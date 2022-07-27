Driver David Dowling, partner Brittney Watts and their son join winning Governor’s Plate horse No Plan Intended along with trainer Colin Johnson and Debbie Element. Mayor Basil Stewart, Red Shores Manager David MacKenzie and caretaker Bim Ford are also trackside.
Well, another Governor’s Plate week is in the books, and what a great week of racing it was. The Friday July 8 program featured the Governor’s Plate eliminations, and in the first one, it was Twin B Tuffenuff the winner in rein to Gilles Barrieau in a snappy 1:53.2 over 2021 Plate winner Time To Dance (Marc Campbell),2020 Plate winner Bugsy Maguire (Red Doucet) was third and the 2019 Plate winner Rose Run Quest (Adam Merner) was fourth. In the second elimination it was No Plan Intended coming first up at the half on pace setter Island Beach Boy (Gilles Barrieau) only to overtake him at the wire in a sizzling mile of 1:52.3. Island Beach Boy settled for second, while the fast-closing Beachin Lindy (Stephen Charlton) was third, and Rotten Ronnie (Red Doucet) got up for fourth. So, one of the best fields ever assembled would come back on Saturday July 16, for the coveted Governor’s Plate!
Tuesday July 12 saw the 2- and 3-year-old trotters in Atlantic Sires Stakes action. Irish Ray was the winner in the $17,360 two-year-old division for owners Three Wisemen Stable and trainer/driver Marc Campbell in a time of 2:02.4 over Gettin Salty (Corey MacPherson) and Windemere Got Muscle (Jason Hughes). In the first $9,800 division for three-year old's, it was Headline Howie the winner for owner James Whalen Jr and driver Mike McGuigan in a time of 2:02.3 turning back Cadillac (Clare MacDonald) and Oceanview Cicero (Corey MacPherson). In the second division for three-year-old trotters it was Up Helly AA the winner for owners Riley Farms Ltd of Summerside, Kenny MacDonald was in the bike for the colt’s first win and first start of 2022. It was his tenth win from just eleven starts! Second in here was Dusty Lane Della (Corey MacPherson) and Dusty Lane Mazie (Adam Merner) was third. The evening also featured the Gamester/Pinkney Memorial Driving Challenge, named after two great horsemen, Byron Gamester and Phil Pinkney, who helped a lot of youth getting their careers started, including yours truly. In the first division it was Paul and Zac Conway’s Private Dancer and Zac Conway in the bike getting the win in wire-to-wire fashion, in a time of 2:01.4 over Brookdale Maggie (Kyle Mason) and Cinder Angelina (Jaycob Sweet). In the second division it was Darrell, Tyler, and Ryan Neill’s Stonebridge Sting going right down the road for Taylor Doyle in 2:01 over Applecorp Hanover (Kyle Mason) and Sports Zipper (Jaycob Sweet).
Wednesday evening, we got a look at the two-year-old pacing fillies in Atlantic Sires Stakes action. In the first $16,640 A division, it was James Quinn, Carl Peterson, and Brittany Watts’ Elm Grove Redwine and driver David Dowling hitting the wire first in a time of 2:00, over Rosetown Mary (Corey MacPherson) and Royoz Allie (Kenny Murphy). In the $3000 B division it was Gosistersoulsister the winner for owners Group of & Stable of Charlottetown and driver Marc Campbell in a time of 2:01.2 over Too Much For You (David Dowling) and Howmac Jazzy Girl (Damian MacLellan). In the second $16,640 A division it was Reg MacPherson’s Itsuptoyou the winner in rein to Corey MacPherson in a time of 1:58.3 turning back JJ Amelia (Mark Bradley) and Redland Misspretty (Gilles Barrieau). In the Gentleman Jim’s Restaurant in memory of Cam Cameron Memorial, it was three-year-old filly Divide the winner for owners Donald Gillis Jr.and Beverley McIsaac with Don Gillis in the bike in a blistering 1:55.4, a new personal best. They turned back The Lady Sheriff (Marc Campbell) and Windemerenoharmdone (Myles Heffernan). Thursday night we had the two-year-old colts in Atlantic Sires Stakes action and in the $3000 B division it was Howmac Charmer the winner for owners Windemere Farms, Roger Burns, Hollis Newson, and Clive Balderston, David Dowling was in the bike of the Earl Watts trained son of Malicious and they stopped the clock in 2:00.2 in his first lifetime start. They turned back Proudofyatoday (Adam Merner) and Magical Lucas (Corey MacPherson) Ranked Contender (Dale Spence) was fourth in the compact four horse field. In the first $16,640 A division, it was Malignity the winner for owners Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille with Paul Langille in the bike. They stopped the clock in 2:00.4 a maiden record and they turned back Bacononabiscuit (Marc Campbell) and Roman Raven (Adam Merner). In the second $16,640 A division it was Tobin's Profit the winner for owners Kevin Dorey, Frank Brundle and Robert Sumarah (of Woodmere Steeldeal fame) with Jason Hughes getting the catch driving assignment. They hit the wire first in a time of 2:01.1 a new race win record, over Meraki (Gilles Barrieau) and Junes Boy (Paul Langille).
