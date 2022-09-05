2022 Gold Cup and Saucer crowd at Red Shores Charlottetown.

2022 Gold Cup and Saucer crowd at Red Shores Charlottetown.

 Frances Lund photo
Rocky Schurman

It’s hard to believe that another Old Home Week has come and gone, and it was an amazing week of highlights. You’ll find out all about that in Fred MacDonald’s write up here in Atlantic Post Calls. Congratulations to Anthony MacDonald on his big win in the Gold Cup and Saucer with world class horse, Sintra in a track record equaling time of 1:50.1, very well deserved, and a great drive Anthony! Also, a big congratulations to Mike McGuigan on his big week during Old Home Week! Mike captured the top percentage driver, and the inaugural Earl Smith top trainer award for Old Home Week! Mike had a terrific week and showed what a great horsemen and driver he is, especially with developing young horses. So once again congratulations Mike, very much deserved!

