was won by Stan Gallant’s Crafty Mary for Ernie MacDonald in a time of 2:08.3 besting Robbi’s Dutchess (James Smallwood) and Michael Todd (Stanley White). Race 5 went to Brydie B for Dave Carey and owner Hollis Jenkins in a time of 2:09.3 over Darcy Lee L (Roger Smith) and Naptime (Jack Bernard). Race 6 went to Glengyle Cozy for owner/ driver Doug MacGregor in 2:07.1, turning back Romeo Rick (Walter Craig) and First For Amy (Russell Drake). Race 7 went to Apache Girl for Boyd MacDonald and co-owner Dr Erwin Howatt. They stopped the clock in 2:07 and turned back Sam’s Debit (Doug MacGregor) and Debbie Jodasc (Clarkie Smith). Race 8 went to Walter Simmons’ Fontana Joe with Jody Hennessey in the bike. They hit the wire first in a time of 2:07.3 and they turned back Island Brandy (Albert Bernard) and Brilliant Hanover N (Boyd MacDonald). Race 9 of the night went to Kilmuir Dandy for owner Angus Gallant and driver Albert Bernard in a time of 2:05.2, turning back Bookie Nuff (Gary Stead) and Royal Vic (Ronnie Gass). Race 10 the Evening Patriot Gold Cup and Saucer Consolation for a purse of $6000 went to Gideon Lobell for Allaspring Farms and driver Steve Mahar in a quick time of 2:02.1 over Classic Ego (Mike MacDonald) and New Averil (Jody Hennessey).
Flashback July 31, 1971 Summerside Raceway
Let’s go back to July 31, 1971 at the Summerside Raceway and an exciting 9 dash program was presented. The first race of the Saturday night card went to H B Willis’ Only Holly for driver Lee Taylor in a time of 2:14, turning back Super Spirit (Donnie Gillis) and Jollity’s Son (Clarkie Smith). Race 2 went to Stanley Mayhew’s Deep John for Arnold Blacquiere in 2:16.1 over Willow June (Thane Mann) and Jonesy (Boyd Bernard). Race 3 was won by Van Hy Lee for Francis MacIsaac and owners Dr. Allan Mackay and Howard Waite. They hit the wire in 2:12.3 and turned back Shannon Lee (J. Allan Smith) and Port Hill Boy (Graham Chappell). Race 4 went to Stanley Mayhew’s great trotting mare Bus Stop for Garth Schurman in a new race win record time of 2:13.2, they turned back Naylor Hanover (Francis MacIsaac) and West River Paul (Lloyd Hannah). Race 5 went to High Dagonet for Ron MacArthur in 2:12.1 besting Adios Isabel (Clint MacLeod) and Gratton Diamond (Elmer Clow). Race 6 saw Lee Taylor get his second win in the bike and Horace Willis his second win as an owner as they took this race with H B Abe in a time of 2:16.3 and they turned back Bonsoir C (Clarkie Smith) and Donna’s Pinky (Donnie Gillis). Race 7 went to Denise’s Boy for Francis MacIsaac in 2:13.2 over DR PL (J. Allan Smith) and Coconut Girl (Graham Chappell). Race 8 the evening’s feature race went to George Sobey and Bill Arnett’s Doc Price with Mr. Sobey in the bike. They hit the wire first in a speedy time of 2:08.2. Second was Tri Crest Duane (Ron MacArthur) and Steady Rosa (Francis MacIsaac) was third. Lester Chappell’s Jollity Folly took the Race 10 finale for driver Bill Companion, in a time of 2:16.4 and they bested Patricia’s Boy (Graham Chappell) and Betty’s Leader (Donnie Gillis).
Flashback Charlottetown Driving Park July 10, 1978
Here’s another flashback from the Charlottetown Driving Park. July 10, 1978. The first race of the night went to Art Craig’s Son Of Bret for Ronnie Gass in 2:08.3, over Amor’s Pet (Allison Walsh) and Carolyn D (Angus MacPhee). Race 2 went to Winning Son for owner Hilliard Graves and driver John “Buddy” Campbell in a time of 2:11.1, a maiden record. Second was Fort Amherst (Albert Bernard) and Eliza (Ralph MacKenzie) was third. Race 3 went to Clifton Gardiner’s June Weed for Earl Smith in a maiden record of 2:12.3 besting Avon Juniper (Bobby Craig) and Hibernia (Marsha Noonan).
Race 4 the evening’s slow trot went to Love Lee Frost for Ernie MacDonald driving for owner John Williams. They hit the wire first in a time of 2:15.1 and turned back Geisha’s Valjoy (Dave Younker) and Shadydale Patti G (Irving Neill). Race 5 went to Carol Gass’ Peachee King for Danny Gass in a time of 2:13.2, over P J Song (Gary MacDonald) and Kim Midge (Ralph Annear). Race 6 was won by Rick’s Dutchess for Walter Whelan in 2:10 over Steady Renata (Les Waite) and Bonfire Boy (Joel Brown). Race 7 went to H S Jet for owner/trainer/driver Sid Stead in a time of 2:05.2 a new race win record. Second in here was Demetrie (Len McGuigan) and David Butler (Jody Hennessey) was third. Race 8 went to Dean Reveller for Francis MacIsaac in 2:06.2 a new race win record. Second was Port Coral (Ronnie Gass) and Ed’s Choice (Alyre Pineau) was third. Race 9 the evening’s feature for the $1000 purse went to Elgin Veno and Thane Ellis’ West Prince Judy for Jimmy Whelan in 2:06.2 over Darn Good Rose (Leith Clark) and Jimbo Mite (Jack Bernard). Race 10 the final race of the evening went to Al’s Count for owner/trainer/driver Alex MacPhee in 2:08.4 a new race win record. Second was Storm’s Over (John Campbell) and Bold Train (Gary MacDonald) was third.
I hope you enjoyed the flashbacks this week. Just think, it’s almost the end of February, and before we know it, we’ll be back racing here on PEI!
Until next time, I hope you’re all in good health and I’ll see you at the track!