On Friday night the 3-year-old pacing fillies were in town for the Atlantic Sires Stakes and in the first $3000 B division the winner was Kinda Like Royalty for owners Joe Baxter, and Karen Williams, with Walter Cheverie in the bike. They hit the wire first in a time of 1:58.3 and turned back Candy Apple Red (Corey MacPherson) and Cutter Loose (Marc Campbell). The second B division was marred by an accident that sent driver Walter Cheverie to the hospital. The race was declared a no contest. Walter is at home recovering, and I wish him all the best. In the third B division the winner was TL’S Betty with Adam Merner in the bike for owner Jeffrey Campbell. The time of the mile was 1:58.3 and they bested Roses For Jennie (Jason Hughes) and Cantstopthelovin (David Dowling). The $15,620 A division went to post in the eighth race, and the winner was The Real Princess for owners Eddy Doucette, Blaine Thibeau, Gordon MacLeod, and Grant Mann. Corey MacPherson was in the bike, and they stopped the clock in 1:56.1 and turned back Woodmere Jazz (Gilles Barrieau) and Cougar On A Terr (Donald Gillis). The second and final A division for $15,620 went to JJ Scarlett for owners Wwggmacinnismackinnon Stable of Inverness, NS and the driver was Red Doucet. They hit the wire in a sizzling track record time of 1:54.4 and bested Orrsterror (Gilles Barrieau) and Ultimate Long Shot (David Dowling). The annual Andrew Perry Memorial Invitational trot went to Sailor Blue for owners Cindy MacDonald, Ambyr MacDonald and Yossi Martonovitch. Kenny Murphy was in the bike, and they were winner’s in 1:59, equaling his lifetime record taken a couple of weeks ago.
They turned back Windmeredontuworry (Corey MacPherson) and Freddie (Marc Campbell).
Saturday night was the night everybody had been waiting for and the crowd was a sight for sore eyes, after the last two years that we raced with very few to no fans onsite. It was certainly a treat to see so many people out on the big night. Raging Max opened the night up in the first race for owner Simon Hughes and his Uncle Jason Hughes in the bike. They stopped the clock in a new record time of 1:58 and turned back JJ Tommy (Kenny Arsenault) and Morien Bay (Corey MacPherson). Race 2 went to Doug Polley and Gordon Mccomb's His Boy Elroy for Gilles Barrieau, going wire to wire in a dazzling time of 1:54.2, over Better Be In Love (Marc Campbell) and Euchred (Walter Walker). Race 3 was the Red Shores Summerside Pace, and the winner was Susanne MacKeigan and Jackie DesRoches’ Billy Bayama for Gilles Barrieau’s second win of the night. They stopped the clock in 1:56 and turned back Elroy Shiner (Jaycob Sweet) and Divide (Donald Gillis). Race 4 was an Atlantic Sires Stakes B division, and the winner was Elm Grove Qwiggly for owners Henry Poswiata and Lawrence Snow, with Marc Campbell in the bike. They stopped the clock in 1:55.2 a new race record, and they turned back Silver Spirit 3 placed 2 (Kenny Murphy) and Woodmere Sheldon 2 placed 3 (Jason Hughes). Race 5 Bobby Morrissey Member of Parliament for Egmont Pace went to Hunger Pangs for Marc Campbell’s second win as well as the second win for owner Susanne MacKeigan and trainer Blaine McKenna. They hit the wire in 1:56.1 and turned back Black Dan (Brodie MacPhee) and J K Express (Jason Hughes). Race 6 The Minister of Finance Pace went to Acrobat Hanover for Lenny and Matthew and Liam Myers and Robin Lajeunesse, with Marc Campbell in the bike for the natural hat trick on the night. They stopped the clock in 1:56.3 and turned back Gringo Star (Gilles Barrieau) and They Call Me Dude (Corey