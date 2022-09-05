It’s hard to believe that another Old Home Week has come and gone, and it was an amazing week of highlights. You’ll find out all about that in Fred MacDonald’s write up here in Atlantic Post Calls. Congratulations to Anthony MacDonald on his big win in the Gold Cup and Saucer with world class horse, Sintra in a track record equaling time of 1:50.1, very well deserved, and a great drive Anthony! Also, a big congratulations to Mike McGuigan on his big week during Old Home Week! Mike captured the top percentage driver, and the inaugural Earl Smith top trainer award for Old Home Week! Mike had a terrific week and showed what a great horsemen and driver he is, especially with developing young horses. So once again congratulations Mike, very much deserved!
Old Home Week-Lifetime highlight for this writer
Well, Old Home Week has certainly always been my favorite time of the year, ever since I was a little boy. I used to find ways to the races during that week, and I never missed a race card, afternoon or night for at least 20 years in a row. From the time I was 12, until I got my own license at 16 to drive a car I would go down in the back of trailers, trucks, whatever and stay down for the day, and night cards and I would find a way home with someone after the races at night. On Thursday evening there were three of us working on the broadcast desk, so I mentioned to Lee Drake that I would like to announce a race. Lee mentioned it to Vance, and low and behold I got to announce the tenth race, an Atlantic Sires Stakes “A” Division for two-year-old pacing fillies, with a purse of $12,560! Now that alone was something else, in my opinion. I mean Vance could have let me announce a field of NW $401 and I’d have been as happy as a clam, but to let me call that race, really shows class and faith in me on Vance’s part, in my opinion! I told Vance after the race that other than racing in and almost winning the 2014 Governor’s Plate consolation with my own horse Carrera Angel and racing him in the Joe and Wal Hennessey memorial the same year, finishing fourth, me announcing that race at Old Home Week, was one of the biggest highlights of my life in racing! So, from this writer, thank you Vance, and Lee, it really means a lot.
Flashback October 3, 1984
Let’s have a look back to October 3, 1984, at Summerside Raceway and ten dashes on a muddy track. In the first race Main Objective was the winner for owners Robert Sherran and Boyd MacDonald with Lester Chappell doing the driving in a time of 2:18.3 turning back Fancy Timber E (Gary Chappell) and Royal Centurion (Mac MacDonald). Race 2 went to Lloyd Ramsay’s Miss Ervin for Dale Sobey in 2:21.1 a maiden record, over Dandy John (Junior Chappell) and M L Mac (Alyre Pineau). Race 3 went to Kenneth Dawson’s Maclin Maggie for Elton Millar in 2:19.4 over Buctouche Shadow (Graham Chappell) and Island Flight (Bobby MacInnis). Race 4 went to Doug MacArthur’s Leland’s Robbi for David DesRoches in 2:20, turning back D J Harlan (Bobby MacInnis) and Big Dads Robber (Gary Chappell). Race 5 was won by the gray horse Mums Pride for owner/driver Edgar Stewart in 2:19.2 over Gotta Believe It (Dale Sobey) and Banning Hanover (Eric Buchanan). Race 6 went to Joel and Kevin Brown’s Late Trade for Wendell Ford in 2:18.1 over Nero's Hutch (Elmer Folland) and Motocross (Lester Chappell). Race 7 went to Duncan for owner-driver Aubrey Darrach in 2:18.2 over Mr. Freeway (Frank Hansen) and Island Emerald (Dale Sobey). In the eighth race it was the good trotter Manoticks Belle beating the pacers for owner Doris MacMillan and her son Jimmy MacMillan in the bike. They hit the wire in 2:16.1, and they turned back Imon Schedule (Dale Sobey) and Stone Dancer (Alyre Pineau). Race 9 The Booster Club pace went to Elgin Veno’s Newport Tom for J. Allan Smith in 2:14.3 over Carysbrook Etta (Darryl MacLean) and Dandy Spring (Clifford Chappell). Race 10 the finale went to Brad Murray’s The Butler Machine for Graham Chappell in 2:15.2 over Waring Harry (Gary Chappell) and St Catherines (Dale Sobey).
