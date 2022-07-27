Governor’s Plate horse No Plan Intended

Driver David Dowling, partner Brittney Watts and their son join winning Governor’s Plate horse No Plan Intended along with trainer Colin Johnson and Debbie Element. Mayor Basil Stewart, Red Shores Manager David MacKenzie and caretaker Bim Ford are also trackside.
Rocky Schurman

Rocky Schurman

Well, another Governor’s Plate week is in the books, and what a great week of racing it was. The Friday July 8 program featured the Governor’s Plate eliminations, and in the first one, it was Twin B Tuffenuff the winner in rein to Gilles Barrieau in a snappy 1:53.2 over 2021 Plate winner Time To Dance (Marc Campbell),2020 Plate winner Bugsy Maguire (Red Doucet) was third and the 2019 Plate winner Rose Run Quest (Adam Merner) was fourth. In the second elimination it was No Plan Intended coming first up at the half on pace setter Island Beach Boy (Gilles Barrieau) only to overtake him at the wire in a sizzling mile of 1:52.3. Island Beach Boy settled for second, while the fast-closing Beachin Lindy (Stephen Charlton) was third, and Rotten Ronnie (Red Doucet) got up for fourth. So, one of the best fields ever assembled would come back on Saturday July 16, for the coveted Governor’s Plate!

Tuesday July 12 saw the 2- and 3-year-old trotters in Atlantic Sires Stakes action. Irish Ray was the winner in the $17,360 two-year-old division for owners Three Wisemen Stable and trainer/driver Marc Campbell in a time of 2:02.4 over Gettin Salty (Corey MacPherson) and Windemere Got Muscle (Jason Hughes). In the first $9,800 division for three-year old's, it was Headline Howie the winner for owner James Whalen Jr and driver Mike McGuigan in a time of 2:02.3 turning back Cadillac (Clare MacDonald) and Oceanview Cicero (Corey MacPherson). In the second division for three-year-old trotters it was Up Helly AA the winner for owners Riley Farms Ltd of Summerside, Kenny MacDonald was in the bike for the colt’s first win and first start of 2022. It was his tenth win from just eleven starts! Second in here was Dusty Lane Della (Corey MacPherson) and Dusty Lane Mazie (Adam Merner) was third. The evening also featured the Gamester/Pinkney Memorial Driving Challenge, named after two great horsemen, Byron Gamester and Phil Pinkney, who helped a lot of youth getting their careers started, including yours truly. In the first division it was Paul and Zac Conway’s Private Dancer and Zac Conway in the bike getting the win in wire-to-wire fashion, in a time of 2:01.4 over Brookdale Maggie (Kyle Mason) and Cinder Angelina (Jaycob Sweet). In the second division it was Darrell, Tyler, and Ryan Neill’s Stonebridge Sting going right down the road for Taylor Doyle in 2:01 over Applecorp Hanover (Kyle Mason) and Sports Zipper (Jaycob Sweet).