MacPherson). Race 7 was the Ruby Chappell Memorial Open Mares Consolation, and the winner was Tobin’s Brownie for owners Brittany Watts, Sandra Weeks, and Errol Burgoyne. David Dowling was in the bike, and they toured the oval in 1:55.1 and turned back Havarti (Paul Langille) and Vines To Heaven (Red Doucet). Race 8 the Atlantic Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts in the A division for a hefty purse of $16,780 went to Fern Hill Gusto for owner Grayland Farms, with trainer-driver Marc Campbell in the bike for his fourth win on the night. Time of the mile was 1:55 and they turned back Woodmere Denver (Gilles Barrieau) and JJ Xavier (Mark Bradley). Race 9 The Bob Dewar Memorial Governor’s Plate Consolation for $7500 went to Merito Hanover and owner Perry Burke, with Jason Hughes in the bike for his second win of the night. They defeated American Risk (David Dowling) and Batterup Hanover, who carved out the fractions from post 8 with Paul Langille in the bike. Race 10 The Premier’s Pace was won by Neil Bambrick’s Big Bad Bruiser for Adam Merner in 1:56.1, over Double Terror (Gilles Barrieau) and Magical Cowgirl (Corey MacPherson). Race 11 Atlantic Sires Stakes A division for 3-year-old colts went to Alldawaytocardigan in a mild upset for owner Jackie Heffernan, with her husband Myles Heffernan in the bike, and her son Myles Jr. the trainer. They stopped the clock in 1:56.2 and turned back Stash It Away (Corey MacPherson) and St Charlesfireball (Marc Campbell). Race 12 The Ruby Chappell Open Mares Final went to Share The Moment for owners Arnold Myers, Luke Beck, Scott Bridges, and A 1 Stable. Gilles Barrieau was in the bike for his third win of the night with the Bo Ford trainee. They stopped the clock in 1:53.1 to equal the track pacing record for mares, and they turned back Lady Like (David Dowling) and Acefortyfour Dome (Jason Hughes).
In the Race 13 finale, the much anticipated 54th running of the Governor’s Plate Presented by Summerside Chrysler Dodge went behind the starting gate. As expected, Island Beach Boy and driver Gilles Barrieau busted hard off the wings to cut the mile. As they went around the first turn approaching the eighth, Twin B Tuffenuff and driver Dale Spence were just getting ready to settle in for a nice two-hole trip, when Twin B Tuffenuff self-destructed, that took Bugsy Maguire (Corey MacPherson) basically out of the race, as he had to go it from the outside the rest of the mile. So, as I mentioned, Island Beach Boy and Gilles cut out the fractions, with No Plan Intended (David Dowling) getting the dream trip in the two hole. They set fractions of 27.1 at the quarter, 55.1 to the half, 1:22 at the three quarters, when No Plan Intended got up to win the Governor’s Plate for one of driver David Dowling’s biggest career victories, in a time of 1:52.1 on a cool windy night. They bested Island Beach Boy (Gilles Barrieau) and Rotten Ronnie (Red Doucet) who made a huge recovery, after being a part of the interference at the start. Maritimer Carl Jamieson who now resides in Ontario, and Brian Paquet from Quebec share the ownership of No Plan Intended, and Colin Johnson is the trainer, and Debbie Element the groom! It was a great week of racing at the Summerside Raceway. As I mentioned, it was so nice to see faces that I haven’t seen in a long while, back at the track and enjoying the fine racing that was witnessed.
That’s it for this week’s edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I’ll have some flashbacks in the next edition. Until next time, I hope you’re all in good health, and I’ll see you at the track!