Flashback June 25, 1986
In the first race the winner was Barry Biggar’s Franks Express with Jeff Biggar doing the driving in a time of 2:09.3 a new race record, over Bayside Indian (Gary Chappell) and Bayside Pathfinder (Bobby MacInnis). Race 2 went to Brad Murray’s Rye Toast in his first lifetime start, Graham Chappell guided the two-year-old colt to a maiden record of 2:08.3 and they bested a filly who would go on to be a champion filly Esker Eve (Elton Millar) in her first lifetime start, and Tryon Lil (Harry Robblee) was third. Race 3 went to Pegs Fool for owner/driver Allison “Hook” Walsh in a time of 2:10.2 over J K S (Benett MacDonald) and Terris Princess (Pat Murphy). Race 4 went to Walter Darrach’s Michelle Amie for Jeff Biggar’s second win on the card in a time of 2:10.2 a new race record, over New Annan Tricks (Lea Bell) and Pineway Star (Junior Chappell). Race 5 went to Eunice MacNeill’s Ray Don for Bobby MacInnis in 2:09 a new race record, over Island Gretzky (Dale Sobey) and Cliff’s Pet (Elton Millar). Race 6 went to Tom and Ron and driver Heath Cobb’s Kristoni D in 2:07 over Sandpiper Rum (Dale Sobey) and Waring Harry (Gary Chappell). Race 7 went to Ulric Gallant’s Island First with his son Greg Gallant in the bike in a time of 2:07.1 over Star Glider V (David DesRoches) and Berlinta (John Montgomery). Race 8 went to Des Sherry’s Nic Rob Kimmie for David DesRoches in 2:09.3 over Aurora Express (Bing Easter) and Double B Fashion (Lea Bell). Race 9 was won by Ralph Cobb’s Harbor Castle for Boyd MacDonald in 2:10.3 over High Nutrition (Alyre Pineau) and Bengal Hill (Jeff Biggar). Race 10 went to Tina’s Puppet for Glenn MacKay in 2:07 over Trick’s Last (Lea Bell) and Royal Centurion (Mac MacDonald). Race 11 the feature went to Freeman Miles’ Vo Vic for Paul Biggar in 2:06.1 over Carysbrook Etta (Darryl Maclean) and Dandy Spring (Gary Chappell). Race 12 the finale went to Ed Doyle’s Natacha Beauty for David DesRoches’ second win on the card in a time of 2:09.2 a new race record, over Early Shadow (Junior Chappell) and Saunders Vodka (Billy MacKay).
Flashback September 7, 1981
Race 1 on the evening card went to Leo Peters’ Bruiser’s Cruiser for Alan Sherran in 2:12 over Norbrook June Byrd (Kent Biggar) and Finishing Touch (Bernie Doucette). Race 2 went to Bayside Kevin for owner-driver Bob Mills in a time of 2:14.1 a new race record, over Ka Relia (J. Allan Smith) and Dustin Hanover (Junior Chappell). Race 3 went to to Joe Smallwood’s Bold Splurge for Willard MacDonald in 2:11.4 a new race record, over Ruddy Boy (Wendell Ford) and Steady Penniquik (Bobby MacInnis). Race 4 went to H B Willis’ Nifty Yankee for Les Waite in 2:10.1 a new race record, over Royal Centurion (Mac MacDonald) and Island Flight (Bobby MacInnis). Race 5 went to W L Scott for owner/driver Gordon Maclean in 2:10.2 over T Jo Adios (Junior Chappell) and Mischievous Miss (Bing Easter). Race 6 was won by Everett MacKenna’s Prima Bomber for Junior Chappell in 2:10.4 turning back Armando Hanover (Lester Chappell) and Sebale (Bennett MacDonald). Race 7 went to Peg’s Fool for owner/driver Allison “Hook” Walsh in a time of 2:10.1 and they bested Alan’s Lass (Donnie MacNeill) and Topemall (Lester Chappell). Race 8 went to Wade Waugh’s Fonzerella Boy with Junior Chappell in the bike in a time of 2:06.1 a new race win record and they turned back Kilmuir Rick (Dale Sobey) and Abbe Flash (Harry Robblee). In Race 9 it was Keystone Dagger winning for owners Wayne and Leith Clark with Leith Clark doing the driving, in a time of 2:10.3 over Boyce Hanover (Lester Chappell) and Dr E L (J. Allan Smith). Tenth and final race of the evening went to Robert Jorgensen’s Devil’s Partner with Gary Chappell in the bike winning in a time of 2:10.1 over Soaty Tom (Barry Biggar) and Single T (Alyre Pineau).
Condolences
I would like to send along my condolences to the Smith family with the passing of Earl Smith, one of the greatest trainer/drivers in our sport here on PEI and throughout the Maritimes. Earl will certainly be missed.
That’s all for this edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I hope you all enjoyed the trips down memory lane and until next time I hope you are all in good health, and I’ll see you at the track!
